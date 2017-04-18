Smart Cars: Apple Or Ford?

Source

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) pushes forward in autonomous driving technology with its first vehicle testing permit acquired on April 15, 2017, in the U.S State of California. The testing permit allows Apple to test its vehicles on public roads, an upgrade from the private tracks it has previously relied on.

This comes at a time when Apple is facing revenue declines in almost every major product category and the international segment. The smartphone market is arguably near saturation and product differentiation reduces as technology improves.

It doesn't look like Apple's valuation will be able to survive solely on the back of its iPhone for much longer. Apple needs something big to jumpstart its revenue if it wants to maintain its, arguably, generous P/S multiple.

The advancement of Project Titan, Apple's secretive automobile department, may do much to change an arguably negative long-term outlook for top line growth. Apple may have significant competitive advantages over traditional automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) in smart-car production due to its expertise in mobile technology.

Competitive Advantage

Ford, a traditional American automaker, has been the clear leader in automated vehicle technology. But Apple has competitive advantages that should help it compete with Ford in terms of margin and price point.

Apple's brand carries undeniable cachet, and this should allow the company to command a premium price point over its competitors. More importantly, Apple looks better able to produce smart-car technology in-house and is likely to have a more integrated vehicle platform, assuming it focuses on combustion engine vehicles as opposed to electric vehicles.

Note: the combustion engine is simple technology from an engineering standpoint, and there is little differentiation in parts or performance. Most large automakers buy parts from a small cadre of manufacturers, and it is not 'difficult' to manufacture cars from a technology standpoint in 2017. The key competitive areas are branding, smart-car systems, and mobile technology.

Apple may have an advantage over Ford because of its vast experience creating cutting-edge mobile technology systems. The ability to develop these systems in-house will give Apple a huge advantage over traditional automakers in terms of margins and quality. Apple may also be able to create synergies with its vehicle and other aspects of its product lineup like its operating system and smartphones.

Alternatively, Apple could focus on building competitive AI systems that integrate with its other products without moving on to develop its own branded vehicle line. These systems could be sold to businesses that are not able to develop their own AI systems.

Ford, on the other hand, seems to depend on other companies to provide smart-car and mobile technology expertise. It may also have to rely on outside innovation, unlike Apple. Recently, Ford has turned to BlackBerry, a tarnished smartphone software company, to provide assistance in its smart car development. Apple would not have to rely on other companies to provide such help.

Financial Conditions

Both Apple and Ford are in dire need of something big because both companies are on a somewhat stagnant trajectory in terms of top line growth. Both firms have recently experienced weakening sales.

AAPL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In Apple's case, there is also a problem in product diversity. A huge amount of the company's revenue is tied up in three major products: the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The smartphone and laptop markets are both mature and have significant competition. Apple, while enjoying a leadership position, will probably be unable to drive growth solely by reinvesting into its existing product categories.

In Ford's case, diversification into electric vehicles and AI technology is a natural next step towards protecting its market share in its core industry.

Top line multiples in the automotive industry are abysmal compared to tech, and investors in Ford stand to benefit greatly from a market revaluation of the stock if Ford is able to hold its own against companies like Apple, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in next generation automotive technology.

FORD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The advancement of Apple's Project Titan program is good news for the company, especially as its top line shows signs of serious trouble. A new major product category is what Apple needs if it wants to justify its, arguably, high P/S ratio through growth.

When it comes to next-generation car production, Apple seems to have promising competitive advantages over Ford, the current leader in autonomous vehicle technology. Apple will benefit from its strong position in mobile technology and won't be forced to rely on outside help unlike some of its more traditional competitors.

