GNC: Godspeed To The Shorts

If the major buyside shops get comfortable with GNC's turnaround then we ain't seen nothing yet when it comes to a short squeeze.

Per my back of the envelope calculations, the Masters of the Universe shorted 18.08 incremental more shares from 1/13/17 - 3/31/17 at an average of $8.04.

This morning, GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) delivered an impressive Q1 2017 earnings report. The company delivered the trifecta where they beat consensus estimates for revenue, earnings, and same store sales. Quite impressively, on the most important metric, GNC delivered a negative 3.9% comp number compared to consensus estimates of negative 8% and negative 9% by Goldman Sachs.

Simply stated, the Masters of the Universe and the sell side got way, way too negative ahead of Q1 2017 results.

Source: GNC's website

However, surprisingly, GNC's stock, at least in my view, has under reacted, at least so far, as a 20% rally on massive volume is nice, but investors need to remember that one year ago, GNC's stock was trading at $35 per share. Somehow, the Masters of the Universe have managed to keep the flood waters from cresting, but I am not convinced that the levee will hold.

Source: Fidelity

From a technical perspective, today marks the first GNC "gap up" since July 2013. This is an important milestone, so am I told from my portfolio manager friend who is schooled in this dark art. I will take his word for it as I am out of my depth when it comes to technical analysis.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Incidentally, what really surprises me is that according to my back of the napkin calculations, the Masters of the Universe, collectively shorted 18.08 million more shares from January 13, 2017 through March 31, 2017. Again, using simple math and a simple weighted average, these incremental shares were shorted at approximately $8.04 per share. And by the way, I did trade an email with my new acquaintance that has been short GNC, at his $1 billion hedge fund, since $14. He said he isn't covering. I disagree with his thought process, but he is still playing with the house's money, so he can be more patient. The newbie shorts, on the other hand, might be getting taps on their shoulders from their risk managers.

Here is the underlying data.

Source: GuruFocus

As my friend, the former Paulson & Co. bond trader said, when spoke with him on my commute to daycare and then work, the major unknowable dynamic is trying to work out what the mutual fund longs will do with their positions. Per Bloomberg, most of them are deeply underwater in their position. However, what could really tip the scale is if the buyside gains enough confidence in the turnaround that the big buyside shops decide to try and accumulate millions of new shares. If this occurs, and who knows "if" it will then it is game over for the Masters of the Universe.

Source: Bloomberg

Takeaway

In the interest of full disclosure, this morning we sold our April $7.50 call options at $1 (paid $0.35) and bought back our 20 January 2019 $5 Puts at $1.75 (receive $1.95 writing them). My Dad's plan is to simply keep his 3,000 shares he owns with a cost basis of $8.83 and, of course, I am maintaining my 2,000 share with a cost basis of $8.42. I have no idea why the Masters of the Universe got greedy and shorted 18.08 million incremental shares at an average cost of $8.04. If the big money buyside shops (think Fidelity, Wellington, T. Rowe, American Funds, etc. etc.) get comfortable in the recovery then we could get one heck of a short squeeze. We shall find out. Either way, congratulations to my avid readers. I love it when one of my high conviction calls works out and I help make readers some dough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.