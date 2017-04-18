Offshore Wind Subsidy-Free - DONG Energy And EnBW Submit Zero-Subsidy Bids For 1.38 GW

Source: DONG Energy

Last week a significant milestone in the development of offshore wind was achieved in Europe, with bids for 3 subsidy-free projects in a German offshore wind auction. There is no question that offshore wind is a major opportunity not just in Europe, but around the world, including major markets in the US, China and Japan. What hasn't been clear is how soon offshore wind can come down the cost curve. Last week's answer seems to be … now, although these bids have an extended delivery through 2024.

The key bidders were off shore wind developer DONG Energy (OTC:DNNGY)(OTC:DOGEF) and German electric utility company EnBW (GR:EBK).

DONG Energy is the world leader in building offshore wind farms. It plans to more than double its offshore wind capacity between 2016 and 2020 from 3.0GW to 6.5GW. Currently DONG Energy has 0.9 GW of offshore wind in operation in German waters, and a further 0.45 GW under construction (to be commissioned in 2019).

The latest auction for German offshore projects resulted in DONG Energy winning 3 contracts with a total capacity of 590 MW to be commissioned in 2024; so these go beyond the plans for 2020. Most significantly two of these bids, OWP West (240 MW) and Borkum Riffgrund West 2 (240 MW), were for zero bids, meaning that power from these projects will just receive the wholesale electricity price.

The third project, Gode Wind 3 (110 MW) was won on a bid price of EUR 60/MWh ($63.9/MWh). This price is not much different to a recent study on the price estimated ($61.92/MWh) for 1 GW of onshore wind in the UK. Globally the cost of onshore wind is in the range $40-60/MWh.

Executive VP and CEO of Wind Power at DONG Energy Samuel Leopold indicated that the zero subsidy is a big breakthrough in pricing, which will help penetration of renewable energy needed to help meet Paris COP21 greenhouse emissions reduction targets. He indicated that there are several features of the bids that make subsidy-free delivery possible.

By having a long timeline for delivery (by 2024) it means that next generation turbine technology can be implemented and this will be a major cost reduction. DONG Energy has a lot of experience with delivery of financially sound projects and the extended timeline to lock in Final Investment Decision in 2021 is another important ingredient of the project. DONG Energy sees these offshore wind projects replacing retiring fossil fuel power plants in a cost effective way.

The bigger turbines anticipated (probably 13-15 MW) will allow fewer turbines to be installed, with cost savings not only in construction but also for long-term maintenance. The two subsidy-free projects will be combined, and there is the possibility of increasing the size of this project in a second auction next year.

The site for the DONG Energy projects is among the best of all of DONG's wind farms, with speeds greater than 10m/sec. The projects are physically close to other DONG Energy wind farms, which will make maintenance cheaper.

The German authorities have approved possible extension of operation from 25 to 30 years. The auction was for build of the wind farm, so grid connection has not been costed in the bids.

With the above metrics DONG Energy expects to meet its return requirements at expected market prices, and they acknowledge that their price forecasting is conservative. Of course there are number of intangibles that will be better understood when the final investment decision is made in 2021. These include, possible restructure of the European carbon trading scheme, phase out of coal and nuclear power in Germany, how the onshore transmission grids develop.

EnBW, with a subsidy-free bid, won the fourth project in the German offshore auctions for He Dreiht offshore wind project, a major 900 MW farm. EnBW (Energie Baden-Wurttemburg AG) is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany (and indeed Europe), with 20,000 employees and 5.5 million customers. EnBW has a big commitment to renewable energy (primarily wind) and hydropower. This includes participating in smart grid developments.

The company acknowledges that the changes in the industry led to drastic lowering of earnings, especially from conventional power plants. So EnBW has been modernizing its energy system. They plan to increase renewable energy from 19% in 2012 to more than 40% in 2020. This involves major investment in both inshore and offshore wind. After a long slow decline over the past 5 years EnBW has commenced a recovery since November 2016.

EnBW were early entrants into the offshore wind space and now have 330 MW of offshore capacity in the Baltic Sea, and a further 1.6 GW of approved offshore capacity in the German North Sea. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is the major supplier of turbines for EnBW's offshore wind farms.

What about the U.S.?

It is no coincidence that DONG Energy and EnBW are European companies, which have benefited from long term support in making the transition to renewable energy. And it is interesting to see these companies emerging stronger and competitive. This kind of support helped wind power blossom in Texas under Rick Perry when he was governor.

Unfortunately, upon becoming energy secretary in the Trump administration, Perry has been changing his colors and it appears from recent news that he will try to stop the inevitable and return to the era of coal and nuclear power. Perry has ordered a study of the U.S. electricity grid to see how support for wind and solar PV is accelerating retirement of coal and nuclear plants. The terms used in the Perry memo such as "baseload power" indicate how backward looking his views seem to be. At least one of the questions he is asking about grid stability seems to have been answered already.

I've looked in detail at the Navajo Generation Station as an example of imminent major coal plant closure. While cheap gas is blamed as a major cause for the closure, it is clear that solar PV is also a contributing factor. Similar stories are found for many other coal and nuclear plants under threat. I doubt that there is much that the Trump administration can do about this situation. Perhaps four years ago it might have been possible to slow the momentum of the change, but any slowing of momentum just makes the U.S. less competitive in a world that is in the process of changing. I suspect the scale of support needed to keep old coal and nuclear plants alive might dampen enthusiasm for the past quite quickly.

Most damaging for the U.S. would be if major renewable energy projects move to more attractive markets in Europe, India, Asia and South America. It will be interesting to see how big U.S. corporations -- e.g., GE (NYSE:GE) -- that are engaged in the change will respond to the attempt to slow the transition.

Conclusion

With the coal industry in decline and the oil and gas industry challenged, there is concern about fossil fuel investments becoming stranded assets. Here I've described European companies, DONG Energy and EnBW (with Siemens turbines), which are aggressively growing their offshore wind businesses such that they are able to deliver unsubsidized offshore wind power generation. These are the kinds of companies that are worth considering for investors seeking stable long term income. These companies have had a tough period as they navigate the energy transitions in Europe, but they are coming out of this period of poor performance.

