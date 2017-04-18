Dimon Bets On America: JPMorgan Earnings Review

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) had a strong quarter, earning $1.65 a share versus expectations of $1.52 a share. Jamie Dimon was again impressive on the conference call by giving realistic guidance, and giving investors more reason to trust his leadership.

Interest rates rising were not the sole catalyst for JPM. In their release, there was a large increase in trading revenue. Between fixed income and equity trading, there was an excess of $360 million of revenue (compared to estimates). Despite this, Dimon is making a simple suggestion that the American economy will rise over time. With an increase in employment and wage growth comes rising interest rates and increased revenue for JPM.

A continued weakness for JPM is loan origination. Dimon contributes this weakness to the fact that companies have started to reach out to public investors to receive loans. He also blamed regulation, when discussing first time home buyers. The lessening of these regulations should be a big tailwind for the future of JPM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.