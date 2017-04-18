Oracle To Acquire Wercker For Fast Cloud Deployment

The small acquisition is similar to another recent deal that Oracle has done to speed its time to market and attract developers to its cloud platform.

Wercker has developed a continuous integration and deployment system that makes it easier for software developers to publish their code.

Oracle has agreed to acquire IT software company Wercker for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Database giant Oracle (ORCL) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire IT developer company Wercker for an undisclosed amount.

Wercker has developed a Docker CI/CD system for speeding up developer code integration and deployment into hybrid cloud environments.

The deal is likely a small one for Oracle, and helps it attract developers to its cloud platform system.

Target Company

Amsterdam-based Wercker was founded in 2012 to help developers automate their development via its Docker container-native platform for Kubernetes and microservices deployments.

Company founder and CEO is Micha Hernandez van Leuffen has an engineering background and was previously technical project manager at Mediaxplosion and an engineer at Qi Ideas.

Chief Commercial Officer is Wayne Gibbons, who is also a board member through his investment in Wercker via Notion Capital.

Below is a brief demo video about Wercker’s system:

(Source: Wercker)

The company’s CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) system integrates with Kubernetes, Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Slack.

Wercker raised $7.9 million in three rounds from investors such as INKEF Capital, Notion Capital, Tola Capital, Greylock Partners and others.

The company had direct competition from companies such as CloudBees and CircleCI.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Oracle didn’t disclose acquisition terms for the deal, which is typical for smaller acquisitions by such a large company.

Wercker had a free starting tier for its service, so it is likely that it has not generated meaningful revenues, so the deal was probably valued as a ‘team and technology’ acquisition.

I imagine the deal went for under $30 million, since that is a typical ‘buy vs. build’ inflection point for large companies deliberating the cost of delay in their go-to-market plans.

Oracle says it is ‘building a leading IaaS and PaaS (Integration as a Service and Platform as a Service) platform as the foundation for a new generation of cloud computing.’

To do that, it needs to make it as easy as possible for developers to push code live via Docker containers that will operate in hybrid cloud environments including third party clouds or a company’s internal system.

Oracle has been acquiring cloud-focused startups recently, as it moves more decisively into providing a full range of cloud-enabled computing resources to enterprises and agencies.

I recently wrote about another cloud M&A deal, Oracle To Acquire Apiary For API Design Technology.

Apiary had similarly raised only $8.5 million and Oracle didn’t disclose the acquisition price in that small deal either.

In that deal, Oracle acquired Apiary to speed it’s time to market to enable developers to quickly design, test and monitor their APIs.

So, Oracle management seems to recognize the need to quickly acquire small startup teams and technology in order to attract a new generation of developers to its growing system.

The acquisition of Wercker is a continuation of that apparent strategy.

Oracle appears to be making the right moves by snapping up these startups that can bring developers into its ecosystem.

After all, what’s a platform worth if developers are writing code for it?

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.