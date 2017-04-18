LogMeIn: A New Company With A New Outlook And A Far Riskier Growth Profile

LogMeIn: Some thoughts about context

That Winston Churchill was one of the most articulate statesmen of the 20th century is undoubted. When looking for a quote for articles on SA and elsewhere, I can often find something apposite in his writings. And when I decided I wanted to take a look at LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) now, a few months after the company went through a spin-merger transaction in which it wound up buying the GoTo business of Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), I couldn't find a more appropriate turn of phrase than his comment about something being not the beginning of the end but the end of the beginning. The progress of LogMeIn going forward will have very little to do with the results that the company compiled in the past.

Churchill used the phrase in the course of giving thanks for the results of the battle of El Alamein in which the British finally defeated Rommel and ended the threat the Germans posed to the Suez Canal and the Middle East. He basically proclaimed that going forward, the Allies would be on the offensive and while much hard fighting remained, the tide had turned. And so it proved although the Russian success at Stalingrad and the American successes in the Pacific were needed to seal the deal.

LogMeIn has been many things over the years. It started life as a company with technology that allowed it to underprice Citrix in the remote access space and yet still deliver a competitive user experience. Over the years, it used its technology and some acquisitions to expand its footprint dramatically such that it has been offering a bushelful of solutions, with no one dominant theme, although with aspirations of becoming a major player in the Internet of Things. It was at that phase of the company's evolution that I first wrote an article about the company on Seeking Alpha more than a year ago. Would that all of my recommendations perform in that fashion - and essentially for reasons that were far different than the evolution I thought most likely back then. The shares are up more than 90%, and, primarily as a result of the transaction, EPS, which was $.35 in Q1 2016, is now expected to be $.74.

But the real question for investors and those writing articles is really now what? The company has pivoted its business so that while profitability is far greater than it has been and is expected to go higher still, percentage growth is likely to be far less than the LogMeIn of a year ago. What is the magnitude of the transaction's accretion likely to be and over how long does that scenario play out? And what about the rest of the business and all of the other opportunities I was looking at a year ago? Will this company have the ability to manage such a large and diverse portfolio without a few mis-steps along the way? In some ways, the company has returned to its roots with the combination of the two leading remote access products. But in other ways it continues to offer a variety of different solutions in different markets.

I last commented about the name shortly before its initial report as a combined entity. The shares are essentially unchanged since then and have underperformed the software index by a few percentage points. In reviewing expectations and company commentary, I have come to the conclusion that there are serious risks, not reflected in current valuation, in terms of the company's ability to achieve double-digit organic top line growth. While the capital allocation strategy that has been announced is a positive for some investors, it is really not of a magnitude to move the meter. At this point, the future of the company's core solutions is not known and how it will deal with directly competitive products still remains a mystery. It seems unlikely that it will continue to sell everything it currently offers, and yet the impact of eliminating products is unknown and not forecast. The company has an analyst day upcoming sometime in the third quarter - presumably in September that might clarify the product and investment roadmap. But I suggest, given the valuation and the material risks I see in operating this business, that investors stay away. That does not mean I believe that the company missed the quarter it will report in May. I do not think that will be the case. But I wonder about guidance and I wonder when the impacts of trying to compete with itself in selling its core solutions will start to impact operational performance. At this point, there are many less exposed names that offer equal or greater growth for a lower price.

The trouble with TAMs

I write about TAMs all of the time. What other metric is so useful in describing the runway available to a vendor? Small revenues, large TAM = strong growth opportunities. And, of course, the reverse is true. But while the use of TAMs can provide cover for conclusions that an author wants to draw, the fact is that the metric is very subjective. During the last conference call, LOGM management talked about a $30 billion TAM with a CAGR of 9% overall for the company's markets.

The largest part of this company's TAM are its assets in the remote collaboration space and the company has a strategy to be a major player in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) space. But the company really does not play in the UCC space as most people think of it. I don't really think this is a matter of semantics. I think it goes to the heart of the issue of the company's runway and how it will ultimately deal with the problems inherent in having two key products compete with each other.

Currently the company has two apps, JoinMe and Go to Meeting, that facilitate web conferencing. It is really the heart of the new company contributing more than 50% of the revenues of the new organization. The set of solutions included here also includes OpenVoice which is a conference call service that Citrix offered. And it includes an app called Grasshopper which is a service for small businesses that serves as a virtual switchboard. I am not sure to what extent it can be said that LOGM is a participant in the UCC space or that its growth rate is going to be materially impacted by the evolution of UCC offerings.

Precisely how and when LOGM becomes a real player in UCC is not something that is particularly easy to determine. It obviously has bits and pieces of a solution - but not a unified solution. How and when it is going to integrate its offerings is not immediately clear. The simple part of the merger is going to be the elimination of duplicative facilities. Real estate and sales team integration are obvious opportunities that will almost certainly be realized. Over time, the company will be able to eliminate duplicate sales and marketing expenses. Based on past experience, with similar kinds of mergers, the cost synergies that will be developed are likely to exceed the company's current forecast.

The real issue as I see it isn't cost synergies but what is going to happen to the two competitive nameplates in the market. The question of which solution will survive has not yet been articulated. And a further question is going to be how the users of one service or the other will react to being "orphaned" so to speak. Will they investigate competitive alternatives such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) or even Amazon Chime (NASDAQ:AMZN) should that really become a focus for AWS? These days management says its focus is on the SMB space in terms of web conferencing. But how large is that space and how does it relate to a $14 billion TAM? In fact, the TAM for what LOGM currently does is far smaller - Web conferencing is said to be only a $2.4 billion market in which much of LOGM's growth had been coming from competitive inroads into Citrix GoTo offerings.

The UCC space is flooded with competitors of all shapes and sizes with all kinds of solutions. Trying to pivot from being a supplier of web conferencing services to something much more complex and competitive is not something to be undertaken lightly or with any overwhelming expectation of success.

About 25% of LOGM's revenue is derived from what it describes as remote access tools. To an extent this is a "grab-bag" category but it has some of the same issues in terms of TAM that are true for Web Conferencing. But re-naming the space in order to develop a large and growing TAM is essentially the same as pouring old wine into new bottles. It really doesn't make the wine taste better or provide a better user experience. The company describes its offerings as part of the cloud-based identify management market to develop a TAM of $6 billion for the space. But I am just not sure that I understand what the deliverable is going to be that can be called cloud-based identity management. And even more to the point, how the deliverable, if there will be one, can compete with a flood of point players in the space that are identified here, is not apparent.

The solutions that are offered by LOGM in this business area are hoary to say the least and rival this author in terms of antiquity. But at the moment, LOGM offers its own pay version of LogMeIn and GoTo is the Citrix equivalent. It seems almost self-evident that part of the consolidation process has to be that one or the other of these offerings needs to reach its sunset and enjoy a well-deserved retirement. It has been years since these services were generators of growth and additional engagement.

The other components of this space are Central and LastPass. Central is a service that has been around for many years now and offers users a technology that automates the deployment, monitoring, search, sharing remote print and multi-monitor display features. It is widely installed and just as widely copied. LastPass is a service that LOGM acquired a bit less than two years ago. It is, as the name suggests, a service for the management of passwords. It is a basic tool that allows users to enhance security by making sure that passwords are given to authorized users and are not borrowed or otherwise mis-appropriated. Like the other products offered by LOGM, LastPass is sold using a freemium model and it competes against many other similar services.

Identity and access management is a broad category with a large TAM. Depending on the precise definition used, some market research firms say it is larger than the $6 billion used by LOGM in its presentation. And the market researchers say that the space has a CAGR of 13%. And for sure, some of the products that are offered by LOGM are in the space - but its largest revenue contributor, remote access, has long since ceased to be a growth opportunity and has been saturated for some years now.

Again, the devil here is in the details. If LOGM had a product road map that was going to produce an integrated solution that would vie for leadership in the access management space, it would at least represent a analysis and handicapping. But that is simply not the case at the moment. Market researchers look at the space and identify 20 or 30 vendors - but sadly no mention is made of LOGM. It has either to improve the new bottles or actually get some new wine with which to fill its bottles.

The third area of the new company's business is currently focused on providing customers with a remote support capability. The products that LOGM sells are called Rescue and BoldChat. It also includes Xively, which is a messaging service for IoT applications. When Rescue and Chat were first launched, they were considered by many to be innovative and best of breed. And when the solutions became available, they essentially became a necessity in many enterprises. Probably most readers have used either or both apps at one point or another. There are very few help desks in the enterprise world that do not offer some kind of remote support and chat has become equally ubiquitous.

But again, the company has suggested that it will pivot from supplying point solutions to becoming a factor in the customer engagement space. After all, a TAM of $2.6 billion - the current metric is not exciting while a TAM of $14 billion which is the current size of customer engagement space, may beguile some. It is not entirely apparent as to what the company's specific product road map might be to move to becoming a real competitor in the customer engagement space. It isn't too surprising that LOGM might want to rename what plans to do in the space as Customer Engagement but describing the solutions it offers as customer engagement...I will leave readers to insert the hyperbole.

As one can see, there are literally dozens of specific solutions that compete with Rescue and with BoldChat. These days, most industry analysts seem to think that Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is the leader in the chat support space. Rescue may still be the leader in the remote IT support space - but that is not a growth market these days.

The customer engagement market is no doubt large and growing in double digits according to most industry analysts. It sounds like it would be a good space in which to be - but it is not evident, at least to this writer, that LOGM is part of the conversation.

Gartner says its definition of customer engagement is a market of $26 billion that is growing at 12%. The report linked here says that there are no fewer than 404 vendors engaged in customer engagement of one kind or the other - just not LogMeIn. The report linked here identifies more than 330 vendors offering chat solutions. I'm not even sure that I know how LOGM could pivot and integrate Rescue and BoldChat so they might become growth engines in the customer engagement space.

What I can see happening is for the company to eliminate duplicative offerings that are its inheritance from its parents. What I certainly do not know is what the company's road map might be to develop an offering that either competes more effectively within the crowded markets it already serves or pivots the set of offering so that it really does have at least a shot of being considered a vendor in the customer engagement space. Paraphrasing Dr. Johnson, and his often quoted commentary regarding patriotisim, the mis-use of TAMs is the last refuge of management, they are excessively promotional.

If LOGM doesn't turn out to be a growth company, does it matter?

It is a bit difficult to assign valuation metrics for a company such as this that in the midst of putting together the elements of integration. The current First Call consensus revenue forecast implies that there will be limited organic revenue growth this year based on the run rate analysts are projecting of $260 million in revenue for the June quarter (the spin-merger transaction was finalized on 1/31/17). Last year, on a pro-forma basis, revenue for the combined business that makes up the new entity was $1.020 billion.

During the course of the conference call, management said that the company's products are targeting markets with a combined addressable opportunity approaching $30 billion and with a combined aggregate CAGR of 9%. With all respect to this management, and the fantastic transaction which it has engineered, I think that such an assertion is being more than a bit economical with the truth. The TAM for the product sets that LOGM sell currently would appear to be just more than 10% of the TAM it aspires to address. it would be surprising if the aggregate CAGR in the company's current spaces is as much as mid-single digits.

How the company is going to address a TAM of $30 billion as opposed to $3.5 billion is not immediately apparent. Yes, I can read the same words on a chart that everyone else can. But what specifically does it mean to "leverage voice, screen sharing, video and chat capabilities to broaden collaboration offerings?" What is the deliverable that the company plans to introduce? What precisely does it mean to "capitalize on convergence of customer support and service by delivering unified capabilities?" What are users going to buy or subscribe that will be offered by LogMeIn? It isn't apparent, at least at this time.

Further, it is simply hard to see how or why the company would want to continue to support duplicate/competitive nameplates that it now owns. Which will survive - JoinMe or GoTo Meeting? How will the company really be able to continue to sell both of those products both simultaneously and effectively? And when it chooses one or the other as I think is more or less inevitable, how much might the revenue loss be? When all is said and done, I think that there are cost synergies significantly beyond the $100 million forecast by the company at this point.

But I think that even with the cross-selling opportunities, it is logical to expect that dropping duplicative products will have some impact on reported revenue growth

At the moment, analysts are giving this management the benefit of the doubt and are forecasting that revenue will grow by a bit more than 10% organically in 2018. (Again, that is adjusted for the month this year before the merger was consummated). For that to happen, the company will most likely have to continue to achieve strong growth within its collaboration portfolio. I simply do not think there is much growth to be had in selling Go To My PC or LastPass. But how LogMeIn might be able to take two very similar products that it offers to the same group of prospects at the same time is something that baffles me. And exactly how the company is going to deal with all of its other duplicative products that it now offers is equally unclear.

I think that this company's current valuation is very much a function of expectations that it will be able to achieve its aspirational goal of 10% growth as soon as 2018. But I think the odds of that actually happening are less than many investors currently realize.

Valuation

LogMeIn for all of the years that I have known of it and followed it has been something of a growth story. Some years ago, it was one of the pioneers amongst companies that leased their solutions. Back then, the company was perceived as being part of the universe of hyper-growth names developing amongst vendors that leaded their software as a service. Along the way, it ran into a couple of speed bumps related to its freemium marketing model and its pitfalls and some changes to its product strategy that led to disappointing guidance for some period. The company also had some difficulties with being able to consistently grow Central and Rescue revenues at consistent levels.

The company, prior to the recent transaction, had developed a financial model that related to strong profitability and decent growth rates. It was in that context that the company's shares were valued before the impact of the transaction became the driving factor in the company's valuation. The company would typically forecast 20% top-line growth, CFFO margins above 30%, and most of the time the company expected to see a pattern of rising margins.

It currently foresees a 10% growth cadence after the current year with rising margins and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 25%. I do not buy into the 10% CAGR for the reasons cited above but I think the company's margin goals are very attainable.

The company has begun what it describes as a disciplined capital allocation program in which more than 50% of the company's free cash flow will be returned to shareholders through share repurchase and dividends. The balance of free cash flow is to be used for strategic M&A. The dividend rate on the shares is less than 1%, but it does represent a change from prior cash return strategy.

The company has an outstanding share count of about 52 million in the wake of the merger. Yesterday's closing price of $103/share thus produces a market capitalization of $5.35 billion. The company's full-year expectation for revenue, including the one-month contribution of GoTo prior to the acquisition, is about $1.06 billion. So that represents an EV/S of a bit more than 5X, certainly a rather elevated metric for 10% growth.

The company is forecasting non-GAAP EPS of $3.73 at the mid-point. That level of EPS would result in a P/E of 28X. The company is forecasting that stock based comp will be $73 million or $1.40 in EPS. Last year, looking at the "old" LogMeIn, stock based comp was noticeable and rising rapidly. Overall stock based comp came to 12.5% of revenues last quarter and it represented 50% of reported non-GAAP EPS. In the prior year, stock based comp had been 10% of revenues and had been 36% of non-GAAP EPS.

It is perhaps worth noting that prior to the announcement of the spin-merger transaction, the company had experienced a noticeable acceleration in operating expenses looked at on a GAAP basis. That trend was halted in Q4 as the company prudently chose to delay expenses in sales and marketing and research and development. I think it is fair to observe that the operating metrics of the "old" LogMeIn were under some degree of stress and challenge prior to the announcement of the transaction.

As mentioned, the company is forecasting a free cash flow margin of 25%. Last year, for what it is worth, the company's free cash flow margin was 23%. Overall, the company is projecting that free cash flow will be about $260 million. That would be a free cash flow yield of 4.85%. Last year, a little less than 50% of the company's free cash flow was derived from stock based comp. This year the company is projecting that stock based comp will be 28% of free cash flow.

The decline in the contribution of free cash flow to earnings and EPS is more apparent than real. Last year the company had major costs in conjunction with preparations for the spin-merger transactions. This reduced reported non-GAAP EPS and CFFO below "normalized levels" and was partially responsible for the outsize contribution of stock based comp.

It is hard to find a basis for suggesting that LogMeIn shares are a great bargain using company projections. Given my own concerns that the company's top-line growth forecast may prove difficult to realize, valuation is more than a bit extended. Bulls on the name, and there are more of those than analysts expressing caution, believe that the company's analyst meeting scheduled for some time in Q3 will make the growth strategy clear. I think that it is a bit more rope than I would be willing to provide this company, given its current valuation. I do not think that the risk/rewards favor investors at this point.