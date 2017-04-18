Volkswagen's Answer To Tesla Model Y Was Unveiled Today

So we've all heard about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y. It's the taller crossover/SUV version of the imminent Model 3. If it were available today, it would obviously be Tesla's best-seller, just like similar body styles are quickly racing forward to become their respective best-sellers among almost all other automakers - especially in the premium segments.

While the Tesla Model 3 enters test production this year, to be "sold" mostly to Tesla's own employees in order to be tested for God-knows-how-long (automakers typically take at least approximately one year to do this), we can expect the Model Y crossover/SUV version to enter volume production perhaps in 2020, after initial tests as early as 2019.

The Model 3 on which the Y is based, is supposedly 184.1 inches long and 74.2 inches wide, resting on an 113 inch wheelbase: here.

Tesla has said that the Model 3 will have a base battery of less than 60 kW, and a top version will be no more than 75 kWh. One can therefore envision at least two battery sizes - 55 kWh and 75 kWh, with perhaps a 65 kWh offering in-between, following traditional Tesla segmentation practice on the Models S and X.

Translating that into a Model Y SUV/crossover in 2020, you can assume the same footprint (length and width) and wheelbase as the Model 3, but add to the vehicle's height and with the benefit of 2-3 years of time, add another 10% worth of battery density, increasing the top battery capacity from 75 kWh to 83 kWh.

So that's the 2020 Tesla Model Y.

But guess what?

There will be another car just like the Tesla Model Y in 2020. It will have almost the identical measurements, overall body shape and 83 kWh battery capacity, as that 2020 Tesla Model Y.

Except it will be a Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY).

VW unveiled the car today in Shanghai. You can see the details here.

It's got an 83 kWh battery, just like we can anticipate the Tesla Model Y will have.

It's 182.1 inches long, a rounding error off the Tesla Model 3's 184.1 inches.

It's 74.4 inches wide, a rounding error off the Tesla Model 3's 74.2 inches.

It's got a 109.2 inch wheelbase, a rounding error off Tesla Model 3's 113 inches.

And of course the 83 kWh battery.

All-wheel drive? Check.

150 kW charging? A little over Tesla's current 135 kW, but close enough. Check.

This Volkswagen copy of the Tesla Model Y is only a concept, you say. Yes, technically that is true, because that is always true with what automakers show three years before volume production starts. Even if a car is shown 1-2 years before production, when the final car is 100% locked in and is already undergoing durability testing on public roads in extreme climates, what is shown in public is almost always referred to as a "concept."

In this case, however, Volkswagen has dropped the pretense, and gives it away right in the press release: "Production will start in 2020."

Not "We are looking into it" or "Production may start some day."

"Production will start in 2020."

WILL.

And that's when, realistically, Tesla could enter volume production of the Model Y as well - assuming the company is still in business by 2020.

Will anything change on this VW Model Y-equivalent concept for the 2020 model year, and the final production version? Of course. The weird name will obviously go, hopefully replaced with something significantly less goofy than "I.D. CROZZ" that would be more suitable for a Lego competitor.

Of course, the car itself will not look 100% identical to the concept car - just like Tesla's Model X that entered early pre-production in late 2015 looked different from the concept car Tesla showed over three years earlier, in February 2012. True volume production took Tesla at least four years to accomplish (From February 2012 to Spring 2016) and we continue to hear about severe Model X quality issues at least months thereafter.

However, the overall size and body style of the VW I.D. CROZZ (it pains me to type out that name) will not change more than a rounding error. Again, the Tesla Model 3 concept car from March 31, 2016, didn't change much as it evolved to the production model that it started hammering out near the end of February 2017 and which will undergo durability testing for the next several months - or years.

Once you saw the concept, you could squint your eyes, and you knew roughly what you were going to get. The same will be true this time around.

The VW Model Y-equivalent will get rear side mirrors and more realistic tires and door handles. This is typical of concept car transformation into reality, because what gets the "wow!" factor in a concept car is not what you want in a car that you live with in real life. In real life, things must be practical and reliable. Tires, wheels, mirrors, doors and door handles must work 100% of the time, not just 97% of the time.

Now ask yourself two sets of questions:

Volkswagen price competition: Who do you think can and want to make essentially the same car for the lower price? The company which has to pay for a Gigafactory real estate construction, or the company which doesn't have to carry this sunk cost, buying the batteries directly from the battery maker instead? The company which has profits from real cars that can subsidize the political force-feeding of loss-making electric cars, or the company which has no such profit center? Volkswagen won't be the only one: Now we know all the relevant details about Volkswagen's 2020 SUV/crossover. As I have outlined in other articles, they have more models coming in 2021, 2022, 2023 and so forth. But of course, Ford (NYSE:F) also will have a 300-mile range crossover SUV in 2020, as it has confirmed with precision. The same goes from almost all the other automakers: Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan… I have 140 pure EVs on my list for 2022, and Tesla is only six of those 140 models.

Conclusion: Cars are, largely, commodities. Competition will be brutal. Price pressure is beyond brutal for almost all models, at almost all times. Electric cars will see just as much of this, as all other regular cars today.

And for this reason, Tesla's GAAP profitability - even if it were ever to achieve 500,000 unit sales per year some time in the next decade - will continue to prove eternally elusive on any sustained timeline (as in several quarters in a row, let alone years).

One more thing: Is 2020 too late for you? Well, you know that Volkswagen owns Audi, so take a look at this here.

Also unveiled in Shanghai today, it's basically Audi's premium version of the same Volkswagen Model Y-copy - but it enters production one year earlier, in 2019.

But wait, there's more! Is even 2019 too late for you? Well, Audi will have this - slightly larger and more premium - SUV/crossover version enter production already in 2018 here.

They've even told us the factory site for the eTron, as that has been outfitted for this model for quite some time already: Brussels, Belgium.

Pass the Nutella. This is going to be yummy.