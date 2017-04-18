Williams Partners Unloads A Major Asset - First Thoughts

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has recently announced a major asset sale which should please investors, even though it could negatively impact the company's earnings in the short term.

Recently, Williams announced that it will sell Williams Olefins LLC which owns 88.46% interest in an olefins plant in Geismar, Louisiana to Calgary, Canada-based NOVA Chemicals for $2.1 billion in cash. In addition to this, Williams has also entered into a long-term agreement under which the MLP will supply feedstock to the olefins plant through its Bayou Ethane pipeline system. The company expects to close the deal in the summer of 2017.

Williams, however, may have to revise down its future growth expectations. Last year, Williams' delivered a blowout performance by posting 8.3% increase in earnings (adjusted EBITDA) to $4.43 billion. It further said that it expects to increase the earnings to $4.6 billion in 2017, but the guidance included the impact of Geismar's operations. Therefore, following the sale, the MLP may cut its earnings forecast. However, investors should think of this as a short-term pain which will bring long-term gains.

A major benefit of the deal is that it will significantly boost Williams' cash reserves, which will help the company in cutting its debt load. One of Williams' biggest problems has been a weak balance sheet, but the partnership has worked hard to improve its financial health by reducing its debt.

The MLP has seen its total debt climb from a little more than $18 billion at the start of 2015 to more than $20 billion by the end of 2Q-2016. Williams' leverage, measured in terms of debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA, climbed to an uncomfortable level of 4.8x by the end of 2015. That was also higher than the company's long-term target range of 4x to 4.5x. But last year, Williams managed to reduce its debt load by more than $1 billion to $18.56 billion while its leverage has gradually fallen to a more comfortable level of 4.2x.

Moving forward, its financial health will improve further as debt continues to decline. In 4Q-2016 earnings presentation, Williams said that it has further reduced its debt by $1.35 billion in February. Recently, it said that it will use the $850 million of the cash proceeds from the sale of olefins plant to repay the term loan.

That should please investors because the reduction in debt can have a positive impact on Williams' valuation. In addition to this, it will also make it easier for Williams to grow distributions since it will be in a better position to return the excess cash flow to shareholders instead of using that to reduce debt. As a reminder, Williams aims to increase its distributions by 5% to 7% in 2017.

In addition to this, the sale of olefins plant will allow Williams to increase its focus on its core, fee-based, midstream businesses. Prior to the latest sale, around 93% of the company's gross margins came from fee-based businesses while a majority of the remainder came from olefins which isn't fee-based and has significant exposure to commodity prices. But after unloading the olefins plant, Williams will get around 97% of gross margins from fee-based revenues, most of which will come from transportation of natural gas.

Moreover, the cash proceeds from the asset sale will help Williams in funding its growth projects. Williams has planned to invest $2.1 billion to $2.8 billion this year on a number of growth projects. Around $1.4 billion to $1.9 billion will be spent to complete expansion work on one of Williams' biggest asset - the Transco pipeline network which is the largest and fastest growing natural gas interstate pipeline system in the US. Transco's contracted capacity is projected to increase from 12 MMDt/d to 13.6 MMDt/d in 2017 and 17.7 MMDt/d in the long run. The funds will also be used to ramp up other interstate pipelines while the majority of the remainder will be used to expand the MLP's gathering and processing capabilities in the Northeast region. These projects will play a crucial role in fueling the MLP's earnings and distributable cash flow growth in the long run.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.