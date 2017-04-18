Bullish Bond Breakout

The bond market is rising from the ashes once again. After the thirty six year bond bull market was flippantly left for dead late last year by many highly respected market analysts, it spent much of the first quarter of 2017 finding its footing. And the month of April has brought with it a bond market that is increasingly finding new life. This has included a bullish breakout that has the potential to meaningfully pick up speed in the weeks ahead.

Bond Market Bloodbath

It was only a few short months ago that the bond market was being left for dead. Bonds had already been struggling for a few months since peaking in early July with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hitting a post crisis lows of 1.33% (bond yields move inversely to bond prices), as they had since risen to as high as 1.86% by the fall. Then came Election Day in early November, and suddenly bond yields were flying to the upside. In just four trading days after the votes were counted, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield spiked above 2.22%. And in the weeks that followed, they continued to climb to as high as 2.62% by mid-December. Put simply, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields had effectively doubled in just five months' time.

Bond Market Requiem . . . Or Revival?

For many investment experts, the sudden sharp rise in bond yields amid an atmosphere of pro growth optimism in the immediate aftermath of Election Day in the U.S. was enough to declare the end of the bull market in bonds.

Never mind that this is a bull market that has been in place dating back to the start of the Reagan administration in the early 1980s. For many, the bond market bull was dead. Just like that.

Oh, if only it were that simple. Those making such bold declarations were likely in many cases doing so more on a qualitative hunch. For much of the underlying data continued to suggest that while under short-term cyclical pressure, the well established bond bull market was very much still intact.

First, thirty-six year old bull markets in anything simply do not end overnight. Whether we are talking about stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), bonds, commodities (NYSEARCA:DJP) or anything else, the peaking of bull markets and the troughing of bear markets is a process that plays out over an extended period of time. And the longer and more well established the bull or bear market, the longer this peaking and troughing process takes to play out. Indeed, perhaps the peaking of the bond bull market is now under way and the July 2016 lows in yields will ultimately mark the bond market peak. Then again, we may see new lows in bond yields before its all said and done. Only time will tell, but it is far too premature to declare the end of anything when it comes to the more than three decade long bond bull market.

Second, the bond bull market remains very much intact today. Sure, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields did rise sharply from July to December 2016. But in the process, they did nothing more than move from the bottom to the top of their downward sloping trading channel dating back to 1981. We have seen this same pattern play out countless times in the past 36 years. In some cases, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields actually extended beyond the top end of this downward sloping trading channel for a spell. But in each past instance, bond yields proceeded to fall to new lows. And until this pattern has been broken, it should be expected to continue.

Lastly, economic and market fundamentals support a continued decline in bond yields going forward. We are, after all, in the eighth year of what has been a generally sluggish and lackluster economic recovery from the financial crisis. This is a very long economic expansion from a historical perspective. And at some point the economy is going to slow back into recession once again whether we like it or not. While a recession does not appear imminent at the moment, particularly with corporate earnings still in a modest albeit already decelerating recovery, a few troubling developments suggest it may not be as far off as many stock analysts on Wall Street would like to admit or even consider.

Not only has the U.S. Federal Reserve now assertively entered into a sustained policy of monetary tightening, but it has raised interest rates by a quarter point three times now and is currently expected to deliver two to three more quarter point hikes by the end of the year. This is often followed by a period of economic weakening if not outright recession.

Also, the yield curve continues to flatten despite all of the verbal optimism about the economy and its risk asset markets over the past several months. And this is a flattening that has been slowly unfolding for more than three years since late 2013. Both of these forces alone support a move toward lower bond yields going forward, not higher.

The fact that the U.S. bond market remains attractive relative to the rest of the developed world is yet another fundamental tailwind. The spread between the yield on U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds remains at historical highs at over two percentage points.

And the same can be said for U.S. Treasuries relative to Japanese government bonds, which remain near post crisis highs.

The premium paid by U.S. Treasuries relative to their developed bond market counterparts implies that demand should remain strong for those global investors looking for safe places to park their capital and earn a decent yield in the process.

Bullish Bond Breakout

The death of the bond bull market has been greatly exaggerated. In fact, it is still very much alive and well. And from a cyclical perspective, the U.S. bond market may now be on the brink of breaking back out to the upside starting this week.

Already, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield achieved an important technical breakout in recent days when it pushed below 2.30%, which had been post Election Day resistance dating back to mid-December.

Since that time, yields have continued to advance lower and as of Tuesday have entered into the critical zone between 1.86% and 2.22%. Why does this particular range matter? Because this is the space where 10-Year U.S. Treasury yields gapped sharply higher in the four days immediately following Election Day in November. From a technical perspective, prices and yields often backfill previous gaps with comparable intensity. And we are on the brink of discovering whether bond yields will gap back lower to 1.86% as quickly as they gapped higher to 2.22% back in November.

Given the fact that the bond market has the fundamental winds at its back at a time when the U.S. stock market has been trending lower since the start of March and the pro-growth fiscal policy narrative appears to be fading suggests that such a gap lower in bond yields is very much a possibility in the days and weeks ahead.

The Bottom Line

The U.S. bond market has been performing well in recent weeks. And it is now on the brink of a more pronounced bullish breakout with both fundamental and technical tailwinds providing support. In terms of positioning, a reasonable instrument of choice remains the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), as we are seeming similar breakouts at the 20-year and 30-year points of the Treasury yield curve. For those that are more aggressively inclined the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) may be worth a look, while those that are more conservative may wish to consider the 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) to help reduce some of the potential price volatility. Various higher quality spread product may also warrant consideration including investment grade corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD), Build America Bonds (NYSEARCA:BAB) and municipal bonds (NYSEARCA:MUB).

The bond bull market is alive and well. And as we progress through the current trading week, it may be gearing up for another run to the upside.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF,BAB,LQD,MUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.