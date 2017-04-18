Why Novartis's Q1/2017 Street Expectations Are Too High

Until the sell-side estimates will not be revised down, I would not expect the stock to outperform.

I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations to show why I believe Q1/2017 expectations need to be revised down.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will report its Q1/2017 results on 25th April 2017. In this article, I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations to show why I believe Q1/2017 expectations need to be revised down.

Q1/2017 results

Investors should be nervous about Novartis's Q1/2017 results:

Street expects $11.7B for Q1/2017 revenues, 1% growth over Q1/2016 sales.

Street expects $3.15B for core EBIT, around -3% growth over Q1/2016 core EBIT.

Street expects $1.16 for core EPS, around -1% growth over Q1/2016 EPS of $1.17.

Investors expect that NVS will reiterate its existing FY17 guidance (i.e. core operating income expected to be broadly in line with prior year to a low-single-digit decline at constant exchange rate).

What sell-side consensus is missing?

I believe Street expectations for Novartis’s first-quarter results are too high because consensus is missing the tough comps which the company faces in comparison with Q1/2016 sales growth performance.

As the company discussed at the FY 2016 results conference call:

"I have to comment briefly on the dynamics half one, half two. And we do again expected half two is better in terms of core operating income trajectory than half one. You'll see some of the reasons, I think, they're obvious to you. Clearly, the full year launch investments that ramped up for Cosentyx and Entresto, but the sales acceleration, of course, we expect to be even faster than the second half. Gleevec, as you'll recall, the first half last year, the first exclusive generic entry was in February, Sun Pharma, until July-August. So, a higher base of Gleevec in terms of generic impact in the first half. The momentum of the Biopharmaceutical launches, we expect to accelerate a bit through the end of the year. And then Alcon, the investments ramped up over the last year from quarter-to-quarter and full year impact of those investments as we go forward. Thus, we could have core operating income declining high-single-digit to low-double-digit in quarter one versus prior year." - Source: Harry Kirsch, Novartis’s CFO

Thus, given that Novartis’s 2017 guidance for core operating income is about 0% growth, it’s reasonable to assume that the company is expecting Q1/2017 EBIT growth between -8% and -12%, while sell-side estimates are looking for around -3% EBIT growth.

To double check my analysis, I started from the revenue in Q1/2016 and then I applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the strong comps described by Novartis’s CFO a few months ago.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Applying -2% sales growth to Novartis’s Pharma division, -3% growth to Alcon and 2% growth to Sandoz, I estimate -1% sales growth for NVS in Q1/2017, which is 3% below consensus.

The main assumptions behind these estimates are:

About the Pharmaceutical division, Novartis will suffer from the erosion of Gleevec for the generics competition in both Europe and US after the expiration of the patent in both regions. I assume -50% growth for Gleevec in Q1/2017, which implies around $400M of sales lost for this division or 5% of the sales.

I assume limited growth for Entresto and Cosentyx in Q1/2017, as a result of increasing rebate offered by the company to improve the formulary coverage of these drugs. As explained during its FY 2016 conference call:

"Like I reminded you for Cosentyx, I'll do the same with Entresto. Our expectation is a modest growth in Q1, because we've made a decision to go into Medicare. Now when you do that into Part D, you have to recognize that there's some rebating, thoughtful rebating that goes with that" - Source: Paul Hudson, Novartis’s Head of Pharma

About the Alcon division, there is no visibility related to when this business will see the trough, thus I prefer to model a conservative assumption of -3% growth, waiting for more evidence of a strong recovery.

Lastly, I assume limited growth for Sandoz, given that the company has not been able to launch its generics of Copaxone 40 mg, given the warning letter to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) manufacturing facility.

To translate my top-line expectations into earnings estimate, I assume 25.5% of core operating margin and a 15% tax rate, so I estimate a core EBIT of $2.87B, which is 8% below consensus, and an EPS of $1.06-1.16, which is 8% below consensus.

The main assumption behind my expectation of 250 bps of EBIT margin decline compared to Q1/2016 is again related to the Gleevec erosion, which has a profitability of around 90%, given that is an old drug with no spending associated for promotion or research and development. Thus, I assume that Novartis will lose around $300M of operating income for the generics competition of Gleevec, which equates to around 300 bps of margin decline compared to the previous year.

Despite that, I don’t believe Novartis will revise down its FY 2017 guidance, because the issues in this quarter are largely related to phasing, and they aren’t reflecting any weakness in the underlying organic growth of the company.

Conclusion

In summary, consensus expectations for Q1/2017 EBIT and EPS should be downgraded by at least 7/8% because Street expectations seem ignoring the strong comps that Novartis is facing this quarter.

Thus, until the sell-side estimates will not be revised down, I would not expect the stock to outperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment analysis