Buy CenturyLink: DDM Indicates At Least 27% Upside

In a previous article about CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) I discussed the sustainability of the high dividend yield that currently stands at around 8.8%. A lot of investors like the stock because of this high dividend yield, but because of deteriorating results and an acquisition they are now facing uncertainty when it comes to their dividends. In this article I will use a discounted dividend model to show how undervalued the stock really is thanks to this uncertainty among investors.

CenturyLink's story

CenturyLink has not been able to drive revenue growth for years, and it has seen ever decreasing margins. Because of this, its net income has decreased while its dividends have stayed the same for the past 4 years. This lack of growth has been in the way of appreciation of CenturyLink's share price. Below you can see the payout ratio since 2007.

We can clearly see that the company is not producing enough net income to pay its dividends. But when looking at FCF, we see there is actually plenty to pay its dividends, although this too has been coming down:

An acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT) that will increase the amount of shares by about 100% has investors questioning whether this will put even more pressure on CenturyLink's fcf. But as stated in my previous article, I believe that the acquisition will actually add a lot of fcf after the first year. Besides Level 3 already seeing strong fcf growth on its own, it will prove to be of great value to CenturyLink. I mentioned this in my previous article:

"The first year after the completion of the acquisition it is expected that Level 3 will add about 10% in FCF including costs associated with the integration. This would indicate a cash flow negative of about $400 or $500 mln, but this not such a big problem. While it may be difficult to pay out dividends straight from FCF right after the acquisition, CenturyLink has enough other options (debt) to come up with the money required to pay the dividends without hurting itself too much. This is merely a short-term problem as the business is expected to add a significant amount of FCF for the next few years. Because the acquisition will bring higher costs, management has pledged to lower its capex to minimize the impact."

Discounted dividend model 1

To show you just how low the current valuation of this stock is based on dividend, I will be very conservative in my estimates. For the model I will use a discount rate of 6.4%. I will try to predict dividends for the next ten years after which I will make an assumption on the terminal value.

With this first discounted dividend model I will show what it looks like if the acquisition is successful and can spur CenturyLink's fcf growth as expected by management. Let's assume a big part of this fcf growth will be used to lower its debt and thus there is not a lot of room for further dividend growth.

The first two years will be used to integrate Level 3 after which it will add to a lot to fcf, so management might decide to increase by 3%. Three years later it decides to increase by another 3%. And after four years it will grow annually at the same rate as inflation. I used these low growth numbers with a few years in between because this is what we have seen from the company these last few years as well. Even with low growth numbers like these, the model still indicates that CenturyLink is undervalued by about 44%.

Discounted dividend model 2

Now, I will show what it will look like if management decides to cut its dividend by 20% next year, and does not grow it again until 9 years later. At this point it will grow further at the average inflation rate of 2%.

So even with a 20% dividend cut next year and years without growth, CenturyLink's shares are still 28% undervalued.

Risks and concluding remarks

I do believe that CenturyLink's shares are currently undervalued, but the success of this company and stock still relies heavily on the success that the Level 3 acquisition will bring to the company. That being said, this article shows that the upside potential of this stock is quite huge thanks to the stock being suppressed for so long. The uncertainty has created an investment opportunity for those who are okay with taking risks.

