Is Wal-Mart Becoming An Exciting Pick?

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) might look like a boring dividend stock to some investors. However, it seems to be working hard to become an exciting company that can drive shareholder returns. For a mature business like Wal-Mart, it is understandable to be labeled as boring stock. These businesses, while profitable, do not show the robust stock price movement some of the smaller, rapidly growing businesses do. I believe Wal-Mart will bring excitement for its shareholders in the next few years. The excitement levels will not be as high as a technology start-up or any other small business in hyper-growth. However, the strategic changes happening at Wal-Mart will certainly move the stock price.

Being the largest retailer in the world is not enough. The business is profitable and under no immediate threat. However, the competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and some other online retailers has forced the management to take a look at the strategy. The company has been extremely active in growing its e-commerce team and acquiring small start-ups that can give it a competitive edge against some of the online retailers. A look at the financials in the last five years shows why these efforts are important.

Data Sourced from SEC filings and Morningstar.com. Calculations done by the author

Gross margin has been mainly stagnant in the last five years. In the last two years, we can see a slight improvement but the range is still between 24.8-25.7%. It is understandable that it is difficult to move the gross margin by a big number when the business is in maturity stage and the sales figures are massive. As we move towards the operating margin, the situation becomes even more worrying. OP margin has shown a consistent decline in the last five years. It has come down by 1.24%. This is a large number for Wal-Mart and it shows that the operating income has gone down by more than $5 billion with rising revenues. This is not a good sign for any business. The sheer size of Wal-Mart's operations means that the business is still able to report healthy profit numbers and the cash flows generation remains strong. However, the stress on margins is clear and the business is struggling to enhance profitability. The trend is the same for net margin as well.

Wal-Mart has a strong credit profile. Despite the weakness in margins, the business is able to generate healthy EBITDA and cash flows. As a result, the credit metrics are respectable and the business has an investment grade credit rating. These fundamentals have all the hallmarks of a mature, cash-generating business that does not offer much in the form of growth. These businesses return a lot of cash to its shareholders as growth opportunities are minimal. Wal-Mart has also been paying healthy dividends to its shareholders and these dividend payments have been supplemented by share buybacks.

In order to become exciting, Wal-Mart not only has to compete with Amazon and other retailers, but it has to find new avenues for growth as well. Its price wars with Amazon are becoming a norm. Both these companies are offering all sorts of discounts to entice more customers. Wal-Mart is leveraging its store locations to drive sales growth by offering discounts to the customers who are willing to collect their online orders from the stores. This will help the company reduce its shipping costs and online sales might also be supplemented once the customers visit the store and make additional purchases. Impulse buying is common as majority of the customers tend to buy more than they need when they visit a store. However, we will have to see how many customers are willing to visit the store in order to collect their online order.

Wal-Mart's e-commerce acquisitions are something that will give the company a platform to grow and compete with Amazon and other players. The company certainly has cash (almost $7 billion in cash and over $31 billion in operating cash flows) and the willingness to become a major online player. It is rumored that Wal-Mart is close to buying Bonobos, a men's clothing retailer. It caters to a niche market and this acquisition will bring a unique set of customers to Wal-Mart. The deal is expected to be around $300 million, and it will be the fourth acquisition for Wal-Mart in less than a year. Clearly, the company has decided to absorb e-commerce start-ups and the technology instead of going through the hassle of developing its own. It is a good strategy as it gives Wal-Mart a head start and also brings an already established customer base. The efforts to buy these fashion start-ups will go a long way toward bringing young shoppers to Wal-Mart, who usually do not visit its stores.

Wal-Mart only generates 3% from its online sales and the target of taking this number to 20-30% is extremely ambitious. These small acquisitions show that the company is collecting a portfolio of businesses and technologies that can help it get near that target. This is where the excitement comes for the shareholders. As the company reaches that target, it will add a number of new customers as well as new technologies to the portfolio. As a result, margins will improve. Market will take notice and the stock price will move. All this will happen without the need to reduce dividends. So, the rise in stock price will be in addition to the healthy dividend payments Wal-Mart shareholders receive. It is a stock to hold for the long-term. The management has gone on the aggressive and it will compete well with Amazon and other online retailers. The excitement has just started for Wal-Mart.

