On The Eve Of Devaluation: How U.S. Policymakers Can Send Russian Currency Into Meltdown

If this bill is passed, we will see a rapid deterioration of the Russian economy and devaluation of the Ruble.

The recent legislative proposal to prohibit U.S. residents from operations with the Russian government bonds causes severe risks for the Russian currency.

The only possible solution to the appreciation of the Russian currency is an evolving carry trade, when foreign investors exchange dollars and euros for Rubles to buy Russian government securities.

The strength of the Russian Ruble is somewhat surprising from the fundamental point of view.

The Russian ruble continues to demonstrate significant opportunities for traders, becoming the third most volatile currency in pair with the U.S. dollar after the Mexican peso and Georgian lari based on a YTD volatility, which stands currently at the level of 8.27%.

Source

However, we have several reasons to anticipate an even higher volatility in the coming months in case of further sanctions from the U.S. government. Let's review the possible events, which could trigger a devaluation of the Russian ruble.

The interest rate in Russia stands at the level of 9.75% - one of the highest levels among emerging markets. So, a typical carry trade evolves, when speculative market participants exchange dollars and euros for rubles to buy Russian government bonds and receive a stable profit from interest rate differential. Taking into account the strength of the ruble, they are not exposed to a significant risk of exchange rate fluctuations. This strength is somewhat dangerous amid the shrinking Russian economy and severe budget constraints, since it does not reflect the fundamentals of the Russian economy, but rather is based on an inflow of hot speculative money of foreign investors, willing to exploit carry trade opportunities. This causes a potentially unstable situation, when and if this inflow dries up.

The possible reason for speculative market participants to stop their operations with the Russian government securities could be the recent legislative proposal of the U.S. Representative Alexander Mooney, who put forward a bill H.R.1751 entitled "Counteracting Russian Hostilities Act of 2017" to strengthen sanctions against Russia and prohibit U.S. residents from purchasing the Russian state assets and euro bonds.

If this legislative bill will be passed, this will significantly reduce demand for Russian currency, causing its devaluation.

The fundamentals of the Russian economy, as it was mentioned, do not reflect the current exchange rate dynamics between the U.S. dollar and ruble:

Indicator U.S. Russia Leading indicators Manufacturing PMI 53.3 (+3) 52.4 (+2) Services PMI 52.8 (+2) 56.6 (+4) Consumer Confidence 98 (+7) -15 (0) Business Confidence 57.2 (+7) -2 (+1) Subtotal: 19 7 Coincident indicators Inflation Rate y/y 2.4% (+2) 4.3% (+2) Core Inflation Rate y/y 2% (+1) 4.5% (+2) Producer Prices Change y/y 2.3% (+2) 15.1% (-5) Unemployment Rate 4.5% (+7) 5.6% (+2) Subtotal: 12 1

Source: Author's assessment using tradingeconomics.com.

Based on the table above, the U.S. economy performs much better, than the Russian economy, so the strength of ruble is based on purely external factors, and carry trade is the most significant among them.

In the future we should take into account the external drivers of USD/RUB exchange rate, since its behavior cannot be described using solely fundamental analysis of macroeconomic statistics, and carefully track the review process of the Mooney's bill at the Congress website.

