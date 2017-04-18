Corbat's Conservative Citigroup: Earnings Review (Video)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had earnings of $1.35 a share, which beat average estimates of $1.24 a share. Like JPMorgan, Citi's driving force behind the revenue beat was trading revenue. As mentioned in our Citigroup preview video, they continue to consolidate the business instead of breaking out more segments. Citi Holdings is now implemented in the regular corporate segment.

Interest rates have been all the talk in the investing world for the past few years. Citigroup still only forecasts one more rate hike for this year, which they believe will occur in June. However, this should not be the focus. As Ben breaks it down, two interest rate hikes really bring in increased earnings of roughly $.20 - $.25 per share. While this is a nice boost, it isn't a needle mover.

Michael Corbat has been conservative and continues to be so, as seen by their share buybacks. Last year they had $8.6 billion in buybacks and $1.8 billion in dividends. If they doubled their dividend to $3.6 billion and bought back $10 billion in stock, they would be more in line with their banking peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.