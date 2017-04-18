Don't Read This If You're Buying Index Funds

There has been a long-standing and fairly accurate narrative that Treasuries and equity indexes have a negative correlation. Over longer time periods, the negative correlation is not forced. It is entirely possible to have the market rallying while Treasury yields are moving lower. However, in the shorter-term cycles, we tend to see a very clear negative correlation.

For an easy visual example, consider this chart of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT). These give us very easy proxies for the domestic equity index and a portfolio of long-duration Treasuries.

Would you be pretty comfortable eyeballing that and saying it appears negative correlation exists? More complex statistics using daily dividend adjusted close values would confirm it, but the eyeball should do well enough.

The interesting thing about this narrative is that occasionally the negative correlation breaks down. We saw that in August both the Treasuries and the equity markets were up. One of the best possible arguments for Treasuries and the equity market eventually moving in the same direction is the idea of the yield spread between the earnings yield (that is the inverse of the P/E ratio, so a 20 P/E is a 5% earnings yield) and the yield on Treasuries. Some analysts would argue that the spread between these two metrics shouldn't get too great. That school of thought is very interesting, but isn't the focus of this article.

Risk On Vs. Risk Off

The point I want to focus in one is the way the market tends to move with a mentality of "risk on" or "risk off." As various economic news or world events unfold (remember Brexit?), it drives investors to favor being more or less aggressive. Moving into Treasuries is seen as less aggressive while moving into equity is seen as more aggressive. This is the simple dynamic that causes a negative correlation on a day-to-day basis.

The interesting thing is that occasionally we see periods where the short-term movements are in the same direction. For instance, let's take a look at that chart using the year-to-date for 2017:

Despite a strong negative correlation showing up at times, the recent rally in Treasuries was substantial compared with the relatively small decline in stock indexes.

Trends

I tend to disregard most technical analysis, but I do so at my own peril. Treasuries seem quite to content to move in a general direction and once the trend is established it can move pretty hard. The trend in Treasuries right now is clearly lower and it has broken well below the moving averages:

The 10-year in late March was just barely starting to dip through the 100-Day SMA (simple moving average). Then once it got below, it started falling much harder.

Treasuries are back down almost to the point they were at when incredibly fast run after the election ended.

In a nutshell, we have bond buyers saying quite forcefully that the market is not ready for the series of hikes the Federal Reserve has planned. The yield curve also flattened out quite a bit as the short-term rates are supported by the Federal Reserve's policy of paying IOER (interest on excess reserves).

With Treasury yields falling, the Federal Reserve has to decide if it will risk inverting the yield curve by pushing short-term rates higher. Many analysts are familiar with the idea that the yield curve inverts as a sign we are heading into a recession. The simple expectation for a recession would be sufficient cause to reduce spending at a personal level (build up savings) and for companies to cut back on hiring. This creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.

On the other hand, they also can attempt to push the yield curve to a steeper level by threatening to end their program of reinvesting principal. They could do that, and they very well may reduce the rate at which they reinvest, but to end it abruptly enough to force longer yields materially higher would be to a dangerous policy.

The economists are seeing another material setback to the path of the economy as retail sales were thoroughly disappointing:

The weak retail sales figures tell us quite a bit about consumption. It doesn't appear that the rapid growth is as thoroughly cemented as some bulls would like to believe. Further, the Federal Reserve's dual mandate focuses on employment and price stability (which is defined as 2% inflation). Let's take a look at that:

Well that's funny. It looks like core inflation isn't really taking off either. So, explain to me again why the Federal Reserve absolutely needs to tighten rates so fast? Is it because unemployment is too low and consumers are so flush with cash they decided to stop buying things? Is it because the prices on consumer goods are soaring so rapidly the inflation index was negative month over month?

How I'm Preparing For It

I moved even more of my portfolio into preferred shares this morning. I've been looking for execution over the last few weeks but couldn't get the sellers to come to my price. Now with Treasury yields lower and the yield on those preferred shares being even more compelling, I was able to get some great execution.

You can see my portfolio from the end of March. Since then I made two trades. I added Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and I added some preferred shares. Due to the terrible liquidity on preferred shares, I'd rather not call out the ticker. After all, I'm still trying to move more capital in there.

This is your opportunity to lock in prices at $310 per year before the next price increase on May 1st, 2017. Rates are going up because of the high cost of providing such detailed analysis. By signing up today, your price is locked in against future increases. I put together a guide showing my strategy for generating returns. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, check out the reviews from my subscribers. In the last month I was able to correctly call the opportunity in shorting Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) (about a 20% return), shorting Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) (for a 6% to 7% return) which included a release when shares hit the target range to close the trade, and buying Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO) (up over 20% since the call) going into the earnings release. As of 04/11/2017, a new SMS alert service is available for subscribers.