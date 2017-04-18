Societe Generale Offers A Sustainable 5% Yield

Despite this risky exposure, the bank has been able to report improving credit quality over the past couple of years, showing its good business diversification.

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) is one of the largest European banks, with a good geographical and business diversification. Even though its exposure to the energy sector and Russia was worrisome due to the oil price decline occurred in 2014, the bank has reported improving credit quality across the group. Its capitalization is now above its own targets, making its high-dividend yield a good opportunity for income investors.

Company Overview

Societe Generale is a French bank and one of the largest financial groups in Europe. It has around 150,000 employees, serving 31 million customers in 67 countries. It operates on retail and commercial banking, investment banking, asset management and insurance. It has a market capitalization of about $38 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

SocGen operates under three business units: retail banking in France; International retail banking and financial services; and, global banking and investor solutions. Its closest peers are other European banks with sizeable retail and investment banking operations, such as BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPZY), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) or Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY).

Its revenues are distributed evenly between units, but global banking and investor solutions have a higher weight on income due to higher profitability within the group. Geographically, about 80% of its revenues are generated in developed markets, while emerging markets account for the rest. Despite its relatively good diversification, its domestic operations still have a large weight in the group, accounting for around half of SocGen's revenues.

Its exposure to Africa is one of the main distinctive factors in its business profile compared to its European peers, giving SocGen good growth prospects over the long term due to lower use of banking services in these markets compared to developed countries.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, SocGen has successfully overhauled its balance sheet over the past few years to reduce its exposure to capital markets. After years of deleveraging, its balance sheet resumed growth in 2015, showing that its overhaul was largely completed. This has resulted in more predictable earnings and improved profitability in the past two years.

After several years of strong earnings growth, mainly due to a lower base following the European debt crisis, SocGen has registered more stable earnings in 2016. Its revenues decreased slightly to €25.3 billion ($26.8 billion), reflecting the low interest rate environment in Europe and the lack of significant loan growth. Its costs decreased a little bit, but not enough to avoid a decrease in gross operating income of 3% to about $9 billion.

Like its French peers, one of the bank's main weak points is its poor efficiency. Its cost to income (C/I) ratio has been above 65% over the past few years, much higher than the most efficient European banks which have efficiency ratios at about 45%. SocGen has a cost reduction program ongoing and has shown good cost control, with group costs increasing by only 1% in the past year. Its goal is to decrease costs by more than $1.1 billion during 2015-2017, of which it has already realized $785 million.

Therefore, its cost savings target should be easily achievable, but its efficiency is still far away from best practices within the sector and more work needs to be done. If SocGen addresses this issue more aggressively, this could be a major source of earnings growth in the coming years. However, considering that labor laws in Europe are very restrictive a sizable cost cutting may be difficult to do.

Within the European banking sector, SocGen was one of the banks most impacted by the oil price decline occurred in mid-2014. It has a significant exposure to the energy sector, but more worrisome was its banking operations in Russia. Despite this, SocGen's credit quality has improved over the past few years, supported by good business diversification and actions to de-risk its balance sheet in Russia and related to the energy sector.

SocGen's cost of risk [CoR] ratio declined in 2014 to 61 basis points (from 81 bps in 2013) and maintained a downward trajectory in the following years. In 2016, the CoR was only 37 bps a level that is below the bank's over the cycle target, showing how supportive has been the operating environment for SocGen despite its exposure to risky areas. Its provisions for loan losses decreased by more than $1 billion, being a supportive factor for its earnings.

Nevertheless, SocGen's net profit decreased 3% from the previous year, impacted by higher taxes and losses from other assets. Its net income amounted to $4.1 billion, representing a return on equity [ROE] of 7.3%. During the past five years, SocGen's ROE has been below its cost of equity and to reach a level of 9-10%, the bank needs to improve its efficiency, which is the only area where significant progress can still be made in the future.

Going forward, SocGen should deliver earnings growth mainly through further efficiency gains and continued reduction in the cost of risk, if economic conditions remain supportive in the next few quarters. The bank also announced the intention to float its automotive leasing unit ALD, but wants to remain the controlling shareholder. This unit is reporting a very strong operating momentum and SocGen wants to monetize a part of its stake and to give ALD more flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

Capital and Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, SocGen has improved its capital ratios and was able to avoid a capital raise like some of its peers have done recently, such as Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) or UniCredit (OTC:UNCFY). Its capitalization was relatively weak within the European banking sector a few years ago, but has improved rather rapidly since 2014 and the bank has now an acceptable capital situation. This was possible both from improved earnings and several transactions, like the sale of its stake in the asset manager Amundi, strengthening its capital situation.

At the end of 2016, its fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET1] ratio was 11.5% and its leverage ratio was 4.2%. Even though these ratios aren't among the top of European banks, they seem appropriate taking into account the bank's business profile. Additionally, these ratios are above its own targets, showing that SocGen is comfortable with its capitalization and the strengthening phase of its balance sheet is now completed.

Given that the bank does not need to retain cash to improve its capitalization, SocGen has a good position to improve its shareholder remuneration policy over the coming years. Its current policy is to pay at least 50% of adjusted profit per year, using retained profits to improve capitalization. Given that in 2016 it has surpassed its capital target, SocGen may become more aggressive regarding its dividend policy.

Reflecting this position, SocGen increased its dividend by 10% related to 2016 earnings, a higher increase than its net profit growth. Its dividend per share was set at €2.20 ($2.33), more than double the dividend per share paid in 2013. At its current share price, SocGen offers a dividend yield of close to 5%. Like many European companies, its dividend payment frequency is annual and the French dividend withholding tax rate is 30%, reducing somewhat the income appeal for U.S. investors.

Its dividend payout ratio based on reported figures was 48%, increasing from 44% in the previous year. This payout is still quite conservative given the capital situation of the bank and can be increased in the next few years. However, taking into account analysts' estimates, this is not currently expected given that SocGen's dividend payout ratio is expected to remain close to 50% in the next three years. Therefore, the bank can easily beat current expectations and deliver a growing dividend in the medium term.

Conclusion

Societe Generale is not among the best banks in Europe, but its business profile has improved significantly over the past two years. Contrary to expectations, its exposure to the energy sector and Russia has been manageable and the bank's cost of risk has declined steadily in the recent past, reflecting a good business diversification. Additionally, its capitalization has improved and SocGen currently has a capital ratio above its own target.

This improved business profile enables the bank to offer a dividend yield of 5%, which seems sustainable and has good growth prospects due to a relatively low dividend payout ratio. Despite this, SocGen is trading at only 0.56x book value and 9.6x its estimated earnings, at a discount to the European banking sector. This means that Societe Generale is an attractive play from a valuation standpoint, but also due to its income appeal.

