The Possibility Of Frexit Is Getting Closer; Bond Markets Should Rally On Safe-Haven Moves

There is one week left before the first round of the French election. However, there is no clear victor to be seen in the race yet. The top two candidates move on to another round where the winner of that becomes president. Macron and Marine Le Pen are expected to move on to the next round. However, whether Le Pen wins the final election is anyone's guess. She has threatened to leave the EU. As we get closer to the first round of election there will be a flight to quality in assets worldwide, because the impossible is now possible. A referendum on the EU would be very destabilizing. Because of this I am looking for a bond market rally over the next few days. The flight to quality will be large and bond yields will be heading lower.

The latest polls are too close to call for the election. That is not what is important to focus on. This first round will not actually decide the outcome of the final election. In fact, of all the second round elections in France, it is a toss-up as to who wins the final. There is no clear indicator that could tell, nor does it appear to be that this election is consistent with past elections.

There is a very large number of voters who are undecided in France, some 40%. That is a very large number of individuals who will either abstain or there is no indication as to which way they will vote. This is what is making the election so intriguing.

Then there is the fact that if Marine Le Pen does win there will be a referendum put forward to the people as to staying in the EU. This potential is unthinkable. A referendum in the United Kingdom was unthinkable but it happened and the British voted to leave. The right-wing, populist movement in the United States was unthinkable. And, yet, Trump is president.

So, getting closer to the election in France is going to have a lot of market participants start to calculate their expectations. There will be a lot of market jostling going into the first round and then there will be a slew of polls to see which direction France is leaning. However, if the outcome of the second election does not coincide with expectation, then there will be an abrupt market turn-around. The stock market rally in the United States is a good example of that.

I am going to be the last one who tries to predict what will happen in the election. However, I will point to current polls, Brexit and Trump as indicators that anything and everything is possible. There is populism all around the world. It is sweeping. And, Le Pen is the front-runner with the same message.

It may be that European bonds sell off because of the election, in fact it is already happening. And, I can see bonds in Switzerland and the United States, and, to a lesser extent, other countries in the world, rally over the next three weeks simply because it is a safe place to park assets. I can also see bonds in France sell from this point. Investors will move money out of France and into other countries. A perfect example of this is the differential between France and Switzerland. Because of the selling of French bonds and the buying of Swiss bonds, the differential is widening:

The United States will also see a bid tone in its bonds from this. There are actually a few issues going on in the world and this week is likely to see the bond market rally a good deal from all of the events taking place.

Bond participants will need to be alert to the potential of market moves in the bond markets. The toss-up between the two leading candidates makes this, so the outcome will be too close to call. If Le Pen were to ultimately win, then money will flow out of Europe quickly. There will be safe-haven flows going into bonds and precious metals. That push upward in bond purchases will push down yield considerably.

However, if Macron were to win, the exact opposite will likely happen, money that has left the country will flow back into French and European bonds, pushing up those yields.

Because of the lack of uncertainty in the next three weeks, prudence may dictate that investors protect their bond positions upfront. The possibilities of large swings are great. It may also be that the EUR makes sharp moves as well. When Brexit actually happened, GBP moved several hundred pips in short order. Again, protecting any exposure to European investments would be prudent.

I think the moves from Brexit will pale in comparison to Frexit should it materialize. After Sunday, pollsters will be trying to determine how the 40% on the sidelines will now vote. A potential Frexit would mean the end of the EU. All of the assets that are commingled will have to be unraveled. New trade deals will have to be brought up. This will be disastrous to all of the European economies.

An investor that sees this through is taking on significant risks. There are safer areas to move assets, moves that are materializing right now. You would be wise to make the same moves. United States bonds, Switzerland bonds, British bonds and gold would be safe places to move assets towards over the next three weeks.

