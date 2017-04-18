If Apple Goes Vertical, Cirrus Goes Cumulonimbus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is a supplier of audio chips for smartphone makers, deriving >80% of its revenue from the king of the smartphone world: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Unfortunately for Cirrus, that could be disastrous for its share price, as I'll show below: Apple may break its relationship with Cirrus soon, as its newly crystallizing corporate strategy suggests.

(clouds courtesy of eskipaper)

Solely reliant on Apple... which is getting antsy to integrate

Any parts supplier that relies solely on one customer (as Cirrus does with Apple) exists somewhat at the pleasure of its main customer. These customers can exert extreme pressure on the supplier, driving profits and margin down for the supplier while increasing the bottom line for themselves. This, in itself, can be problematic. Where calamity can strike, however, is when the relationship between customer and supplier is severed, with the supplier losing a huge percentage of total revenues and earnings.

Could this happen with Cirrus? Absolutely.

Is it possible to predict that Apple may sever its relationship with Cirrus? I would consider a few points that point to the answer: yes, Apple could halt its purchases of Cirrus audio chips. First, Cirrus should possess technology with little moat and strong competition. Second, Apple should demonstrate a pattern of willingness to cut ties with suppliers. Third, Apple should have a strategic reason for ending its relationship with Cirrus. Let's go through those one by one:

Is Cirrus' technology proprietary? Are there competitors in the same product space?

The answers are no and yes, respectively. Of course, every chipmaker has some level of proprietary knowledge and capability. However, particularly with a system as simple as an integrated chip for audio capture and playback, many competitors with similar capabilities exist. For example, Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), ESS, and Wolfson all manufacture suitable audio chips for high-end smartphones; Cirrus' competitors, in fact, already have customer relationships with its smartphone-making customers, as seen in the 10-Q:

This demonstrates the lack of competitive moat that Cirrus has: Its competitors already have business relationships with its customers, i.e. Apple. This makes changing suppliers for Apple much easier; they already have established relations with Cirrus' competitors, and could use those relationships if the Cirrus relationship needs to be broken. Furthermore, the Cirrus chips have little in the way of technological advantage over its competitors; audio quality of other competitors is certainly acceptable, particularly considering the lack of audiophilia in the population at large.

Has Apple displayed a willingness to destroy its suppliers?

In order to believe that the relationship between Apple and Cirrus could be broken, one must believe that Apple is willing (and able) to do so. Fortunately, we have plenty of evidence to conclude that, indeed, Apple will destroy its most vulnerable suppliers at the drop of a hat. Take, for example, GT Advanced Technologies, which Apple clobbered into bankruptcy in a matter of days after deciding not to include Sapphire glass on its iPhone 6 despite initially choosing GTAT as its exclusive supplier.

Or, more recently, consider the case of Imagination Technologies (OTCPK:IGNMF), which licenses graphics IP to Apple; IGNMF derives about half of its revenue from this deal alone. Apple informed Imagination that their licensing deal would end in about two years, causing shares to tank more than 70% in a single day. Shockingly, Apple itself owns a substantial stake in Imagination, making the announcement even more unexpected.

IGNMF data by YCharts

Just a few days later, another Apple-reliant supplier (Dialog Semiconductor) dropped ~15% of its market value when a rumor emerged from an analyst detailing Apple's plans to drop the chip supplier.

If Dialog and Imagination dropped so much, while being much less reliant on Apple for their revenues than Cirrus, how much worse could the drop be for Cirrus if the Apple-Cirrus relationship is broken?

Is there a strategic reason for Apple to sever its relationship with Cirrus?

Yes. Typically, this is the hardest question to definitively answer when it comes to a customer-supplier relationship analysis: What interest would the severance hold for the customer? However, we have a fairly simple explanation, with tons of supporting evidence: Apple is looking to vertically integrate, or at the very least, bring much of the chip manufacturing it currently contracts out, in-house.

Take the Dialog relationship. According to a Bankhaus Lampe analyst, Apple will soon be using power-management circuits that it has designed, developed, and will fabricate, rather than using (as it currently does) Dialog's chips.

Or the Imagination Technologies relationship. Apple, in this case, specifically pointed to bringing the capabilities in house for better control, when it informed Imagination that it was "working on a separate, independent graphics design in order to control [Apple's] products."

Amazingly, we have a third example of Apple trying to bring chip manufacturing in-house: the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) bankruptcy saga. Toshiba is teetering on the edge of insolvency, and has recently chosen to put its "crown jewel" (its flash memory manufacturing business) on the auction block. Apple has been repeatedly noted as a bidder, teaming up with Foxconn as a potential suitor for Toshiba. Again, this allows Apple to secure a vital piece of its smartphone chip needs by acquiring control (or at least a large minority stake) in a huge chip manufacturer.

Apple's strategy has been crystallizing, with a whirlwind of news (in the Dialog, Imagination, and Toshiba stories) all taking place in the span of a few weeks. If Apple plans to vertically integrate, as all the evidence points toward, Cirrus could be in for a huge amount of pain as it scrambles for business from other major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, or others while losing >80% of its revenues in one fell swoop.

Indeed, Wall Street analysts are beginning to catch on to Apple's vertical ambitions: John Vinh (of Pacific Crest) recently put together a list of suppliers at risk for being dumped by Apple; Cirrus checks in on the low-to-medium risk. However, unlike the other names on the list, Cirrus derives the vast, vast majority of its revenues from its Apple contract. As Cirrus is the most exposed to Apple's whims, it is also the most compelling short. While other companies may be able to withstand a hit of 40-50% of revenues, Cirrus has the most exposure at 80%.

Peak iPhone exuberance?

Even if Apple sticks with Cirrus, a large amount of upside has already been baked into shares at this level. After hitting all-time highs about a week ago, both Apple and Cirrus have been flying high on improving sentiment of blowout iPhone 8 sales expectations; over the past year, Apple has rallied ~29%, while Cirrus has rallied 72%, both in relative concomitance on the back of this iPhone "supercycle" expectation.

It makes sense for Cirrus to rally along with Apple; it is essentially an iPhone "pure-play." Cirrus' revenues come from its audio chips in iPhones, and as more iPhones are sold, Cirrus' revenues should rise in a near 1:1 relationship.

For Cirrus' stock price to go down, we don't have to see anything necessarily dramatic like a breaking of the Apple-Cirrus relationship (though that would do the job nicely); we could simply see relatively disappointing numbers for iPhone 8 sales. With expectations veritably soaring and analyst projections and price targets for Apple increasing in unison, even a minor disappointment in iPhone 8 sales would push Cirrus shares down, probably to the tune of 10-15%, as Cirrus is essentially a pure-play on iPhone sales.

Thus, I can imagine three catalysts for a decrease in the stock price of Cirrus:

An outright breaking of the Cirrus/Apple relationship. The market pricing in the risk of the Cirrus/Apple relationship dissolving. Disappointing (relative to expectations) iPhone 8 sales this fall.

(Parenthetically, I would add that shorting Cirrus is an interesting hedge for Apple. If iPhone 8 sales are less than expected, both Apple and Cirrus would fall, with Cirrus falling much farther. Importantly, you would also profit if Apple ends its relationship with Cirrus.)

Conclusion

Cirrus is completely reliant on its relationship with Apple, which has shown over the past month a near-maniacal desire to vertically integrate its chip procurement. Even if the relationship continues, iPhone 8 expectations are peaking; any disappointment will push shares down. For these reasons, Cirrus has become an attractive candidate to short.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not short CRUS, but may open a short position in the next 72 hours. Shorting is not for inexperienced or unsophisticated investors. Shorting can lead to losses greater than 100%, and should only be done by professionals. In fact, most professionals shouldn't attempt shorting shares, particularly of volatile small companies like CRUS.