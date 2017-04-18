Tesla Is Undervalued As A Self-Driving Car Company

On this price-to-earnings ratio, Tesla will reach a valuation of $208 billion in Scenario 1 or $380 billion in Scenario 2. The share price will reach $1,278 or $2,332, respectively.

Tesla should be valued like a fast-growing tech company. A price-to-earnings ratio of 30 (the same as Alphabet) is reasonable, and indeed conservative.

I make some rough back-of-the-envelope calculations. In Scenario 1, Tesla will earn $6.95 billion in annualized net profit in Q4 2020. In Scenario 2, Tesla will earn $12.68 billion.

I describe two scenarios. Scenario 1: in 2020, Tesla customers continue to own their own cars. Scenario 2: in 2020, Tesla stops Model 3 sales and operates its own fleets.

Valuing Tesla as a traditional car manufacturer is a mistake. By far Tesla’s biggest opportunity is as a self-driving on demand company (like Uber but without drivers).

With Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surging past $300, commentary bifurcates into two reactions. Tesla boosters see it as vindication, while Tesla skeptics just see the hype train getting even more out of control. How do we find the truth of the matter? With some rough back-of-the-envelope calculations, I argue that even at its recent all-time high of $313.73 per share and a $51.17 billion market cap, Tesla remains undervalued given the opportunity ahead.

There's a lot of fuss about whether Tesla should be valued as a car company or as a tech company, but not enough has been said about what exactly this distinction means or why it matters. What we ought to say is that Tesla should be valued as a self-driving car company. The old model of personal car ownership will soon begin to be supplanted by the new model of self-driving on demand. When you want to get somewhere, you will summon a self-driving car using an app on your phone, and when the car drops you off it will return to the fleet. It will be like Uber (Private:UBER), but without drivers.

A large part of Tesla's future revenue will come from its self-driving on demand service called the Tesla Network. Revenue from the Tesla Network could even eclipse revenue from vehicle sales. This could happen in just a few years if Tesla decides to pivot from selling cars to the more lucrative business of operating its own fleets.

Tesla full self-driving demonstration. Source: Tesla.

Quantifying Tesla's opportunity in self-driving on demand

I look ahead to 2020 and make some rough-and-ready calculations about the Tesla Network and Tesla's overall income statement. I want to stress that this isn't a full-fledged valuation model. Far from it! These really are just rough, back-of-the-envelope estimates. Moreover, the assumptions I make are not necessarily the ones I personally find the most plausible. I make some assumptions just to simplify things or to be conservative.

Here is a list of assumptions I make in my calculations:

Model S and Model X owners will not rent their cars out on the Tesla Network, preferring to restrict them to personal use. The Model 3 will be the workhorse of the Tesla Network.

Tesla will sell 100,000 units of the Model S and Model X per year.

Tesla will sell a cumulative 1.1 million Model 3s by 2020. 900,000 will be produced in 2020. (These numbers are based on the company's production targets.)

Two-thirds of Model 3 owners will rent out their cars on the Tesla Network. That's 732,600 at the beginning of 2020.

The Tesla Network will charge 60 cents per mile, undercutting the cost of personal car ownership by 14%.

I use an ARK estimate (from page 22 of its self-driving car report) to estimate annual gross profit for a car on the Tesla Network. Adjusted for a price of 60 cents per mile, a customer-owned car will make $17,143 in gross profit per year. I assume Tesla will take a 20% cut of gross profit.

By taking a 100% cut and driving 1.5 hours more per day, a Tesla-owned fleet car will make $19,474 in gross profit per year.

The average selling price for the Model S and Model X will be $91,800. The average gross margin will be 25%. For the Model 3, it will be $42,000 and 20%.

I use Morgan Stanley's (MS) estimates for Tesla's expenses in 2020.

I also split my estimates into two alternative scenarios. I've provided links to the calculations and spreadsheets I used for each scenario, so you can see all the math behind my conclusions, including any errors I may have made.

Users will summon self-driving cars with the Tesla Network app, just like Uber. Photo credit: Mark Warner.

Scenario 1: "The people vs. Uber"

In Scenario 1, customers will continue to own all Tesla cars and receive 80% of gross profit generated from the Tesla Network. This is the model that CEO Elon Musk has described, although he has also mentioned that Tesla will operate its own fleets in cities where customer-owned cars are insufficient to meet demand for rides.

See the full math here.

In this scenario, the Tesla Network's annualized gross profit for Q4 2020 is $4.6 billion. I use an annualized figure since gross profit from the Tesla Network is a product of the number of cars on the road. At $9.79 billion, vehicle sales still make up the bulk of gross profit. After subtracting the expenses estimated by Morgan Stanley, Tesla's annualized net profit for Q4 2020 is $6.95 billion.

I believe that a price-to-earnings ratio of 30 would be reasonable, and indeed conservative, for Tesla in either scenario. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a tech company that is growing much more slowly than Tesla is on either scenario, and its price-to-earnings ratio is 30.

On this price-to-earnings ratio, Tesla's market cap is $208 billion. Omitting any future dilution, Tesla's share price is $1,278. That's a 307% increase from its recent all-time high of $313.73.

Scenario 2: Tesla becomes the self-driving Uber

In Scenario 2, at the beginning of 2020, Tesla decides to stop selling the Model 3 and use it exclusively to operate its own self-driving on demand fleets.

See the full math here.

The loss of gross profit from Model 3 sales is so significant that for the full-year, Tesla's gross profit is only $200 million more than in Scenario 1. However, annualized gross profit for Q4 2020 is $14.39 billion. The Tesla Network generates $16.16 billion, Model S and X sales generate $2.23 billion, and Model 3s sold before 2020 generate $2.51 billion from the Tesla Network. Net profit annualized from Q4 2020 is $12.68 billion.

On a price-to-earnings ratio of 30, Tesla's market cap is $380 billion. Omitting dilution, TSLA is at $2,332, a 643% increase from its all-time high.

Gross profit from Tesla energy storage and solar products will add to Tesla's bottom line. Photo credit: Tesla.

Conclusion: Tesla is still undervalued

Previously, I've argued that Tesla has an immense lead in the development of self-driving car software. Other car companies aren't planning to release a self-driving car until 2020 at the earliest. Incumbents have ceded the self-driving on demand market to Tesla until 2020 or later. Most investors and analysts have simply not attempted to estimate (at least not publicly) the size of the financial opportunity for Tesla.

Note that in both scenarios, I completely exclude any gross profit from Tesla's energy storage or solar products. The Tesla semi makes no appearance, and I restrict my analysis to the Tesla Network for passengers. Imagine the potential of a Tesla Network for freight.

Yes, as high as Tesla's valuation already is, it's not high enough. For long-term investors, the recent all-time high of $313.73 is still a great price.

In the words of Randy Bachman, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

My recommendation: buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.

Author's note: In the original version of this article, I overlooked stock-based compensation, resulting in a $35-36 higher share price estimate. This has now been corrected. I apologize for the error.

