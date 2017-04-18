Apple's 10th Anniversary iPhone: Innovation And Valuation Issues

Thesis: Today's news of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhone screen and curved glass are so similar to the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) S8 that it should concern investors as to true innovation at Apple. Especially in light of the current valuation and other risks in the shares.

Today's Bloomberg report all but confirms the rumors that the new features of the new iPhones will be the curved glass made by Samsung and featured on the Samsung S8.

The new issues for investors is whether the valuation of Apple supports this new era of "Me Too" design. And whether consumers care if Apple is borrowing design features from a competitor. Since two thirds of Apple's sales come from the iPhone, these issues are incredibly important to investors.

Apple Readies iPhone Overhaul for Smartphone's 10th Anniversary Apple is testing a revamped iPhone with an all-screen front, curved glass and a stainless steel frame alongside upgrades to the current models. Apple is preparing three iPhones for launch as soon as this fall ... For the redesigned phone, Apple is testing a new type of screen, curved glass and stainless steel materials, and more advanced cameras, the people said. The iPhone is Apple's most important product, representing about two-thirds of sales. For the premium model, Apple is testing a screen that covers almost the entire front of the device, according to people familiar with the matter. That results in a display slightly larger than that of the iPhone 7 Plus but an overall size closer to the iPhone 7, the people said. Apple is also aiming to reduce the overall size of the handset by integrating the home button into the screen itself via software in a similar manner to Samsung's S8, the people said.

iPhone 8 leaked pictures show Apple could copy Samsung Galaxy S8's signature feature

Apple's next iPhone could copy one of the Samsung Galaxy S8's signature features, according to a new report. Frequent Weibo leaker KK has shared renderings of what appears to be an iPhone 8 with a curved screen that covers the entire front of the device. The device itself measures 137.54 x 67.54 mm, which is roughly the same size as the iPhone 7 , but the screen is 5.768 inches diagonally - almost identical to the Galaxy S8.

Renewed Competition from Samsung:

Since Samsung had unprecedented problems with its last phone offering, it would be easy to discount them as a threat. Apple has benefited from Samsung's misfortune and that could be ending.

Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: Samsung reveals its long-awaited iPhone killer

Similar Features/Innovation:

It's hard not to argue (since Apple has reportedly developed so many similar features from Samsung) that Samsung is back as a viable competitor and a risk to the shares. It is unclear how consumers will react to Apple's use of a competitor's design ideas, since it is so rare. From an innovation perspective, this is not an ideal situation for investors, since the shares have had an expansion in valuation since Samsung's problems were announced.

P/E Expansion:

The P/E expansion of Apple shares we have seen is in part due to problems at Samsung. If that is coming to an end, the shares could easily be stretched on valuation.

AAPL data by YCharts

Valuation and Growth:

Again, since the growth of the company is slowing, the rising P/E is an issue for shareholders. The risk increases in the shares as the P/E expands and the growth slows.

Slowing iPad sales: (via Recode)

Apple sold 13.3 million iPads, generating $5.5 billion in revenue. That represents a roughly 19 percent drop in units and a 22 percent drop in revenue from a year ago. And as recently as last week, Apple decided to cut the price on the iPad to $329 to clear out excess inventory, a clearance sale of sorts.

Apple Blinks On iPad - Announces Clearance Sale

AAPL data by YCharts

Is the Apple Bull thesis already priced in:

The good news on Apple is already priced in:

Analysts have become overwhelmingly bullish on the shares.

The stock has run up in anticipation of the much hyped (109,000 mentions in Google) "supercycle" for iPhone sales.

The risks to the stock at this level have been ignored by recent valuation expansion.

SPY data by YCharts

Apple is overbought short term:

As we see from the graph, the outperformance is astounding. Apple has outperformed the market over the last 3 months by close to 6 times. And the annualized performance of 135%+ is exceptional even for the most strident bull.

Medium-Term Potential Risks:

The valuation and near-term performance ignores potential risks.

Consumer Debt:

Even though the demographics of the Apple customer and iPhone consumer suggest they are more educated and affluent than the general population. This customer is not immune from the pinch of higher interest rates and accumulated debt of the past 8 years.

In addition, it is unclear how the consumer will react as interest rates begin to rise after nearly a decade of easy money Federal Reserve monetary policy. The accumulated debt as we see is a threat to consumer spending and the overall market in the midterm and long term.

(via Federal Reserve)

Customer demand:

Customers are generally satisfied with their current models and could upgrade at lower intervals than expected. As we see from current consumer debt levels in the previous graph, it is not unreasonable that consumers would consider delaying purchases in a rising interest rate environment.

Customers shrug at new models:

That level of satisfaction may be good for you, but it hasn't been great for the companies that make your phones. Their sales have leveled off or dropped as consumers, who have bought millions of phones in recent years, collectively shrug at new models that hardly seem a step above what they've already got in their hands. Among the top smartphones for customer satisfaction, Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 took first place with a grade of 86 ahead of Apple's iPhone 6S Plus, which scored 85. Samsung tied for third and fourth place with its Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 4. Though companies such as Motorola and LG appeared on the list, Apple and Samsung dominated the top rankings among satisfied customers. (via CNET)

Valuation and Bullish consensus

As we see below, the analyst consensus after many recent upgrades is only $148.71. So, the bullish scenario seems quite limited.

At a recent P/E multiple of 16, the shares trade at the high end of the 5-year range. Even a return to the recent P/E multiple of 14 and earnings forecasts for 2017 of $8.97 (Marketsmith) a share in a slow growth environment could leave the shares ~$126 or lower. The risk/reward then is $148 to the upside and $126 to the downside in the medium term.

AAPL data by YCharts

Conclusion:

Today's news of the new iPhone design, new screen, and curved glass are so similar to the Samsung S8 that it should concern investors as to true innovation at Apple. Especially in light of the current valuation and risks in the shares. The recent P/E expansion and limited bullish scenario presents an unfavorable risk/reward scenario.