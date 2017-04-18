The Long View: Wells Fargo Earnings Review (Video)

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) beat earnings expectations with $1 per share versus estimates of $.97 per share. This was in part due to a lower tax rate and several one time items.

WFC will slowly recover in the wake of their recent scandal. In addition, the macro view does not see interest rates and loan originations as a huge catalyst. Wells Fargo is also being held down by large payroll taxes and 401k expenses that increased their efficiency ratio beyond its typical range. Management will need to be conservative, which they have started to do by tightening auto loan requirements.

Looking forward, Wells Fargo will need to capitalize on the few catalysts that they have. It is the same bank that it was last year when everyone was supporting the stock. Sure, last year was a bumpy ride, but a more long term view is warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

