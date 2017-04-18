Are You Shorting Gold Here?

Cycles always make sense once they are finished, and we are approaching the end on this particular intermediate cycle in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD). Currently, the intermediate cycle is 18 weeks old and should be about to roll over here at any stage as usually (unless they stretch), intermediate cycles don't run much more than 20-25 weeks. What threw a spanner in the works in this particular intermediate cycle was the performance, or lack thereof, of the miners (NYSEARCA:GDX). In fact, while both gold and silver have rallied to fresh highs in this cycle, miners continue to underperform, which should be seen as a warning sign. However, when we take the mining complex out of the equation, gold has behaved pretty solidly in this intermediate cycle as its daily cycles continue to make higher highs.

That really should be the lesson for precious metals investors who want to trade this asset class from a cycle standpoint. I follow gold as usually it is the yellow metal that leads the sector. Both the mining sector and silver at times will outperform gold, but the general direction of this asset class is usually be dictated by gold. Therefore, as gold continues to make higher highs (even with the mining complex absent), the bull market still looks intact -- although we appear to be approaching an intermediate top here.

As the chart above illustrates, gold is now trading well above its moving averages and its momentum indicators are getting overbought. Bulls might argue that gold could enter a "stock market like" bull phase where declines are sharply bought, but I still we are nowhere near this stage. The proof will definitely come into focus over the next month or so. If gold can form a weekly swing above its 200-day moving average, then I could entertain this point of view as we would be in the timing band for an intermediate low. However, with sentiment getting to lofty levels in metals at present (especially in silver), I believe we will get our decline in gold, which could mean the mining complex dips below the lows it printed last December.

I have said consistently that the best way to trade this sector is to hold on to a core position and add on dips when the opportunities present themselves. More aggressive traders might like the current setup as a short possibility, but I have never been good at knowing when to buy back shares -- especially when dealing with a stock or asset class that is still clearly making higher highs. My preference is to wait for the long setup to materialize. There are a few ways to spot when an intermediate low is close.

Both the weekly RSI numbers along with the weekly stochastics usually tell us where we are in any particular cycle. Currently (as the chart below illustrates), both of these technical indicators have definitely reached overbought territory. Wait for these to become oversold before pulling the trigger on any long position.

When the decline comes one of the best ways to secure an attractive entry (besides sentiment numbers) is to wait for a weekly swing and then put in a stop slightly below the weekly lows. This strategy does two things. First, weekly swings are known to be pretty accurate despite some upside being missed. Second, the other point of risk management comes with the stop-loss in the event the weekly swings turn out to be a false dawn. This ensures that one has capital at hand to invest when the proper opportunity arises.

I acknowledge that a lot of buy-and-hold investors will not be interested in this commentary, but I am confident that by controlling risk and investing aggressively when attractive setups appear, one can generate much better returns than a long-term buy-and-hold strategy. As Warren Buffett would say, "be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." You can bet that swing traders are being greedy right now and lightning up on this rally or even shorting. Are you?

