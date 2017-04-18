What Taiwan Semiconductor And Intel Tell Us About Applied Materials

Looking to 2017 for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) based on TSMC's Outlook.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), the world's largest pure-play foundry, reported on April 13, 2017, at its investor meeting that it cut foundry growth outlook for 2017, revising downward its forecast for 2017 global foundry growth to 5% from 7% due to elevated inventory in the supply chain.

Combined, pure-play foundries had total semiconductor revenues of $44.7 billion in 2016, representing 15.8% of the global semiconductor market. Besides TSMC, other pure-play foundries include Globalfoundries, UMC (NYSE:UMC), SMIC (NYSE:SMI), Powerchip Technology, TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM), Vanguard International, Shanghai Huahong Grace, Dongbu, and X-Fab.

These revenue numbers don't include non-pure-play foundries, which not only make chips for others, they make them for themselves. These companies include Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TI), and ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM).

In other words, the foundry market is huge. TSMC represented 16% of AMAT's total company revenues in 2016.

Most importantly TSMC reported that more than 30 customers are actively engaged with TSMC on 7nm process technology, and the foundry expects to have 15 customer tape-outs in 2017, with risk production later in the second quarter of 2017, followed by volume production in 2018.

Why is this important for AMAT? The migration to EUV lithography will eliminate numerous deposition-etch steps currently used to manufacture a leading-edge chip. I discussed this in a March 30, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "The Switch To ASML's EUV Lithography Will Impact The Entire Semiconductor Supply Chain."

The following graphic from ASML succinctly illustrates how the transition to EUV from multiple patterning DUV lithography will eliminate numerous deposition-etch steps. With EUV coming into volume production in 2018 at TSMC, these eliminations are lost 2017 sales to AMAT.

Best Supplier Awards

Intel and TSMC are two of the top three semiconductor manufacturers in the world. In 2016, Intel had revenues of about $56.3 billion and TSMC had revenues of $29.3 billion. Combined, these two companies' revenues represented 30.3% of 2016 worldwide semiconductor revenues of $282.1 billion.

Both companies are also two of the top three capex spenders. In 2017, according to the table below, Intel is forecast to spend $12 billion, up 25% in 2017 and TSMC is expected to have a capex spend down 2% to $10 billion.

Capex spend could have a dramatic impact on the revenues of companies in the supply chain. Note on the table that last year, the weak DRAM market spurred both Samsung and SK Hynix to reduce their total 2016 capital spending by 13% and 14%, respectively. I reported in an April 3, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials' Implant Business Sputters With Decline In DRAM Spend," that revenues generated by AMAT in the in the high-current ion implant equipment market in 2016 were lower than 2013. High-current implant tools are the predominant type of equipment for DRAMs.

Thus, being a supplier to one of these large companies, especially Intel and TSMC, but also those with greater capex spends than the previous year, should be an indicator of revenue growth and potentially stock growth for investors.

I noted in a March 14, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Intel's Preferred Quality Supplier Award - Where's Applied Materials?" that AMAT was conspicuously absent from Intel's list for 2015. But what about 2016? The semiconductor wafer front-end equipment suppliers on the list of 16 companies recognized with Intel's 2016 PQS award, announced in March 2017, include:

Applied Materials, Inc.: fab equipment, spares and services

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML): semiconductor lithography equipment

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.: batch thermal processing system

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX): fab etch and deposition equipment

Tokyo Electron Limited: coater/developer, dry etch systems, wet etch systems, thermal processing systems, deposition systems and test systems

Hooray, AMAT made the list, but I'm trying to make sense the company's entry. For the other four companies, the specific type of equipment was listed, but not for AMAT. I don't think INTC was trying to save paper by combining the equipment, because Tokyo Electron is listed as having six products.

Noticeably absent from the list is KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), which was on last year's list.

Let's look at TSMC's Excellent Performance Award, announced in February 2017. Again I only list wafer front end equipment out of the total of 11 awardees.

Applied Materials, Inc. - Technology Collaboration

ASM International - ALD Equipment

EBARA Corporation - CMP and Electroplating Equipment

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. - Furnace Equipment

LAM Research Corporation - Etch Equipment

Hooray, AMAT made the list. But what the heck does "Technology Collaboration" mean? The other four companies are listed by specific types of equipment.

In 2015, Applied Materials won TSMC's Excellent Performance award for "PVD and PDC Equipment." In 2016, the company was awarded for "Technology Collaboration."

So what's going on?

A few years ago I was in discussion about merging my company, The Information Network, with Frost & Sullivan. During the negotiations I was involved with Frost's "Best Practices Award." It's basically a money machine for the company - pick a nominee, write up a profile, make an award, and present it at a banquet. But, an awardee is NOT allowed to advertise or publish the fact that they DID receive the award unless they paid Frost a minimum of $10,000. If an awardee didn't pay, they kept the award and could only put it in their display case (or use it as a paperweight). There are several research companies that give out awards, particularly around Semicon time, but I won't mention names or discuss details.

Anyway, I'm not suggesting that INTC or TSMC follow the Frost approach, so I would like my readers and followers to explain why the listing of AMAT on both lists stick out like a sore thumb.

Investor takeaway

Where is the semiconductor industry going for 2017, which will impact AMAT's revenues? TSMC in the above mentioned Investor Day presentation reported that a stronger memory market will lead to a 7% rise in the global 2017 market for ICs. Excluding memory, the overall chip sector will see a smaller 4% increase. That was April 13, 2017.

The very same day, April 13, 2017, Gartner upped its forecast for semiconductor sales to 12.3%. That's up from a 7.4% forecast issued by the firm only two months earlier.

Personally I tend to believe TSMC as far as growth is concerned, which spends 100% of its time in the semiconductor industry. On the other hand, and I don't mean this in a bad way, Jon Erensen, the Gartner Analyst quoted in the above reference, earned a BA degree in History.

The 2016 supplier awards from TSMC and Intel also are raising a red flag for me. Clearly at TSMC, AMAT dropped from being a supplier of deposition equipment to "collaboration" while at Intel, AMAT did get on the list but as non-specific equipment, parts, and service.

TSMC's move to EUV is the most telling issue for AMAT, which will lose revenue in deposition and etch equipment that is not needed.

I have no stock an any semiconductor or semiconductor equipment company. I write these articles to present to investors insight I've gained from analyzing the semi space and AMAT since I started The Information Network in 1985.

My arguments are presented to show the reader and investor what I look for in my analysis of industry growth and trends, trying to get them to stop relying only on charts or analyst reports.