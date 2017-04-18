Platinum Group Metals - A Clueless Management Running Out Of Excuses?

The only solution at this stage is that PLG decides finally to sell its interests in the Maseve and/or the New Waterberg to a professional operator such as Sibanye Gold.

On April 4, 2017, PLG released its six months results and it was again disheartening.

Platinum Group Metals, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:PLG)

This article is an update to my previous article on Platinum Group Metals on January 24, 2017.

Note: WBJV Project 1 will be named the Maseve Mine.

Investment Thesis:

Platinum Group Metals is a small start-up mining company established in Vancouver, Canada, with two main interests in South Africa (see the map above).

The Maseve mine that has laboriously started its condensate production. PLG held an 82.9% working interest today. The New Waterberg JV which is an interesting project, three to four year before completion and commercial production. PLG held 58.62% of the working interest of the New Waterberg JV today.

As I said a while ago, the Maseve mine has been plagued by incompetence and lack of adequate supervision by a management totally cut off from the mine's daily needed requirements.

While Mr. Michael Jones, CEO, was sitting in its Vancouver office doing "who knows what," the mine completion and production schedule has been beaten out by recurring delays, due to a lingering incompetence from mining contractors left without any adequate control and leadership, in my opinion of course.

The situation was finally exposed publicly to PLG shareholders, with the 4Q'16 results. The company released finally the monthly production in 2016, and it was disheartening.

It turned out again that everything indicated previously about what to expect was totally overstated and misleading, raising the question of competence and simple honesty from this management.

In fact, since April 2016, the company managed to produce a total of 20,676 Oz 4E only compared to the first year production estimated initially indicated at 110,000 Oz 4E and later reduced to 91,500 Oz 4E.

A recent production update indicated:

Monthly production at Maseve is increasing. During the month of August, 2016 the Maseve Mine produced 1,893 ounces 4E and associated copper and nickel in concentrate. Production is expected to double in September, 2016 from August levels and then continue to increase monthly into 2017. Guidance for concentrate production for the Maseve Mine (100% project basis) from April 2016 to April 2017 is amended from 110,000 4E to 91,500 ounces 4E.

Month Tonnage G/T % recovery 4E Oz Before April 138,889 0.69 65.2% 2,013 April 83,866 0.86 72.7% 1,682 May 97,542 0.77 67.0% 1,620 June 55,945 1.11 74.6% 1,488 July 54,420 1.01 76.8% 1,362 August 50,306 1.48 79.1% 1,893 September 55,897 1.29 78.4% 1,823 October 22,316 1.59 79.3% 907 November 29,945 1.58 81.4% 1,237 December 39,297 1.51 79.2% 1,509 January 34,661 1.53 79.2% 1,351 February 29,146 1.59 80.3% 1,193 March 51,663 1.88 83.3% 2,598~ Total 743,893 20,676 First production estimate for the first year of production 110,000 (now revised to 85,000)

Note: Steady State Estimate: 250,000 ounces 4E/year??? Block 11 is supposed to have an average channel width of 1.57 metres at 5.53 g/t 4???

Finally, the management indicated that it was trying to remedy to the problem by hiring Redpath Mining South Africa Pty Ltd., as the principal mining contractor at the Maseve Mine.

Redpath Mining South Africa Pty Limited, a subsidiary of Canadian headquartered Redpath Mining Contractors and Engineers ("Redpath"), recently won the tender to provide bord and pillar mining, hybrid mechanized mining and ore transport from Block 11...

These delays forced the company, to renegotiate and modify some loans covenants with Sprott and LMM at a cost of another 568,819 shares. Bringing the total shares outstanding to 113,372,438.

However, to add insult to injury, PLG warned again that further financing is needed.

At November 30, 2016, the Company held $27.507 million in cash. In order to achieve positive cash flow and to maintain its working capital covenants under existing loan facilities, the Company estimates that it will need to source $5 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt, the issuance of new debt, private or public offerings of equity or the sale of project or property interests.

On January 24, 2017, the company announced the following:

It has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 17,125,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$1.46 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately US$25 million (the "Offering").

This resulted to yet another dilution of 17.4% with a new total shares outstanding of approximately 133,066,187 shares (and an additional 4,726,875 shares warrants and options) .

I do not think the balance sheet numbers indicated by the company have any interest from an investor's view point and I will comment on what is the core problem, the Maseve mine.

First, the company indicated that the two loan facilities were amended as the results of delay in production.

To accommodate the Company for delayed production ramp-up at the Maseve Mine, Sprott Resource Lending Partnership ("Sprott") and Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC ("LMM") have agreed to provide the following waiver and amendments to their existing loan facilities to the Company... Sprott and LMM will not be paid a fee in consideration of the above amendments.

Second, Management is revising down production a second time to now 85k Oz 4E from 92.5K Oz 4E.

Delays in underground development, stoping rates and planned tonnages have resulted in ounce production delays. Such delays have had, and will continue to have, a negative impact on working capital requirements until sufficient mined stoped material is produced to allow mine operations to generate positive cash flow. As a result of the production performance for the first calendar quarter, estimated calendar 2017 annual production guidance, based on the current mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4E to 85,000 ounces 4E.

Third, The company announced AGAIN that it needs more money to "achieve positive cash flow", another "$10 million to $15 million".

At February 28, 2017, the Company held $25.0 million in cash. In order to achieve positive cash flow and to maintain its working capital covenants in 2017 under existing loan facilities, the Company estimates that it will need to source $10 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt, the issuance of new debt, private or public offerings of equity or the sale of project or property interests.

This will probably mean another round of dilution for shareholders who are getting the same recurring news every three months.

This raises, again and again, a grave question of honesty and competence that has been a constant issue with this management for already far too long. How can we trust anything indicated as "expected" anymore?

In my view, it is totally clear that management has breached its basic responsibility to shareholders by misleading them to believe their interests were protected by a professional team. However, all I see is the total opposite. Where is the board of directors and how can they allow this total mismanagement of PLG assets for so long?

Fourth, the company is ready to act on a sale or a partnership after years of incompetence.

The Company is currently working with BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives.

I recommend to read the new company presentation. Please click here.

Conclusion:

I am pulled between two opposites thinking here for a long time and I cannot seem to determine which one is the best strategy yet.

On the one hand, I continue to be very upset with PLG management that I consider irremediably incompetent, which pushes me to contemplate a total sell-off of my PLG holding. I can accept some hiccups along the way, but this systematic destruction of shareholder value and lack of leadership is a sabotage, in my opinion.

On the other hand, when I look at the two assets (Maseve mine and the New Waterberg), the metal in the ground and production potential, I am tempted to accumulate more on any weakness, especially with the solid response from investors up until now.

The real long term potential is the New Waterberg with Probable Reserve of 12.32M ounces (4E) - 102.7M tonnes grading 3.73 g/t 4E with a production starting in 2019.

But, there is a limit in this strategy and I cannot keep my head buried in the sand any longer. The company will probably announce in a few days or weeks a new share offering of $20 million to $25 million (bought deal) triggering another 15% to 20% dilution, and I see this money as only pushing the "can down the road" another few months. It will be another bought deal, and another one, judging by how clueless management is.

The only solution at this stage is that PLG decides finally to sell its interests in the Maseve and/or the New Waterberg to a professional operator such as Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL), who owns already about four platinum mines/project (especially the Kroondal prospect) in South Africa, and is about to acquire Stillwater mining (NYSE:SWC) in the USA. Time is the essence.

