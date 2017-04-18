Incyte: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 50th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?," in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Incyte Gets Burned

Last Friday, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) longs were treated to some unpleasant news: the FDA had rejected the companies' co-developed rheumatoid arthritis ("RA") treatment candidate baricitinib. The effects of that news were felt in Monday trading with LLY ending the day down 4% and INCY ending the day down more than 10%.

INCY data by YCharts

This article will focus on Incyte because 1) the stock fell more significantly than LLY and 2) The stock is far more interesting than LLY! How interesting you might ask? INCY has appreciated in price by over 600% in the last five years, and 60% over the last 12 months, far better than the 3% gain of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB).

However, Incyte's blessing is also its curse -- the same growth and volatility that brought the stock up, can also tear it down. We'll get to that in a bit, but first I'll give a brief breakdown of the relevant news.

Back in 2009, Eli Lilly and Incyte agreed to co-develop baricitinib and follow-on compounds in order to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The drug is a Janus kinase ("JAK") inhibitor taken orally that reduces and prevents inflammation by suppressing the body's immune response. The RA market is extremely competitive right now with big names like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) all vying for a piece of the pie.

Peak sales for baricitinib are estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2022, which would make significant impacts on the top line for both Lilly and Incyte. The latter received a $35 million milestone payment after the NDA was submitted and is in line to receive an additional $100 million upon the drug's approval. However, this was not meant to be just yet.

The Complete Response Letter ("CRL") sent to Lilly requesting more clinical data may have come as a surprise to some due to baricitinib's approval for sale in Europe just a few weeks ago. Evidently, the FDA was not as convinced.

Where do investors go from here? Is a decimation of Incyte's market value truly justified? I think it would be worthwhile to establish what kind of stock INCY is before moving on to more concrete analysis. A quick glance at valuation metrics will tell you that INCY is not trading based on current operating results. According to Yahoo! Finance data, the stock sports a P/E ratio over 200 and a forward P/E ratio over 100, which, needless to say, is exorbitant.

But, as I say to everyone that uses P/E as evidence of a growth stock's overvaluation, the stock market is a measure of long-term future value. For stocks like these, valuation metrics are largely irrelevant. If you think this is a load of crap, then you likely also missed out on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Incyte , and countless other growth stocks that didn't have the profits to "justify" their valuation. Anyways, this is a digression.

Bottom line: Forget valuation metrics and look at growth. If Incyte keeps expanding growth, the stock will rise. If growth slows, the stock will fall. However, the scales are not completely even in this situation, as a slowdown in growth could cause INCY to drop precipitously while a quarter of robust growth could have relatively little effect. This is due to the value that's already "baked in" to the current share price.

This is the likely explanation for why INCY fell over 10% on Monday. Growth investors get jitters whenever news comes out that could potentially cause revenue to take a dive, even if the effect will only be felt in the short-term. Incyte would surely have preferred for baricitinib to be approved by the FDA on the first go, but the agency's response is not cause for alarm in my opinion.

Requesting additional clinical data for certain unknowns is commonplace for the FDA, and the agency has a reputation for being more stringent (perhaps too stringent) on NDAs. Regardless, the efficacy and safety profile of baricitinib appear to be positive overall, and I doubt Lilly and Incyte will have any substantial obstacles to getting the drug eventually approved and on the market.

Even after this setback, Incyte's fundamentals remain intact and the growth narrative shows no signs of taking any lasting damage. The FDA's decision will hurt sales and allow competitors to take advantage, but this does not change much in the long-term in regards to growth and potential earnings. I rate Incyte a Buy on the drop.

