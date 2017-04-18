The Last 17 Times This Happened, There Was A Recession

17/17 is a good percentage. Is it different this time?

The two year average growth rate continues to be negative, a reliable indicator of slow growth.

Today Industrial Production beat expectations, rising 0.5% from last month vs. 0.4% expected but manufacturing output plunged -0.4% vs. expectations of a rise of 0.1%.

This report continues the trend of hard economic data that diverges from the broader equity market.

Industrial Production (IP) is a valuable report on economic activity published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The Industrial Production Index covers manufacturing, mining, electric utilities and gas utilities. The IP index is reported in real terms and according to the Federal Reserve description "The industrial sector, together with construction, accounts for the bulk of the variation in national output over the course of the business cycle." In the past, this index has been a very reliable indicator of broader economic growth.

Weakness in the manufacturing segment of the economy has been evident since 2015 and continues to post numbers not seen outside of a recession. The equity market continues to rise in the face of weak industrial production, downward GDP revisions and troubling divergences.

Below is a chart with the two year change in industrial production. The last six recessions have come with continued months of negative industrial production growth.

The two year change in IP has been negative for 14 consecutive months.

The Industrial Production time series goes back to 1920 and has been negative during 17 of the last 17 recessions (or shortly after).

It is always possible to "be different this time" but I think a batting average of 17/17 warrants overwhelming evidence to shift into the "different this time" camp.

Perhaps the low interest rate environment has distorted economic cycles but that is only an assumption and basing investment decisions on an assumption that these polices have changed the relationship between asset prices and the economy is a dangerous one. Especially when divergences are as large as they are today.

