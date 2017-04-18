Surprise, Occidental Petroleum's Foreign Division Is Very Profitable

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a large international upstream presence that has been able to keep pumping at a profit during the downturn. Last year, Occidental's foreign upstream assets generated a profit of $965 million while its domestic upstream unit posted a large loss of $1.552 billion. Here's a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation's most profitable upstream unit.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Overview

Occidental's ongoing international production streams jumped from 183,000 BOE/d net in 2014 to 268,000 BOE/d net last year. Keep in mind this only factors in the assets Occidental has retained over the past few years, so output from its stakes in Iraq's Zubair oilfield and Bahrain's offshore Bahrain oilfield aren't included.

More recently, Occidental Petroleum agreed to sell its 7% interest in Libya's Nafoura oilfield to OMV in a deal that was finalized late last year. This is part of Occidental's strategy to own only a handful of core Middle Eastern properties in stable countries that offer plenty of upside, and under agreements where the firm gets a decent cut of the profits (unlike at the Zubair venture where the cut per barrel was very low).

Oman, the UAE, Qatar, and Colombia make up Occidental's core international footprint. The firm also produces a small 8 MMcf/d of gas net, or 1,000 BOE/d, out of Bolivia.

Last year, net to Occidental it produced 33,000 barrels of oil per day out of Colombia, 64,000 BOE/d from the UAE through the Al Hosn project (190 MMcf/d of dry gas, 20,000 bpd of NGLs, 12,000 bo/d), 96,000 BOE/d net out of Oman (77,000 bo/d, 115 MMcf/d), and 108,000 BOE/d from Qatar (72,000 bo/d, 8,000 bpd of NGLs, 166 MMcf/d).

Qatar update

Occidental's Qatari production is split in part between its 100% stake in the country's offshore Idd El Shargi North Dome, ISND, and Idd El Shargi South Dome, ISSD, fields and its 92.5% stake in Block 12 that houses the Al Rayyan oilfield. It's worth noting that Occidental's production contract for Block 12 expires at the end of May of 2017, and won't be renewed. Production net to Occidental out of Block 12 is insignificant.

The terms for ISND and ISSD expire in 2019 and 2022, respectively, and it wasn't mentioned on Occidental's 10-K if those contracts will/can be extended. Production has grown by over 400% from the El Shargi fields since Occidental took over operations in 1994, aided by horizontal drilling, waterflooding, and investments in artificial lift systems. At the end of 2016, those two stakes were producing 95,000 BOE/d gross.

Another big investment Occidental has in Qatar is its 24.5% stake in the PSA (production sharing agreement) covering the nation's massive North Field through mid-2032, with a five year extension, and the associated 24.5% stake Occidental has in Dolphin Energy Limited. The North Field is thought to hold 900 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas weighted reserves.

The Dolphin Gas Project involves developing Qatar's portion of the massive North Dome/South Pars (as its known from Iran's point of view) offshore gas & condensate field. A gas plant at Ras Laffan, Qatar, processes 2.5 Bcf/d of gas & liquids output from the offshore production wells in the North Field. Produced natural gas is then shipped to buyers in Oman and the UAE through the Dolphin Pipeline, and condensate output is usually exported.

Built with 3.2 Bcf/d of gas carrying capacity, the Dolphin Pipeline was handling 2.2 Bcf/d in early-2017, which is set to move up to 2.5 Bcf/d in the summer. Increased natural gas exports out of Qatar benefits Occidental through larger upstream and midstream volumes.

Recently, Qatar made the energy news headlines by announcing it was going to expand its North Field production by ~2 Bcf/d after placing a moratorium on development plans for the field (the country was smart and was monitoring reservoir pressure).

Due to the complexities of the production sharing agreements, it's hard to tell if that will benefit Occidental through its existing arrangements but due to its longstanding success in the region, the company may be able to get a stake in the development to support future growth.

The biggest thing for investors to take away is that Occidental's El Shargi operations are doing a great job maintaining and growing production in a low cost way, summer time will see stronger volumes at its Dolphin Energy unit, contract extensions would be good news for the firm, and the expansion of the North Dome Field could be huge.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Oman update

Another major part of Occidental's upstream asset base that doesn't get referenced often is its Oman position. Occidental is the operator of with a 50% interest in Block 9, 80% in Block 62, 45% in Block 53, and 65% in Block 27. For the most part, Occidental's contract to develop those blocks extends for decades.

Back in January Occidental received great news when the contract for Block 9, which ran out in December 2015, was renewed under modified terms for another 15 years in January 2017. It still needs to be ratified by Royal Degree to be official, but that appears to be very likely.

Occidental pumped out an average 94,000 BOE/d gross from Block 9 last year as it operated under a temporary agreement until the new one was signed. Renewing that contract is a big deal as cost reductions and stable international production levels have helped Occidental mitigate the worst of the downturn in oil prices.

Last year, in large part to production from Block 62 starting up in January 2016, Occidental's Omani hydrocarbon production hit a record. Sustained production growth from Block 53, which houses the Mukhaizna Field, has also been a major factor. Occidental reached another record in Q4 when Block 53 pumped out 133,000 BOE/d gross. Enhanced oil recovery efforts through waterflood projects have grown output from the block 16-fold since September 2005, when Occidental took over the development.

UAE and Colombia

Over in the United Arab Emirates, Occidental Petroleum bought a 40% stake in the Al Hosn Gas project back in 2011. I've covered this asset and Occidental's Colombian operations before so this will be a brief overview.

Production from the Al Hosn development came online in early-2015 and has been ramping up ever since. Through de-bottlenecking efforts and strong operational execution, Occidental and its partner ADNOC (owns 60% of venture) have exceed their production expectations. The project produced 190 MMcf/d and 32,000 bpd of NGLs on average last year net to Occidental, equal to 64,000 BOE/d.

That is set to move up to 70,000 BOE/d net in 2017, which will see the Al Hosn's gas and NGLs production move higher. Sulfur is processed out of the gas sourced from the Shah Arab sour gas field and then sold.

Pivoting across the world to Colombia, Occidental completed a few pilot projects at the Teca heavy oil field last year. Those EOR pilots will help set the stage for Occidetental's long term production ambitions as it seeks to boost the recovery rates from existing fields that have been producing for a long time.

Investors interested in reading more about Occidental's operations in the UAE and Colombia should check out this article, which goes into more detail.

Final thoughts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation's international division has been a key part in mitigating the firm's massive losses over the past two years. Pilot projects in Colombia, increased Al Hosn production volumes in the UAE, the massive potential of the North Dome Field in Qatar, and continued strong performance out of Oman will keep pushing the energy giant higher for years to come.

Now that WTI is hovering around $50 management is banking on a Permian growth strategy to ride a modest price recovery to profitability by the end of 2017 or early 2018. Investors looking for info on Occidental Petroleum Corporation's extensive Permian program should check it out.

Disclaimer: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which comes with its own set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.