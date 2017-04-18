Frontier Communications: Memories Of Valeant

To a large extent, Frontier Communications (FTR) reminds me of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX), a company I've followed for years. Although the two companies operate in different industries, they have one thing in common: debt. The two companies borrowed heavily to finance acquisitions, which have not been as successful as predicted. Now, the two companies have a market capitalization that dwarfs their respective total debt. FTR has about $18 billion in debt while Valeant has about $29 billion. FTR's market cap has fallen from a peak of $9.3 billion in 2010 to $2.3 billion, while Valeant's value has fallen from a peak of $90 billion to $3.29 billion.

While Valeant has begun selling assets to finance debt, Frontier has begun increasing debt to finance its hefty dividend. In February, I wrote an article titled, Frontier Communications: Follow The Money, Dividend Cut Imminent which I argued that it was in the best interest for the board to slash or eliminate its dividend. It makes no sense for a loss-making company to have a dividend yield of more than 20%. Moreover, many successful companies like General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), and Schlumberger (SLB) have cut their dividends in times of crisis.

Now, the two companies are trading near their all-time lows. FTR’s stock is currently trading at $1.97 while Valeant’s stock is priced at $9.48. At these ‘bargains’, investors seem uninterested in the companies as their short interest is near an all-time high.

These two companies are perfect examples of what can go wrong when debt-financed acquisitions don't pan out. I have written about this before, but I believe it's worth repeating. Last year, Frontier completed a $10.54 billion acquisition of Verizon’s (VZ) commercial, residential, and wholesale customers in California, Texas, and Florida. In the transaction, FTR was to gain 3.3 million voice connections, 2.1 million broadband connections, and 1.2 million FiOS® video subscribers.

Apart from the additional customers, FTR expected to save more than $250 million over three years. Unfortunately, after the acquisition, things have not been as rosy for the company. First, the customers from Verizon hated their new owner. They raised many issues such as regular service outages, slow internet speeds, and wrong billings. After its customers complained, the company was forced to pay $160 million by the West Virginia attorney general. Until now, as you can see in the BBB page, customers continue to issue similar complaints. I have spent hours reading reviews from BBB and Consumer affairs and the complaint below summarizes what most customers have written.

Source: Consumer Affairs

Second, after the acquisition, FTR found out that Verizon stopped treating overdue customers two months before the transaction. Since July, FTR has been cleaning up accounts by disconnecting overdue customers. The company has spent almost $70 million in this process. Third, the CTF segment of the company is seeing reduced revenues. In the fourth quarter, revenue was down 6.9%. Residential, video, voice, and business revenue was down 9.3%, 8.3%, 5.6%, and 3.9%, respectively. This decline was because of the cleanup process and negative net additions of customers. In short, Frontier might not realize the full value from the transaction. The savings it anticipated might not be forthcoming particularly because of its bad reputation.

Frontier’s and Valeant’s problems are classic examples of acquisitions gone wrong. Research from various entities such as McKinsey and Harvard Business Review and authors show that most mergers and acquisitions fail. The latter found that between 70% and 90% of all M&A deals do not achieve their goals.

Fellow SA contributor, George Kasarios wrote an interesting article on Valeant that I highly recommend. In the article, he estimated that Valeant’s shares were worth $57 based on the company’s assets. The same case is true with Frontier. While Frontier has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, it has total assets of $29.01 billion and total liabilities of $24.49 billion. This gives it a equity book value (total assets minus total liabilities) of $4.59 billion, which is double the public market cap. Most of Frontier’s assets are invested in machines, furniture, and equipment. The extreme implication here is that, if Frontier was unable to honor its debt obligations, it would sell its assets.

Frontier’s current share price prices in a dividend cut, which I consider imminent. The company cannot continue to add on more debt to finance an already expensive dividend. Last year, it spent $707 million in dividends and issued $1.7 billion in long-term debt. For how long will the company continue borrowing to fund this dividend? Remember, FTR’s debt does not come cheap. In November, Moody’s (MCO) downgraded FTR to B1. In November, S&P placed the company on CreditWatch. In February, Fitch downgraded the company from BB to BB-. The consensus is that the company’s user growth might not continue and that the acquisition of Verizon’s assets might become a liability.

In conclusion, Frontier seems like a good buy for contrarian investors. Their hope would be that the company would work to improve its reputation among its customers. They would also hope that the company would eliminate the dividend and instead focus on improving its books. For dividend-focused investors, as I mentioned in this article, this is a company they should avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.