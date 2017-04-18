Despite Obvious Mistakes, Disney's Buyback Has Been Rather Effective

Photo credit

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has come under fire from shareholders in recent years as it has struggled a bit to grow through the issues its TV business has created. Indeed, DIS was once a fast-growing mega-cap but these days it is less so. One thing, however, that has helped keep EPS growth afloat is the company's prodigious buyback and in this article we'll take a look at what shareholders have received from the billions and billions of dollars management has spent in the past few years.

I'll be using data from company filings and all years mentioned are fiscal years.

Let's begin with a base line share count for the past six end of year periods to get an idea of where DIS has come from.

We can see here that reductions have been a bit lumpy but there is a very clear trend as well. DIS has spent a lot of money in this time frame to retire stock and the results certainly bear this out. The share count is down from the end of 2011 to the end of 2016, just over 200M shares, good for better than 11% on the starting share count for our dataset. That's obviously not a gangbusters buyback program but every little bit helps and in particular, as I mentioned, when DIS is struggling a bit with its largest business.

If we view this data in terms of magnitude, we get a better idea of each year's impact on the share count.

I mentioned the share count reductions were lumpy and I wasn't joking - this chart shows us a couple of things. First, reductions overall are pretty light. There aren't any years that crest a 4% reduction in the float. And second, DIS has done a much better job of creating meaningful reductions in the float since 2014 due to higher spending. The buyback in 2012 and 2013 wasn't really all that significant as the latter didn't even reach a 1% reduction. That means that DIS was essentially just barely sopping up new issuances as the buyback wasn't a priority. Recall that until rather recently, DIS wasn't a capital return story really at all and you can see that in the numbers above.

That's great, but how do we measure success? The way I measure the success of a buyback is to take the total reduction in the share count and see what it cost to achieve it. That includes the proceeds from options a company receives in the process of share creation because, after all, we're looking at the total picture of Disney's share count. Thus, it is only fair that proceeds are added back in, effectively reducing the amount of money spent on the buyback. Here we can see both gross (buyback spending) and net (buyback spending with option proceeds added back in) spending over our time frame to get an idea of what Disney has done to achieve its 11% reduction in the float.

There are a few things in play here. First, the trend for spending is certainly up over time. Disney spent relatively little a few years ago but in fiscal 2016, buyback spending was in excess of $7B. That's obviously a message from management that the buyback is a priority and it means that over our five-year time period buyback spending has amounted to right at $5.5B annually. On a net basis, proceeds from options reduce that spending to just over $4.9B annually, on average. We can see that proceeds are much higher in some years than others - I'm looking at you, 2012 - but in recent years, DIS has done a better job with keeping a lid on options exercises.

So what do we do with all of this information? We know that DIS has reduced its float in this time frame by just over 200M shares at a net cost of $24.6B. That implies a net cost per share by which the float was reduced of $120 per share. Compared to today's price of $113, it isn't bad but it does mean there have been some frictional costs on the buyback program amounting to $1.3B, which is the difference between what would be the current value of the shares that have been repurchased and what Disney spent to repurchase them. In other words, the 205M shares by which the float has been reduced would be worth $23.3B today and Disney spent $24.6B to buy them, leaving a difference of $1.3B. That's only about 5% in frictional costs overall and while you'd obviously like to see that number come in at zero or better, 5% in frictional costs is actually quite good for a mega cap.

If we look at the chart for the time period we're examining, we can see why Disney's buyback has produced those frictional costs.

The heavy buyback money has been spent in the last three years and as you can see that is when the stock price has been the highest. That means that Disney ramped spending as the shares became more expensive to buy, thus reducing the impact of the buyback. In addition, recall that proceeds from options were the highest in 2012 and 2013, indicating that far more shares were created in those two years than the last three. That implies that many more shares were created at much lower prices - in the $40s and $50s - and those shares are a major detractor from the value of the total program. After all, for every share that was issued at $40, Disney has subsequently seen $73 in frictional costs. But given that Disney issued a bunch of shares at much lower prices and waited to ramp its buyback spending until the stock had already taken off, its 5% in frictional costs is actually quite good.

So what's the bottom line? Disney's buyback has been pretty decent for the past five years despite the mistakes it has made with respect to issuing shares as well as undesirable timing of repurchases. But as Disney continues to make the buyback a priority, we should see some better results going forward. Why? Issuances are well down from former levels, meaning it has to buy back far fewer shares just to get back to zero before the buyback begins making an impact. That means more and more of Disney's buyback money is actually reducing the float instead of just buying up shares that were issued as compensation. I think 3% to 4% in EPS growth per year is safe to build in for those of you that are long and that's not a bad place to be.