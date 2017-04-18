U.K. Government Calls 2017 General Election: Could Brexit Be In Danger?

So the British Prime Minister has called a snap General Election for 8 June 2017. After stating that she would not bring forward the General Election date, she has changed her mind. May - who has not faced the public vote as Prime Minister as yet - clearly sensed an opportunity (and need) to strengthen her position. As she stated:

Since I became prime minister (in 2015) I have said that there should be no election until 2020, but now I have concluded that the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election and seek your support for the decisions I must take.

What's certainly true is that investors have reacted sharply to the surprise announcement. The GBP has risen over 1.5% against the USD while the country's leading index, the FTSE 100, has fallen further still (earlier in the day it had fallen courtesy of commodity stocks) sitting over 2% down as I write.

But what's driving these moves? The belief that a "hard" Brexit may be avoided as a result of the election result? Or perhaps even that Brexit may be overturned? In reality, it certainly appears the former rather than the latter.

A Sensed Opportunity

Certainly I can understand why May is on the look out for opportunity to consolidate her position. At the moment, the ruling center-right Conservative Party lead by Theresa May has a majority in Parliament. It is, however, a slim one to say the least (Data source: UK Parliament):

With the potential for a highly contentious series of Brexit-related votes in coming years, this could hardly make her feel particularly comfortable. What's more, the opportunity does appear ripe for her to just that: strengthen her position.

Her Parliamentary position also is stronger than her popular one in the country. Britain's first-past-the-post system often means that the end seat-allocation rarely follows the popular vote very closely. For instance, though the Conservatives won a 50.7% majority of seats they only held 37% of the popular vote (Data source: The Guardian):

The clear intention is to take advantage of a continuing weakness in the next largest group, the Labour Party, caused by their divisive socialist leader, Jeremy Corbyn. The party has been split between many grass-roots supporters who keep Corbyn in place and a wide variety of other center-left members who see his policies (and him) as unelectable.

From that perspective, May's election call is a bold but potentially effective move. In recent polls of a cumulative 16,000-plus people the Conservatives have expanded their hold over the popular vote while Labour have fallen even further behind (vata source: Various polls accessed via Wikipedia):

Of course, all of these people were asked when they were assuming that the next General Election would be in 2020 (five years after the last). Consequently, by then they would have expected to have seen Brexit negotiations very well advanced by then. Whether or not the reality of an early-stage General Election vote will see them adjust their view on who will receive their vote is unclear. Yet we certainly can't disregard that possibility.

What's certainly true is that the most unequivocally EU "Remainer" parties - for instance, the Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats - both look set to significantly build their popular vote position. On the other side, the most vocal EU "Leave" group - the UK Independence Party - is predicted to see its share decline. Rather like Labour, this is driven by some internal party issues.

The Brexit-Derailing Liberal Democrats?

The growth in the Liberal Democrats is perhaps the most striking after the weakness in Labour. Some have been seeing this as a rising anti-Brexit insurgency which could help reverse the move away from the EU. Certainly, the center-left party has been reporting impressive membership growth figures since the Brexit vote seeing them reaching numbers not seen for over two decade:

They also experienced a striking win in the Richmond Park by-election on 1 December 2016. Then they took 30% more of the popular vote than in the 2015 General Election.

Yet a number of reasons made this an exceptional case. Richmond Park had voted over 72% to remain in the EU. What's more, the ruling Conservative Party (who also held the seat before the incumbent MP decided to stand as an independent) did not field their own candidate.

Similarly, the swing in favor of the Liberal Democrats in Witney (this was the seat of former Prime Minster David Cameron) was, however, equally impressive. Nonetheless, outside of these Liberal Democrat gains have been more muted and more in-line with the poll predictions above (Data source: By-Election Results via Wikipedia):

The reality is less rousing for any thoughts of a Liberal Democrat-led derailment of the Brexit process. The Liberal Democrat's predicted electoral position is still weaker than it saw in the 2010 General Election and which saw them only amount to 57 seats (8.8%) of the total on offer (Data source: The BBC):

Even with the Remainers across various other parties, this would hardly see them gain enough clout to slow or reverse Brexit. Of course, with an intense round of election campaigning on the horizon combined with a far earlier-stage chance to vote on Brexit (even if a little indirectly through a General Election) may see recent predictions overturned in the coming 58 days before the election. It will certainly be interesting to see.

Conclusion

So is the sudden sharp rise in the GBP indicative of a belief that Brexit may be on track to potentially be reversed?

Put simply, no. Not likely.

However, it will likely help strengthen May's hand in dealing with the more hard-line anti-EU members of her own party by giving her own more moderate view of Brexit the electoral seal of approval. For those concerned that the hard-liners were showing more influence over Brexit policy than they hoped, this may well be welcome.

The reality is that May's current, inherited majority is slim anyway. Being able to potentially strengthen that majority while also tightening her grip over the party and country by being "directly" elected by the populace will be invaluable to her.

What does this mean for investors? Unfortunately it is another "don't know" here. Those invested in the FTSE 100 will likely see their investments dipping a bit further. With the GBP stronger, the multinationals which dominate the index and benefit from the weak GBP will see some share price pressure. What's more, this certainly creates additional uncertainty into the markets (as if there wasn't enough already). The kick-back on the UK market from this angle will be equally striking.

Nonetheless, I suspect that the Conservatives will succeed in strengthening their hold over the UK government. What's more, the pro-EU parties may well emerge with a stronger hand themselves providing more moderate voices in the Brexit debate to be heard.

The reality is that it is a highly volatile position, however. May unequivocally attached the General Election to the Brexit negotiations rather than any other issue. It is, therefore, her own Brexit mandate vote more than anything else. Unfortunately, Brexit has become hardly any less divisive here in the UK over the last 10 months. A General Election fought almost exclusively with an eye on Brexit will hardly help this matter.

At an even more fundamental level, it is not guaranteed that an election will occur (though it seems likely). Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act passed in 2011, she will need a Commons majority of two-thirds to vote in favor of the proposal. I can't imagine that Parliament would deny this, however. This will become clearer tomorrow (19 April).

For now, those invested in UK shares should expect to see higher levels of volatility still in the near term. The FTSE 100 had risen nearly 15% since immediately before the EU Referendum in June 2016. This was in step with the 15% decline of the GBP against the USD showing just how closely the two have become negatively correlated. If the GBP does continue to strengthen, therefore, we should expect to see a number of UK multinationals and the FTSE 100 generally give up further gains.

Nonetheless, I doubt the election will shake any of the medium-term assumptions tied up in the decisions made by investors which pushed the FTSE 100 higher. With Brexit likely still on track, the GBP will remain weaker compared to its international peers which will help keep the internationally focused FTSE 100 index buoyant.

The more domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index is being ruled by other considerations (it only dropped 1.1% today after a near-14% rise since the EU Referendum). The continued strength of the UK economy since the result has supported the FTSE 250 at around its all-time highs. The General Election may well shake consumer confidence a little further in the short term, hardly a helpful thing for the UK economy. Yet we will have to wait to see whether the result will support or subvert the economy's solid performance in recent months.

Whatever the case, the General Election and the reanimated Brexit debate is certainly likely to feed into a shakier rather than stable share price performance moving forward. For long-term investors, this may well throw up some nice opportunities to build or build up positions in the abundant number of attractive UK-based companies. However, I would not do so believing that Brexit is likely to be reversed anytime soon. 2016 reminded people to never say never when predicting what may be or not be. Nonetheless, the UK electorate may well vote for stable consistency rather than seismic change in Brexit direction in June 2017. It is certainly going to be an interesting couple of months seeing how this all unfolds.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user johnkeane (cropped).