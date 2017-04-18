Trump Talked Down The Dollar. However, It Is Already Heading Lower

On Wednesday of last week, Trump rocked the world markets by exclaiming he would prefer to have a weaker dollar. If you heard the comments, outside of being an off-the-cuff remark, it is impossible to determine how any policy could be gleaned from the statement. Yet, the dollar index dropped. Despite this, without any real policy shifts needed, the dollar is very likely to fall all on its own from this point forward.

From a historical perspective, the dollar is not the strongest it has been. That distinction happened back in the middle 1980s and then again in the late 1990s. Economic reasons propelled the dollar to lofty levels. The dollar was allowed to weaken in the 1980s. It used to be that other currencies were pegged to the dollar. That policy was changed and the dollar index moved lower in large order. Then, in the late 1990s, up until the end of the Dot Com era, the dollar rallied. The new economy was king, and the United States was the centerpiece of that new economy. There was nothing stopping the economic growth and investment opportunities in America. Then, the Dot Com era ended and so did the reign of the USD.

Oddly, during the financial crises, very large moves in currencies occurred. However, the dollar index did not move too much, comparatively. For instance, during that period, GBPJPY moved from 250.00 all the way down to 120.00. That move, if you are not familiar with FX trading, is very different than a stock or an equity. That move was not a move of 130 points lower. It was 13,000 pips lower. That is a massive and unprecedented move.

But looking at the dollar index, I think the price is about as high as it is going to go at this point. Trump will not have to bring in any rhetoric to make it happen. Instead, it is likely already happening, but is not moving at full pace.

There are a multitude of reasons that a currency moves up or down. The basics boil down to supply and demand. The other important variable, one that a lot of players seem to overlook, is relativity. You cannot just look at the dollar and say it is high or low unless you put it into perspective by comparing it to many other currencies. It is like saying I am short. I am 6'4". Compared to the general population, I am tall. Compared to the average height of the NBA players, I am short. It is relative.

Central banks, institutions, funds and private investors have been moving into the United States Treasury markets the past several years. Why? It is relative. An investor who wanted to purchase German government bonds a year ago would have been paying the German government to hold on to their money. Interest rates in Germany were negative. However, the United States government bond, the 10-year Treasury, was yielding positive returns. Money was flowing into America searching for higher yield.

Now, those variables have changed. The United States 10-year is yielding 2.25% today. The German 10-year is yielding 0.19%. While it is still more favorable to invest in the United States compared to Germany, at least in Germany you are no longer paying the government to hold on to your money.

And, since the rate has gone above 0.00%, the rate at which foreigners are buying United States Treasuries is declining and is now net negative, as the TIC data shows from the Treasury itself:

This shows that foreigners are starting to move their money out of the United States for other destinations. This alone will be a drag on the USD index. But it is not the only culprit nor the biggest source of money leaving the country.

The trade deficit, the balance between the goods and services bought and sold in the United States, is negative. The trade balance has been negative for a couple of decades now. The net total is about -$40 billion leaving the country every single month. This on top of the net sellers of our government bonds.

This has always been the reason why the dollar has not been as high as it could be.

However, here is the definition of irony. Trump says he wants a weak dollar. His rationale would be that international companies would be more competitive if the dollar were to sell off to lower levels. However, Trump also wants companies to stop sending jobs overseas to China. If America were to start bringing the jobs back to the States and trim down the trade deficit, then the dollar would strengthen. There would not be the constant deficit of money heading overseas from trade. But President Trump cannot have it both ways.

If the country is to have a weaker currency, then the balance of trade must be skewed to the other currency. The constant drain on the currency from purchasing products from abroad pushes the currency lower. Bring the jobs back to America as well as the manufacturing base and the currency strengthens.

China is always blamed as a currency manipulator. In fact, it has been doing just that. China has been buying dollars versus its own currency to prop the Chinese yuan up. The currency has been selling off sharply the past couple of years and that looks set to continue. However, in Trump's mind, the currency is too low. The only reason why Americans buy Chinese products is because they are so inexpensive and that must be because the currency is so low that it makes their products so cheap. But money is flowing into the United States from China at alarming rates. And these funds are making their way into the real estate markets on the west coast; Seattle's real estate market has been altered by the number of Chinese buying homes there, a sight unseen. That constant flow of money into the United States is propping up the dollar index while simultaneously being problematic for the Chinese government. I am sure the government would love nothing more than to have its currency move much, much higher all on its own.

Be it as it may, the policies that are in place now are the same policies that have deteriorated the US dollar index over the years. The trade deficit has not been altered in any way and will continue to erode the dollar index. Foreigners, now that they have options other than paying their own government to hold on to their money, are already sending money back to their respective countries. From that, the US dollar index will weaken entirely on its own. Trump will not have to do a thing... Except to make sure that America does not bring jobs back to the country.

