Caixabank Acquisition Of BPI: An Attractive Franchise Geared On Booming Portugal

At 1.08 price book value and estimated PE 2017 at 14 times, the stock is cheap bearing in mind the notable upside of Caixabank / BPI.

After the acquisition of BPI Banco Caixabank is a truly Iberian franchise fully invested in a booming Spanish and Portuguese economies at a reasonable price.

Caixabank and BPI

Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY) is the biggest retail bank in Spain and the Iberian Peninsula and an influential investor in the Spanish corporate sector.

At the end of 2016 the Catalan lender held consolidated assets of €347.9bn and a conservative loan book of €205bn comfortably funded with customer funds of €303bn; the bank served 13.8 million retail customers in Spain and Portugal.

Caixabank had at the end of that year the most extensive retail banking network in Spain, with circa 5,000 branches and 9,479 ATMs (around 18% of market share nationwide in both counts).

In terms of business model, Caixabank is a prudent and conservative retail bank that has traditionally traded profitability by stability: cost of risk is low, at around 50bps while capital position is comfortable - 12.4 CET1 fully loaded at the end of 2016 -, leverage is reasonable low - 14 times assets to equity - and costs are contained - CI ratio of 47% -.

The crux of this rock-solid balance sheet is a recurrent low level of profitability driven by a notable chunk of low yield long term mortgages: ROTE at the end of 2016 was a meager 5.2% and historically Caixabank's return on equity has been consistently lower compared with peers.

Nevertheless the Barcelona-based lender skillfully used its strong balance sheet during the crisis to grow through the serial acquisition of minor savings banks - Banca Civica, Caixa Girona, among others - in a dire situation, integrating these weaker competitors in its structure and gaining nationwide market share at bargain prices.

Banco BPI (OTCPK:BBSPY) is the fourth Portuguese bank by assets; despite its minor size BPI may be considered the Portuguese equivalent of Caixabank with a twist: a low-risk mortgage focused lender that holds significant investments in Angola - 50.1% of Banco de Fomento de Angola - due to the historic shareholding of the Angolan Dos Santos ruling family in the Portuguese lender.

Banco BPI held at the end of Q3 2016 €38.7bn assets and a loan book based on mortgage lending of around €24bn; outstanding lending was comfortably funded by customer deposits of €27.8bn.

In terms of asset quality its NPLs ratio was very low for Portuguese standards at around 3.5%.

Finally, as it was the case for Caixabank, BPI Banco did show a low ROE in Portugal but in this case compensated by very high returns from its Angolan operations; overall return on equity was 10.5% at the end of Q3 2016.

The takeover of BPI by Caixabank concluded in early April is the outcome of a long corporate battle between Caixabank and the Dos Santos family with the alleged intervention of European authorities and the Portuguese Government.

Takeover fight

To make a long story short, Caixabank tried to take over Banco BPI during several years and ended owning around 46% of the lender's shares.

In early 2015 Caixabank launched a takeover bid immediately after a polemic drop of BPI's stock price, but faced two obstacles: 1) even if Caixabank owned almost half of BPI's stock there was a legal agreement in place that capped Caixa's voting rights to 20%; Santoro Financial Holdings - the investment vehicle of Isabel dos Santos - owned 19.5% and used this minority stake to prevent any change on the 20% voting rights rule and 2) BPI's owned more than 50% of Banco de Fomento de Angola, a large lender in the African country; that shareholding was seen suspiciously by the European Central Bank and broke European rules on banking investment concentration.

According to the deal closed on February the 8th, Caixabank increases its stake till 84.5% from its previous 46% and buys out partially or fully the Angolan conglomerate of Isabel Dos Santos; once the transaction is completed former CEO Fernando Ulrich will be appointed chairman and BPI will sell enough shares of Banco de Fomento de Angola to reduce its stake under 50% and therefore comply with European banking regulatory requirements.

After the acquisition of BPI Banco, Caixabank is a truly Iberian franchise, fully invested in the evolution of Spanish and Portuguese economies - at a cheap price -. The good news is that both are doing well and will do even better in the future.

Spanish and Portuguese economies are booming

Spanish and Portuguese economies are recovering quickly after their respective internal devaluations, backed by strong exports and significant productivity improvements.

Our assessment of the Spanish economy for the next 3 - 5 years is structurally very bullish, explained in detail in our article "Bankia: a gem born in the mud that will gleam".

The Portuguese economy is emerging from the crisis with an excellent outlook but still a notable hangover of debt.

According to Datastream, Trading Economics, Portuguese GDP is growing at around 2% YoY while unemployment rate has been reducing since a maximum of around 16.8% in 2013 till current 10.3%. Inflation is under control at 1.6%, with a core inflation rate of 0.61%. These good macro numbers come together with a healthy equilibrium of the country's trade balance, with a slightly positive current account over GDP of 0.7% fruit of outperforming exports.

The only weak point of the Portuguese economy is debt, public and private: government debt is very high, at 130% of GDP, and has been increasing, even if budget deficit has significantly reduced till current -2.2% of GDP. Private debt is very high as well, at around 275%, but has significantly fallen from extremely high numbers - peak at 315% of GDP in 2012 -.

Nevertheless, the fact that Portugal has managed to grow at 2% while reducing private debt in more than 40% over GDP in five years is impressive. Given its macro structural position, the future looks optimistic for the Iberian country.

Stock prices and the future

Caixabank stock price has had a volatile evolution during last three years.

Since reaching minimums of €2.36 per share in 2013, stock price increased steeply during the second half of the year till reaching the €4.5 level. Stock price formed a technical plateau during 2014 and the first half of 2015 and, from that level, fell progressively till it crashed during the first quarter of 2016 following the general trend of the Banking Panic that occurred during those months. Overall CABK's stock price fell 60% for no fundamental reason.

At the €2 level, Caixabank stock price was very cheap given the potential for future earnings - once NPLs are normalized and interest rates start going up - and taking into account the excellent future projections of the Spanish economy.

Markets realised that and, together with the recovery of banking indexes during the second part of 2016, Caixabank's stock price reached again the €4 level doubling its valuation.

Right now, at a price of €3.75, 1.08 price book value and estimated PE 2017 at 14 times price is still cheap considering the notable upside of Caixabank / BPI for next 3 to 5 years, to be fuelled by the economic performance of Spain and Portugal.

Therefore, a long position with a mid term - 3 to 5 years - horizon makes sense for a prudent banks investor. Nevertheless given the schizophrenic behavior of CABK's stock price in the short term, a long holder of the stock should be prepared for a rollercoaster of volatility during that period.

