Alphabet: The Most Valuable Company In The World

Alphabet is more accurately valued by excluding "Other Bets", as these businesses represent option plays which can be discontinued at management discretion.

Google, with multiple products having over 1 billion MAU, has the strongest moat out of all the companies in the world.

Secular trends of digital migration in advertising and cloud migration ensures that Google will remain a growth story for the next decade.

Google as a standalone company has an intrinsic value of at least $733 billion, representing a 25% upside vs. its current market price.