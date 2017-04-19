PJT Partners: 70% Upside In A Recession-Proof Machine

Let's be real here for a minute, guys: investment banking is a great business if you're a banker (at least once you're a managing director and can sleep more than four hours a night), but not so great if you're an investor. If you bought Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) on its first day of trading in 2004, you signed up for a super sweet 2% annual return (excluding dividends). If you bought Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) on its first day of trading in 2005, you were making it rain with 6%.[1] Moelis (NYSE:MC) and Evercore (NYSE:EVR) fare better with 11% returns ex. dividends since their IPOs, but that's flattered by an anomalous Trump Bump without which their returns would have been a paltry -1% and 8%, respectively. And think about the risks investors have borne just to get those pedestrian returns! These things were cut in half during the Financial Crisis[2] and regularly experience gut-wrenching volatility.

There are lots of reasons why investment banks are bad investments. First, your assets walk in and out of the door every day and can command a bigger and bigger piece of the revenues they generate lest they jump across the street to a competitor. Second, you are constantly paying those greedy assets in stock resulting in sneaky share creep that can sap shareholder returns over time. Third, these businesses are heavily variable cost based which prevents shareholder windfalls even in boom times - in bull markets employees win, and in bear markets, shareholders lose. And fourth, cyclicality. Oh, the cyclicality!

With that as a warning (mostly to ourselves), we've been surprised to find that we actually like one of these things: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT).

For background purposes since this is complicated, PJT was formerly Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Strategic Advisory business which was spun-off in late 2015 and simultaneously merged with Paul J. Taubman's nascent boutique investment bank. Paul Taubman (hereinafter referred to as PJT-the-Man) was previously the Co-President of the Institutional Securities Group and Head of Global Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley until leaving in 2012 to start his own boutique bank, aptly named PJT Capital. As an aside, we should note that PJT-the-Man is the man after making an appearance on the M&A league tables in 2013 as an individual.

We should also note that he had a $45bn deal fall through that year (Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)/Time Warner Cable (NYSE:TWX)), otherwise he would have been nipping at the heels of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) with $175bn of deal value. As an eloquent online commenter on a young finance professional forum put it at the time: I'm sorry, but how the **** is Paul Taubman doing this?[3] Well said, good sir. There is a reason Steve Schwarzman picked PJT-the-Man to run this thing rather than an internal BX team member.

Anyway, the legacy Blackstone business consisted of an M&A franchise, a restructuring franchise, and a fund placement business called Park Hill, with each business roughly equal in size.[4] PJT-the-Man, Steve Schwarzman, and the rest of powers that be at BX determined it was in their mutual interests to merge their businesses together (though PJT Capital at the time of the spin only consisted of 13 partners, all hired within the previous 12-18 months), spin out of BX, and let PJT-the-Man run the new entity. Unsurprisingly, there was a lot of turnover of the BX senior M&A team, with 11 out of their 16 partners departing prior to the spin-off, so PJT today can be thought of as BX's legacy restructuring and fund placement businesses combined with an M&A business that was basically started from scratch around three years ago. Got all that? Good.

So why do we think PJT is an oasis in a sector that is otherwise an investing wasteland?

The M&A business is under-earning and should grow rapidly in 2017 and 2018

The nature of the M&A advisory business is that your partners and your managing directors are your lifeblood, your revenue generators. If you want to grow your top line, you'll probably want to hire more senior bankers. But when you hire a senior banker, he (or she) will be a drag on your earnings for some time as he gets paid his fixed comp, takes up office space, and eats all the food in your company kitchen like a giant mooch before he starts closing deals and generating revenues. From hiring to revenue-production can be a 12- to 18-month process between a three-month gardening leave, a three-month non-solicit of old clients, and then at least another six months before that banker can actually see a deal through from start to finish. PJT has gone on a hiring tear since its late 2015 spin-off, and, as a result, we think 2016 M&A results were depressed by temporarily unproductive bankers. The corollary to this is that we think there should be a lot of upside in the M&A business in 2017 and beyond as those bankers become productive.

Why isn't this obvious to the market? Well, PJT seems to make this as difficult as possible to figure out for some reason. First, it doesn't disclose its M&A managing director headcount like every other public boutique investment bank which makes comparisons and tracking headcount growth difficult.[5] And second, it doesn't break out its M&A advisory results from its restructuring results, instead lumping everything together into "advisory fees."

To get around this, we cobbled together our own M&A partner and managing director roster at PJT based on press releases, LinkedIn profiles, and PJT's website. This enabled us to figure out who joined when, and estimate when we can expect them to be contributing members of the team. We think the current roster of revenue-generating bankers in the M&A business looks something like this:

Source: Press clippings, PJT website, LinkedIn profiles, our analysis

From this, we can estimate how many bankers were hired in late 2015 and 2016, and, as a result, were likely not generating revenue while actively incurring costs in 2016

Source: Our analysis

The key here is that we think over 30% of the YE2016 senior banker headcount (12 out of 36) likely generated zero revenue in 2016 while being a drag on expenses! Under-earn much? We think the M&A business (separate from restructuring) did something like $160m of revenues in 2016 based on assumptions that you may peruse at your leisure in the footnotes.[6] If that estimate is correct, at year-end 2016, we have an M&A business doing $160m of revenues with 36 revenue-generating senior bankers for an average productivity level of ~$4.5m. How does this compare to peers?

Source: Company filings, Business Insider, our analysis

It doesn't make sense to us that a business packed with former heads of investment banking at bulge-bracket banks with long-standing relationships at some of the largest companies on the planet can barely scrape together a productivity level higher than tiny, middle-market focused HLI. And to be clear, PJT has advised such whales as Comcast ($175bn market cap), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) ($200bn market cap), Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) ($45bn market cap), Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) ($30bn market cap), Blackstone ($350bn+ AUM), and TPG (NYSE:TSLX) ($70bn+ AUM), among others. Instead, we think this is definitive evidence of under-earning as a result of an aggressive 2015 and 2016 hiring spree. Also, notice the clear and logical correlation between average deal size and banker productivity levels in the previous table. With an average deal size of $1.5bn in 2016, we think PJT should be doing over $7m of revenue/banker, around 60% more than what we think the Company did in 2016.

Source: Our analysis, excludes outlier Centerview

And on top of this latent revenue-generation power, margins were abnormally depressed in 2016 due to all those lazy bankers pounding Pop-Tarts in the company kitchen instead of closing deals. To put this in stark relief, here's how PJT's adjusted 2016 margins compare to peers:

Source: Company filings, our analysis

So, if this is all accurate and PJT's M&A business is generating revenues at about half the rate it should, while margins are about 25% lower than peers, and this is all a logical outgrowth of aggressive hiring that will normalize over time, there is a ton of obscured earnings power here. What is PJT's actual earnings power on its YE2016 headcount assuming a normalized level of banker productivity and margins? Let's also be fair and ding its restructuring revenues because 2016 was an exceptionally good year for that business and take it back closer to what we think is a more recurring revenue figure of $175m.[7]

Source: Our analysis

We think that as of YE2016, PJT had earnings power of $2.37, almost 50% higher than its reported EPS figure of $1.59 (after adding back $3.3m of net legal charges). In any reasonable 2017 scenario, we think this business earns a ton more than it did in 2016, and, by the way, the sell-side has earnings nearly flat between 2016 and 2017. We think PJT will crush expectations.

PJT is defensive and should grow in a recession

Remember all that talk earlier about how perilous it was to invest in investment banks and how these things got cut in half in the Financial Crisis? Well, one of the things we really like about PJT is that it has a serious counter-cyclical component as a result of its restructuring business. Using BX financials, we can see that the legacy business actually grew its top line from $360m to $391m over 2007 to 2009. Yes, it was one of those special businesses that grew through the Financial Crisis. But, of course, the business mix has changed since then, so how would it perform through a crisis today? Well, we can get an idea of how the company would perform through a dot-com bust scenario and a Financial Crisis scenario by examining how LAZ's cyclical segments (M&A and other financial advisory) and non-cyclical segment (restructuring) performed through these events and then applying that performance to PJT's normalized 2016 business mix that we discussed previously.[8] The result is pretty comforting:

Source: Our analysis

If a Financial Crisis were to hit us today, we think PJT would actually grow. And by a lot. In technical terms, we think that is awesome.

Insiders are very, very, very well-incentivized to make this work

One of the classic indicators of a good opportunity is insider ownership and a fat stock comp package for management. On that score, PJT has one of the most exciting insider ownership set-ups that we have ever seen.

First, at spin-off, PJT-the-Man was given a comp package consisting of a $1m base salary, 2.75m partnership units vesting over time through 2019 (worth over $90m at the current stock price), and then another 3.05m partnership units that vest over both time and stock price performance ranging from $48 to $79 per share. There's lots to like about this. PJT-the-Man's cash comp is dwarfed by his massive equity comp. Also, his 3.05m earnout units only begin to vest if the stock breaks $48, nearly 50% higher than the current price. And the fact that $79 is even on its radar is nice to know. These thresholds were presumably set during negotiations between PJT-the-Man and Steve Schwarzman, guys who have made careers out of valuing businesses and understanding value creation, so we think they must be realistic outcomes. These earnout units also expire in October 2021, so there is a four-year deadline for PJT-the-Man to hit these targets. He is clearly in it to win it and could be made a wildly wealthy man if this thing works. Here is our math of what his comp package shares will be worth at various stock prices:

Source: Our analysis, Monopoly, Google images

A doubling of the stock price from here will lead to a tripling of PJT-the-Man's comp package. And a ~2.5x return from here would make him a demi-billionaire. Think he's motivated?

On top of the prolific equity comp package that PJT-the-Man got at spin, he has been an aggressive buyer of the stock in the open market, spending almost $11m since spin-off buying 450k shares.

Source: Bloomberg

Other partners at the firm have been buyers of the stock, as well. In November 2015, PJT announced that "a broad base of its partners acquired 1.5m shares… from a stockholder of the company that received the stock in the spin-off…" We think PJT-the-Man accounted for 250k of these shares, so rank-and-file partners bought 1.25m shares for $25m in a block trade. It's also nice to see that there has not been one single insider sell since spin-off:

Source: Bloomberg

Apart from insiders being loaded up to the eyeballs with stock (we think they collectively owned almost 22% of the company between common stock and partnership units as of March 2017), we think there's another incentive dynamic that should benefit PJT over time: Steve Schwarzman owns over 15% of the company.[9] His stake is worth nearly $200m today. We like to think that that would make BX more inclined to steer business PJT's way, but understand BX may want to avoid the appearance of conflict. Nonetheless, it would be hard for PJT to win less than zero business from BX which is what it did in 2016.

PJT has a long growth runway and should grow much faster than peers for a long time

At YE2016, PJT's M&A senior banker team consisted of only 36 partners and managing directors by our count. That is half the next smallest bank on the street, GHL (71 managing directors), and a fraction of the senior banker counts at EVR (159), HLI (89), MC (102), and LAZ (149). We think this means that PJT has a very long runway to add senior bankers. We also like the fact that since we're starting at a low base, even one hire will be a needle-mover. For instance, PJT added only seven senior bankers in 2016, yet that translated to 24% growth in its senior banker headcount. Its two hires in 2017 have increased senior banker headcount by 6% already this year. We also think this is an opportune time to be on the hiring warpath as Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have been losing bankers amidst slumping stock prices and senior management turnover.[10] We think PJT will grow its M&A business at double-digit rates for a long time.

Sell-side coverage and dividend/repurchases are basically negligible today but will ramp up over time

We tend to think that owning stocks ahead of analyst initiations and dividend initiations/increases is a good place to be. Today, there is just one analyst covering the stock. Way to be trailblazers, BAML! We think this will inevitably ramp up over time and generate a lot more interest in the company. Similarly, PJT only has a token quarterly dividend of 5c today, but it has implied that that is due to its focus on aggressively ramping up hiring. Per the Q3 2015 call:

"…we view our highest investment as adding the right talent to our team with share repurchases a close second. Therefore, for now at least, anything more than a nominal dividend is a secondary objective."

We would note that these stocks tend to be quite yieldy (GHL: 7% dividend yield, MC: 4.2% yield, LAZ: 3.4% yield, HLI: 2.5% yield, EVR: 1.8% yield), and we think PJT will ramp up its capital return once it reaches maturity. PJT would then become investible for a tidal wave of capital (dividend investors), and any range of dividend yields on a reasonable payout ratio on PJT at maturity will get us to a much, much higher stock price from here.

Valuation

So let’s talk turkey. What’s this thing worth? Before we dive into our own earnings estimates, let’s discuss some glaring relative valuation anomalies in the boutique investment banking space. Since we’ve shown that PJT’s peers report in a tight range of operating margins, and since we’ve argued that PJT’s operating margins are temporarily depressed as the company supports unproductive bankers, we think revenue multiples are a very reasonable valuation metric to use. Multiples of M&A backlog are interesting, too, because backlog obviously turns into revenue over a certain period of time, though we recognize backlog will be lumpy and won’t capture the value of non-M&A-driven businesses (like Park Hill at PJT, for instance). So how does PJT’s valuation on revenue and Dealogic M&A backlog as of April 18, 2017, look relative to peers?

Ummmm…. Let’s get this straight: PJT trades at a 30% discount to MC on TEV/Revenues despite a) more M&A backlog suggesting higher visibility levels, b) banker productivity levels that are 3.5x higher even with a massive productivity drag at PJT suggesting higher terminal margin levels and higher quality bankers, c) a much longer growth runway, and d) a business mix that won’t collapse in a recession? PJT even trades at a giant discount to more reasonably valued HLI, GHL, and LAZ. TEV/Backlog is interesting as well because it shows what an investor is paying for today’s M&A backlog. So an investor can pay 17x backlog for GHL’s entire business, or 9x for the M&A backlog at PJT and get the restructuring business and fund placement business for free. Does this make sense to anyone?

Anyway, on to our numbers! We think PJT can hire 10 senior bankers a year in its M&A business. At $7.2m of revenues per senior M&A banker (based on our regression analysis), and an operating margin in-line with peers at 26%, we think PJT could be on track to do almost $3.30 of earnings in 2019 even if we ding restructuring for its huge year in 2016 and hold fund placement revenues flat (which will be conservative). Also note that PJT is already tracking to $3.6m of revenues per senior M&A banker per the Dealogic backlog data we showed previously, and that is with a massive banker productivity drag. We think PJT could ultimately end up crushing our $7.2m estimate.

Source: Our analysis

For reference, the Street has PJT earning only $1.92 in 2018, up from $1.59 in 2016! Pretty much if this company grows at all it will beat expectations. At 17.3x forward (its current FY2 multiple) on our $3.29 estimate, this is a $57 stock in one year, for a 70%+ return. And even at that rate, the stock has barely eclipsed the bottom end of PJT-the-Man’s massive earnout package, and PJT’s M&A business will still be the smallest on the street by far implying still more growth from there.

We will take 70%+ in a non-cyclical stock with miles and miles of runway all day long.

[1] Excluding dividends.

[2] Actually, GHL hung in there surprisingly well as they picked up talent from the mass exodus of bankers from bulge bracket banks.

[3] Source

[4] Based on BX October 10, 2014 spin-off call comment: "The new company will be a market leader not only for its growth prospects but its balance; nowhere in the market is there a business of roughly three equal parts: advisory, restructuring, and fund placement, until now."

[5] They only report partners, not managing directors who are still revenue generators as we understand it.

[6] This estimate is based on the Blackstone comment on its October 2014 spin-off call that each of the three business were roughly equal in size; then we assume a 7.5% decline in restructuring in 2015 similar to peers (LAZ restructuring was down 7.8% in 2015 and HLI restructuring was down 8.4% for the nine months ended December 31, 2015); and then we assume all growth in advisory in 2016 was in restructuring based on 10-K language about the "…increase in advisory fees [being] driven… primarily [by] the restructuring and special situations business" and a comment on the Q4 2016 earnings call that growth in M&A advisory revenue only saw a "slight increase" for the year.

[7] We think this business did $135m of revenues in 2014 and $125m in 2015. Given the growth in the addressable market for PJT post-spinoff from BX and the fact that LAZ and HLI did between $100m and $200m of revenues in their restructuring businesses in 2014 and 2015, we think $175m is a reasonable normalized figure going forward.

[8] Over 2007-2009, LAZ's cyclical businesses fell by 45% while its restructuring business grew by 196%. Over 2001-2002, LAZ's cyclical businesses fell by 18% while its restructuring business grew by 126%.

[9] Based on common stock and partnership unit ownership.

[10] Source 1, Source 2

