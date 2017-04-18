What To Expect From Leggett & Platt's Dividend

I last recommended Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) back on October 12th of last year. My reason for pushing this leader of furniture components came from the fact that shares were down near their ten-year price-to-earnings average. Based on the data I was looking at at the time (data provided from FAST Graphs, which I recommend), I could see that shares of Leggett & Platt found their support every time they reached their ten-year average valuation.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Not to toot my own horn, but it looks like the exact same thing happened this time. On October 12th shares were at $45.78, and as of today shares now sit at $51.24, altogether a 12% gain. That's pretty good. But as it often is, I did not hop into Leggett & Platt for a short-term gain but for long-term income and dividend growth. This article takes another look at Leggett & Platt with that in mind.

Where the dividend is going

As you can see from the chart above, Leggett & Platt has paid a dividend of 34 cents per quarter for the last four quarters, so the company is due for a dividend increase by the next one. Last year the company raised dividends a nice 6.25%, and I believe we will see a similar or greater dividend increase this year.

Management is targeting revenue growth of between 6%-9% over the next couple of years excluding possible divestitures and currency. That's a rather ambitious target and one that I think Leggett & Platt might not reach. Even still, I do expect at least mid-single-digit revenue growth thanks to higher spring content in bedding and automotive seating.

The global increase in auto sales also puts some more wind in the company's sales. The rise of auto seat support and lumbar systems, along with more motors, actuators and cables, leads management to believe it can grow revenue at 1,000 basis points (ten percentage points) above global auto sales.

With home furniture, Leggett & Platt expects to gain significant share with Quantum Edge power chairs, micro coils and adjustable beds. At the very least the company expects to grow revenue here above GDP Growth.

Management expects EPS growth of 6% in 2017, which I do believe is an attainable goal, especially with the prospect of share repurchases. Last year management repurchased $198 million of shares (compared with $177 million in dividends). I'm not the biggest fan of share repurchases, but doing so will raise EPS. For this reason I do believe we will see another dividend hike of around 6%. Trailing dividends are only 40% of free cash flow or so, so there's plenty of room for dividend growth.

Valuation

As I said, since my last article shares of Leggett & Platt have drifted higher and higher. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares of Leggett & Platt have averaged 19 times earnings over the last ten years. Right now shares trade at 20 times, so it's now at about a 5% premium to that average valuation. That's not a huge premium, but it's enough for me to have pause on adding more shares, especially because 20 times earnings is pretty expensive on its own. Valuing Leggett & Platt as a growth stock (which I'm lukewarm on), the PEG ratio would be around three times, give or take a few basis points depending upon who is estimating it.

I actually added shares of Leggett & Platt when I recommended it back in October, and I definitely intend to hold onto my stock. I have no plans to sell at this time. However, I think the chance to buy Leggett & Platt has passed. The upside is a lot less than it was, and the dividend yield is down to 2.65%. I consider Leggett & Platt a hold.

Conclusion

Leggett & Platt is a great company that has stumbled into a few good trends in furniture and fixtures. This is a good stock to be in and should be bought on significant dips. If you're interested in Leggett & Platt, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. As I mentioned before, I am personally long this stock, and I will be writing update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.