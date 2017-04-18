Elroy's Chart Corner

This is the second in a series of weekly articles using technical analysis to identify high probability set-ups in stocks, sectors, indices or anything that catches our collective eye.

Last time out there were a lot of requests for charts so let's get straight into them.

Readers' Requests

When I look for trade ideas I usually look first at the stocks and instruments I know very well. If and when I venture to look at other charts I look for the cleanest and clearest view. Pullbacks in an uptrend that are coming into a confluence of supports are my favorite set-up. General Motors (NYSE:GM) from the last update is a good example:

But not every chart is clear. I'll do my best with readers' requests, but if the chart is choppy and in no-man's land, I may not be able to say much and it's usually best to move on to the next one.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

FB has been slowly grinding higher in a channel for three years now. The simple and probably most effective approach is to stay long while it is inside the channel. Or at least don't short until it is broken.

As price is at the top of the channel and there is also a measured move at $143 it is best to take at least partial profits if long.

I also noticed an interesting similarity between the 60 minute chart from late 2016 and the entire daily chart from the IPO:

At the moment there is nothing too actionable, but it is interesting for two reasons.

Firstly, if anyone spotted the similarity earlier (say late Jan '17), they could have stayed with the 60 minute trend for the last 10% or so. I didn't catch this fractal, but it's the kind of thing I look out for.

Secondly, the buying cycles are comparable. When the 60 minute trend completes and reverses, it will show us how the daily cycle may eventually conclude.

If this sounds a bit of a wacky concept, then the next charts may help explain.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) (DBK)

The Deutsche Bank chart is quite clear and it also allows me to explain how we can spot fractals in their infancy and use them to frame profitable trades.

I spotted the similarities between the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) decline and DB in the summer last year. There was no fundamental link, but I didn't think the panic around DB was justified and I was looking at how its bear market may reverse. Gold seemed to provide a viable guide as the declines were so similar:

The fractal projected one final sharp sell off before a large reversal back to the highs of the previous triangle. And that's exactly what we got:

If the similarity continues, DB should bounce back towards the $18.38 gap in the short term.

In the longer term, the low of $11.15 is safe for at least another large rally, but there may be a longer corrective sequence to set up the next phase of the new uptrend.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

I wrote about this stock in early January and the chart is still relevant as is the target around $84:

The parabolic phase may be over, but the uptrend is likely still intact. Many people think that when a channel breaks a new downtrend must follow, but in many cases price just corrects and consolidates to set up the next phase of the rally. Here is an updated chart showing what I mean:

In the short term there may be a squeeze, but $84 is a better place to buy for a medium term hold targeting new highs.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BIDU is stuck in a contracting triangle with price coiling for a break out. But which way will it go?

Sometimes triangles are clear consolidation phases in a strong trend and the direction of the eventual break is pretty clear in advance. No such luck with BIDU:

The safest approach is to wait for a clear break and trade in that direction.

I did attempt at using Elliott Wave to count the phases inside the triangle, but there are so many ways to do it - in fact there are so many possible triangles - it is like going down the rabbit hole. There's just not much edge until it breaks clearly.

On to the next chart...

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This is one of my additions, but I wanted to take this chance to say I'm taking profits and explain why.

The premise for the CMG long was explained in my February article. There was a bullish pattern and the makings of a short squeeze.

The inverse head and shoulders pattern does target higher, but CMG is entering a point where a reversal looks likely.

Firstly, wave C is equal in size to wave A at $475.

There are also 5 clear waves in wave C from the $394 low. This suggests this part of the trend is nearing completion.

Lastly, the break-out point (circled) often comes at the strongest part of the trend at around the halfway point of the rally. This again suggests a reversal is due.

If price returns to $430 to re-test the break-out we can try to re-buy.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Last up this week, MU:

The channel (logarithmic scale) and the 50dma provide a clear inflection point. Momentum will be lost on a break and it would be best to exit longs as a return to the 200dma is possible.

Next Edition

Apologies for all the requests I've missed. I will aim to cover as many charts as I can in four hours, but I got rather bogged down today in the BIDU triangles within triangles.

Next time I will cover D. R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA), and the grains, as well as any other good set-ups that come to my attention. GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) look likely additions. Let me know of any others.

Conclusions

Charts should be approached from different angles. Sometimes a moving average and channel will work, sometimes fractals will be a useful guide, other times patterns or measured moves.

Technical analysis gives you a variety of tools, and the skill is knowing which is most suitable for each situation.

See you again next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various stocks and instruments.