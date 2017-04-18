Alphabet: The Most Valuable Company In The World

Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) is currently the second largest company in the world with a market capitalization of $575 billion. It is comprised of Google, which we all know, and "Other Bets", which contains of all of Google's side projects such as self-driving car, smart-home technologies, etc.
The following presentation argues that Alphabet is more accurately valued by excluding "Other Bets" and focusing solely on Google. The company's tremendous moat, together with its positioning in the secular growth of digital advertising and cloud computing, suggests that Google, and therefore Alphabet, should be the most valuable company in the world.
Such conclusion is supported by the DCF analysis which implies that Google, as a standalone company, should be worth at least $733 billion dollars, representing a 25% upside vs its current value. This is further supported by analyst consensus estimates.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.