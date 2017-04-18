Reviewing BHP Billiton's Unconventional Oil And Gas Business

Why spinning off these assets makes sense under certain scenarios but not others, and what management should consider instead.

Paul Singer of Elliot Management has called on BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) to split its petroleum business from its primarily mining operations to unlock value. The idea is that as a standalone entity, BHP Billiton Limited's upstream oil & gas business would be worth a lot more. On the back of the activist investors push, let's take a look at BHP Billiton Limited's unconventional U.S. asset base.

Petroleum unit overview

BHP produced roughly 590,000 BOE/d during the second half of 2016. That was about 15% lower than the same period last year as BHP's liquids production fell 20%. A huge part of that reduction was a 31% fall in its onshore US liquids production to 110,000 BOE/d.

Investors should note that BHP's production base will move lower to 550-575,000 BOE/d this year as the firm continues to wait for higher oil & gas prices before ramping up.

Out of the $1.4 billion capex budget BHP has allocated to its oil and gas unit in 2017, $600 million is going towards its unconventional U.S. operations. At the end of 2016, BHP Billiton had 838,000 net acres across four unconventional plays in the U.S. Its Fayetteville and Haynesville assets are mainly dry gas producers while its Eagle Ford and Permian Basin divisions are weighted towards liquids.

Before getting into that it's worth commenting that inflexible corporate giants with massive overhead and a limited understanding of how to be both cheap and productive at the same time (specifically in the unconventional oil and gas space) don't tend to bring the most economical wells online.

In a broad sense, any smaller upstream firm taking over BHP's oil and gas business would arguably be able to crank out some upside due to a simplified corporate structure (smaller SG&A expenses, optimized workforce size, smaller interest/dividend payments, simplified corporate governance) and improved operational footprint (ability to make quick decisions and lock in related efficiency gains like faster drilling times and less rig downtime).

On that basis alone one could build a case as for why BHP Billiton should shed its unconventional acreage, but that's not what the plan appears to be. Moving these assets under the umbrella of another large firm won't get rid of the problem of corporate largesse. On top of that, BHP isn't the operator of the majority of the wells and well locations in its portfolio and has been able to speed up the learning curve by working with its partners.

Eagle Ford

BHP's Eagle Ford division consists of 252,000 net acres (64% average working interest) across the play along with a meaningful midstream position (primarily gathering pipelines). In 39% of the wells it participated in BHP was the operator. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), a well run upstream firm, is one of BHP's main Eagle Ford partners.

A good chunk of that acreage is located in DeWitt and Karnes County. The best Eagle Ford acreage lays in DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes, and northern Like Oak counties, and BHP Billiton has a slice of that action.

The raw materials giant also has acreage in McMullen and LaSalle county to the southwest of the core Eagle Ford opportunities. Deploying very long 10-12,000-foot laterals can make those wells very competitive in a $50 WTI, $3 Henry Hub world but to make economic sense the firm has to be a top tier operator.

While longer well laterals have been deployed to most of America's unconventional plays, in the core of the Eagle Ford upstream players often choose shorter well laterals. That allows for more wells to be brought online on that acreage, and is also due in part to plays seeing meaningful declines in EUR/lateral foot beyond a certain lateral length.

BHP deployed a rig to its Eagle Ford unit in October of last year once oil prices were beginning to firm up, and that is where its rig count has remained (according to guidance). Completion activity has increased as the company works down its DUC, drilled but uncompleted, inventory.

Upper Eagle Ford appraisal activity could add to BHP's drilling inventory, with at least some of those wells sporting very competitive returns in the current environment. Part of that program includes figuring out the optimal completion and lateral spacing for full scale development. Results from these trials will be known around late 2017 or early 2018.

Permian Basin

Over in the extremely hot Permian Basin, BHP has 93,000 net acres in Reeves County, Texas. That is core Delaware Basin acreage, and BHP has a very high 91% working interest in the play making it the operator of the same percentage of gross wells its participated in last year. BHP is operating one rig on its acreage right now.

This is where it's worth noting BHP, relative to other Delaware Basin operators, has been holding back. Big firms with investments in multiple industries in many different countries don't have the ability to break even at the kinds of low prices that independent upstream firms like EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) (which are still very large companies) can. This is where Paul Singer's reasoning seems especially solid.

BHP has a high working interest in a play that is a contender for America's best unconventional oil plays, and most likely under a different corporate structure (one with a better operational focus, less overhead, more flexibility) the market would give that particular asset a much higher valuation. BHP also has a decent midstream (water and gathering infrastructure) in the play that has some value as well.

Interesting Haynesville situation

Over the past couple of quarters the gas heavy Haynesville play has seen an increase in drilling activity, with upstream players running 37 rigs in the area (up a whopping 25 from last year). Henry Hub climbing back above $3/Mcf has played a role, but there is more to it than that.

Reductions in operating costs like GP&T, LOE, labor expenditures combined with improved well productivity rates (due to major improvements in completion designs) have made the shale play far more economical over the past year. Add in a better pricing environment and drilling activity springs back to life.

BHP has 206,000 net acres (37% average working interest) in northern Lousiana where two rigs should be currently operating (BHP exited 2016 with one rig then added one in March). Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) are BHP's main Haynesville partners.

BHP's fourth unconventional play is the Fayetteville in Arkansas' Arkoma Basin. Like the Haynesville it is primarily a natural gas play that has seen decent operational gains over the past two years. However, that hasn't been enough to justify development unless Henry Hub goes above $3.50/Mcf. This acreage isn't immensely valuable but could be seen as a long term call on natural gas prices.

Unlike the Haynesville, BHP has a significant stated midstream asset base in regards to processing infrastructure. However, BHP probably owns just a small portion of that infrastructure due to its low average working interest of 22%. BHP has no rigs operating in the area. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are BHP's primarily partners in the region.

Final thoughts

It's quite possible the market would give BHP Billiton Limited's assets a higher valuation as a standalone entity, but the firm would also be throwing away upside at a time when oil and gas prices aren't great. Sure the pricing environment is better than last year but why spin-off the assets in its entirety.

This is my two cents as an outside observer. If BHP really wants to maximize this division's value it should try to engage in acreage swaps (which is what in has been doing in the Permian) to boost its working interest in the three other plays. A higher working interest would simply its asset base while boosting the value of its acreage as consolidated unconventional positions are worth a ton more. Having acreage close together is how to cut down on operating and completed well costs through logistical and efficiency gains.

Another way to enhance its operations would be for BHP Billiton Limited to merge its Permian position with a nearby operator that also has a very high working interest across its acreage and form a JV between just those two parties. This would grow its Permian Basin upside and give it a way to speed up the learning curve process. Whatever the case, BHP Billiton Limited's petroleum business does have a fair amount of value that only higher energy prices will truly unlock.

