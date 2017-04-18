The Skill-Based Gaming Action At Monarch Casinos Comes From Management's Powerful Focus On All Market Segments

You want to be partners with these guys now because the stock could be headed for a breakout after Q3 this year on pure bread and butter: savvy management.

Neither chasing millennials nor worried about their absence on the casino floor, Monarch's management turns out solid, steady, growing results.

Part Two: In Part One, published on Seeking Alpha, we led with the question: "Are Casinos Chasing Millennials On A Fool's Errand?" (SA April 4)

In this article we bring Monarch Casinos & Resorts Inc. (MORI) to center stage as a gaming operator in markets significantly less worried about or dependent on non-gaming revenues from millennials - or the possible panacea of skill based games - than their counterparts in Las Vegas.

A capsule look

MCRI operates two casinos: The 1,000 room Atlantis in Reno, and the former Riviera, now Monarch, in Black Hawk, Colo., acquired out of a bankruptcy in 2012 for $76 million. The company broke ground there this past January on a $295 million 500-room tower, a 1,500-car parking facility and a casino expansion it expects to complete by the end of this year or early next. Management believes the Black Hawk market is underserved with rooms (a total of 998) and this expansion makes the Monarch only the second full-scope casino resort in town (Ameristar is the other). Black Hawk is of three 19th-century mining towns in the state where gaming is legal.

Price at writing: $29.00

(Last November 16th, when we last called a buy on MCRI on SA, it closed at $24.89).

Market cap: $506m

Trending: MCRI is up 15.6% over last 90 days, up 21.2% over last 6 months, up 44.7% over last year.

10-day moving average: $29.25

50-day moving average: $27.08

200-day moving average: $24.87

We think the opening of the Monarch Black Hawk 500-room, 23-story tower at the end of this year or by very early next will produce strongly accretive EBITDA numbers. At the same time, its Atlantis Reno property holds its solid 14.5% market share and is expected to grow as positive macro trends in the Reno/Sparks economy build.

Monarch has a growing, broad-based demographic profile to build against in both its markets. Metro Reno/Sparks expects total job growth to reach 50,000 by 2020. The economy there, ironically no longer gaming dependent, has benefited from a consistent migration from all age groups seeking life-style changes, comfortable retirement and new job opportunities. Because of its economy diversity away from gaming, its better for gaming properties. Both metro Denver/ Boulder, Colol, Colorado and Reno/Sparks, Nev., are among the fastest growing metro areas in the nation.

Reno/Sparks also enjoys a regular tourist feed from San Francisco and Sacramento both for its gaming and entertainment options as well as its allure for winter sports.

But here's the key: In both areas, the total average age grouping for millennials vs. older residents are well balanced and growing:

Percentage of population:

20-34 years of age: 22%

45 to 75+: 25.4%

Both these numbers are driven by the attractions of the areas by young and old, by newly employed and retirees as well. As Las Vegas gaming revenue continues to shrink relative to non-gaming, we see an opposite trending in markets where Monarch operates. It's an eye-opener to anyone who seeks yet-to-be-proven salvation in recapturing gaming revenue among millennials with skill-based games:

Here is a rundown of gross gaming revenue per hotel room by region that's a real eye opener:

Macau: $747

Black Hawk, Colo: $617

Atlantic City: $181

Lake Charles, La: $114

Gulf properties, Miss: $78

Shreveport, La: $47

Reno/Sparks: $47

Las Vegas Strip: $43

This tells us that, despite the understandable woe is me attitude of many Las Vegas Strip operators about the millennials yawning past their gaming floors, other gaming markets are telling us something else: A balanced demographic customer mix that primarily come to gamble, and not merely party, can translate to great earnings results powered by traditional games on the casino floor. Yes, everyone loves millennials, but Monarch knows where their bread is buttered 24/7 as evidenced by these results:

MCRI Net revenues:

2010: $136.4m

2016: $217m

Adjusted EBITDA

2010: $24.5m

2016: $55.7m

2016 net revenues up 7.3% tot and adjusted EBITDA is up 11.4% from 2015.

Debt: Here's where MCRI shines relative to any peer of any size in the sector:

Total Debt:

2009: $48,5m

2016: $26.2m

Capex is the mother's milk of the brick and mortar casino business. We expect these companies to be perpetually heavy on the leverage side of the balance sheet as a normal matter of course: It comes with the territory. Judging them by their leverage is relative, since they all carry lots of it and most - not all - remain financially healthy despite it. But to MCRI low leverage is a key part of their corporate culture, dating back to their early days in the 1970's, when the patriarch founder, David Farahi, first acquired the Golden Motel in Reno.

Leverage ratio:

2009: 1.9X

2016: 0.5X*

*Note: The $295 million Black Hawk expansion is fully funded by a syndicated bank facility.

Their EBITDA margins are equally impressive over time:

2010: 21.6%

2016: 25.7%

In the seven years the company only had one in which EBITDA margins fell yoy (2013: 25.7% to 2014: 23.2%) while in every other consecutive year it grew.

YOY earnings growth: 26.29%

1 year consensus target: $30.50

Our target: $37 to $39 by Q1 2017.

Based on: strong continuing performance in Reno and in Black Hawk (despite construction related disruption). Once Monarch Black Hawk is up and running we believe the company will be on the lookout for new opportunities in a third market with similar characteristics to Reno and Black Hawk.

You want to be partners with guys like this

Since our own beginnings in the gaming industry, now going back over 25 years, we've been powerful advocates for operators that began as family businesses and continue till this day to have key members involved in the upper reaches of day to day management regardless of the fact that they are public companies. Gaming families by and large have great track records, to wit: The Caranos of Eldorado (NASDAQ:ERI), The Boyds of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), to name just two. These are companies whose culture cuts deep into unswerving devotion to a high level of customer service and a constant evaluation of its business to constantly improve margins. That culture is transmitted to their corporate hires, who absorb it and move it through each level of management down to the all0important customer interface employees.

The Farahi family business was founded in 1972, by David Farahi (1916-2012), who emigrated to the US from Iran in 1970. He bought motels and added gaming machines later on - and, with his three sons, evolved the company over the next 40 years to its present size. His son John Farahi, 68, currently is CEO. In turn, his son David is COO. The family are ground-rooted deeply in the savvy of the daily operations as conservative yet opportunistic hands-on managers of the business.

One of the constant challenges to gaming managements is evaluation of customers value vs. customer cost. In brief, you must have the gut judgment to not only cultivate new customers but, equally crucial, to "fire" unprofitable ones. It's a constant dilemma since so much of this kind of decision making isn't easily accomplished by data points only. There are always extenuating circumstances. You often have to sift through, with your casino marketing staff, dozens, hundreds, sometimes thousands of customer accounts, in order to separate the valued patrons from the low-profit high-comp maintenance players.

MCRI management, understanding the process, has done a top-to-bottom winnowing out of its databases over time, to produce one that is maximally productive at the most acceptable levels of cost. And that's part of the reason they score consistent increases in earnings and a sustained improvement in operating margins. The family still owns over 40% of the outstanding stock, with 57.4% held by 112 blue ribbon institutions. The top 5 of these are:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM): 1.1 million shares

BlackRock Fund (NYSE:BLK) 911,000 shares

Davenport Co. LLC 809,000 shares

Wellingon 705,000 shares

Lafitte Capital 693,000 shares

Conclusion: Headwinds and Tailwinds

Fair is fair. MCRI is very thinly traded, moving at an average of 46,000 shares a day. That is partially why we believe the stock trades at a P/E ratio of 21.09 - which, in our view, considering its earning profile, strong management, excellent prospects in Colorado, and low leverage, does not reflect the inherent value of the company.

Going forward our view is that this is a sleep-tight gaming stock that has not appeared to be challenged by shifting demographics or worries about whether skill-based games can engender excitement among the millennial demo. It has a diverse customer base in growing markets. It has ridiculously low debt for a gaming company. It has a strong hands-on management culture that keeps margins moving north and a gimlet eye out for opportunity; there are 12 Farahi grandchildren.

I have every expectation that the Black Hawk property is not the last acquisition MCRI will make. They've established a pattern I like: highly focused growth by careful acquisition of existing properties that need money and improved management, and excellent cost controls. I think they are moving toward a critical mass in size where the next leap could take them to a large-scope merger or acquisition, possibly a secondary issue to broaden its equity base by cashing out some of its equity position.

Overall, in my view, these are guys you want to be in business with long term.

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid potential conflicts of interest with consulting clients past, present or future.

