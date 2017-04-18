Charter Financial Corp.: Keep Calm And Pay What It Is Worth

The company: How we got here?

Charter Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHFN) is the classical regional commercial bank. Operations are conducted by 320 employees in 20 branches, the majority of which scattered alongside Interstate 85 and Atlanta's Metropolitan area. The bank's loan portfolio is valued just north of $1b and tilted towards commercial and residential real estate lending (representing 59% and 22% of the total book, respectively).

Despite the region's stellar economic reputation and booming credit markets, Charter Financial's track record has been questionable. Recent balance sheet expansion is exclusively attributable to the acquisition of CBS Financial Corporation. At times when all banks were trading at a deep discount to their book values, CHFN paid 1.84x the fair value of net assets acquired in a desperate attempt to improve profitability through economies of scale. Three quarters following completion, the synergies are apparent - net interest income is up 30% (aligned with transaction's loan bump) while non-interest expense increased at a single-digit rate. In the meantime, the organic growth was non-existent.

Putting ourselves in management's shoes, the past few years have been everything but a smooth ride: interest rates hovering near historical lows; and tightening regulations combined with predatory technologies stalking for vulnerable prey. Unsurprisingly, Charter Financial's return on equity - a closely watched metric for the industry - was stuck at the shameful 2-3% range, way below the company's cost of capital. Clearly, actions were needed. The natural option would have been efficiency improvement. The management, however, reached for the panacea. Charter Financial is engaged in a massive buyback programme, reducing the equity by over 40% between 2014 and 2016. The final accord was the purchase of CBS which significantly inflated the company's assets. As leverage was rising, so was the ROE, reaching the comfortable 9.9% the past quarter. Charter Financial seems ready for the long-awaited yield curve shift. Markets are euphoric.

Since late 2014, Charter's share price had a single direction. The monster move, however, started with Donald Trump's presidential victory. Hopes for lighter regulations, higher interest rates and lower taxes fuelled the market; the financial sector was amongst the top performers. In Charter Financial's case, it wasn't just a bold optimism - the company was finally delivering. Following years of mediocre results, CHFN's earnings more than doubled in Q4 and beat the analyst's (emphasis on the singular form) expectation by more than 50% in Q1. Within a three-month window, Charter's market cap rose by over 50%. What a beast!

Considering the price action, the income statement must have seen an outstanding advancement. But has it? Taking a closer look, the loan receivables have been literally flat over the period while the yield has materially deteriorated. The strong results can be credited to three components - deductions in the "Provision for loan losses", "Gain on sale of loans", and "Benefit of operations of real estate owned". The first two are certainly not sustainable. The third appears to be a result of CBS's acquisition. It is fair to mention the reduction in Q1's salaries and employee benefits. It is a matter of time to see if this is due to efficiency improvement or seasonality effect.

Macroeconomics: The Fed and Credit Markets

Before diving into the latest macroeconomic developments and their implications, I would like to cover some basics. Namely, how commercial banking works. The simplest explanation is borrow money for an interest and lend it at a higher rate. Moreover, due to rates' natural dynamics and customers' needs, banks usually borrow at the shorter segment of the yield curve while lending long term, benefiting from the positive slope. Hence, the steeper the curve, the higher the interest rate spread and bank's profitability. As short-term interest rates were pinned at the zero percent territory for quite some time, bank investors were hoping that once the Fed starts hiking, compounding effect and returning fixed income appetite will push the yield curve back to normality, implying a higher short-/long-term differential. Now as the hikes are underway, what we observe is quite the opposite:

Why is this happening? Based on the economic analysis read and conversations with colleagues I have had, the consensus appears to be that the flattening is caused by general economic skepticism. Specifically, the consensus is that the real reason behind the hikes is not robust economic growth and prospect coupled with inflationary pressure, but simply a defensive move giving the Fed a cushion in case of future economic turbulence. Hence, on the first sight of weakness, policies will be reversed and we will be back to the base.

A less speculative and, in my opinion, overlooked explanation came from the latest Fed minutes when officials hinted a balance sheet upwind. Theoretically, this should reduce liquidity while increasing the yields on the long side of the curve (supply/demand imbalance causing downside price pressure/higher yields due to Fed's assets duration). In reality, however, it reduces the probability of a rake hike while increasing the one of economic slowdown. The end result is a tightened spread that is likely to continue shrinking. Implications for commercial banks are higher borrowing costs due to lack of liquidity coupled with lower lending rates as the curve flattens.

Similarly to any other business, bank's profit is a function of margins and volume. Addressing the former, the credit markets have been roaring the past four years. As a result, the level of indebtedness across the US is at historic peak. A pronounced trend over the past few months, however, has been a steep decline in commercial bank's assets expansion. Notably, the dive in commercial and industrial loans might be a good indicator for businesses' confidence and propensity to invest.

Source: Federal Reserve. Click for more data

Although Charter Financial's core business line (commercial real estate) is a bright outlier, a red light must be flashing about credit market's overall strength. Moreover, the divergence between commercial credit lines and real estate makes no sense to me - one side of the equation must be wrong.

Another important takeaway from the chart is that despite the strong performance of the real estate debt markets during the past five years, CHFN's muted to non-existent expansion proves the company's inferior abilities to attract new businesses. Put differently, if you can't win playing the game on easy mode, what happens when suddenly the difficulty change?

Shifting attention to the company's region of operations, Atlanta has been doing exceptionally well. The city's population is perhaps amongst the youngest and most educated across the States. It accommodates the headquarters of many Fortune 500 companies including Home Depot (NYSE:HD), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Delta (NYSE:DAL) among others. Georgia as a whole appears to have hit a hard bottom in 2012 and now slowly catching up the US per capita income. An interesting article I came across while researching the region, however, states that Georgia has the lowest credit score in the US. While this might partially explain CHFN's stagnant portfolio and be interpreted as a catalyst in case of eased regulations, it is also indicative for the non-performing debt trajectory if the economy takes a U-turn. Meanwhile, CHFN is leveraging up while cutting its provisions, blowing market's expectations along the way.

How market got it so wrong and what are correction's catalysts?

Enviously watching the extensive rally across the stock market, the commercial banks' investors were sitting on the bench, hoping their turn is just around the corner. Trump's election victory was the "Go!" sign they were looking for. Asset quality, economic reality and exposures were not a factor anymore. Everyone was talking about strategic sector relocation; everyone was rushing to buy financials. Even banks that were clearly worsen off of Trump's political agenda (think of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)) gained in excess of 40% overnight. Trump was the game changer the industry desperately needed. As the animal spirits started to fade away and bold promises clashed with reality (Congress blocking healthcare reforms, taxation system still uncertain, and yield curve flattened), financials are gradually stepping back from their recent peaks. A distinct catalyst that will amplify the process will be a failure of the Dodd-Frank reforms. Obamacare was a bigger and more important chunk for the president. Yet, Trump seems defeated for now. I won't be surprised if banking regulations are here to stay as well.

Staying on macro level - considering CHFN's fixed/floating portfolio mixture and high non-interest expenses - further flattening of the yield curve will "eat" bank's profitability, wiping out the positive effects of M&A and leverage. The relatively shorter duration of the assets is softening the interest rate exposure but could potentially cause severe profitability problems if appetite for commercial credit and/or real estate disappears. For a long time the market was giving full credits to the e-commerce while conveniently forgetting to question where all these sales will be derived from. Now when the bricks and mortar is finally feeling the pressure from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the likes, the market acts surprised. The massacre across the mall REITs and old-school retailers is real. The question is, who is next? Are we going to gather in offices 10 years from now and what will be the space per employee going forward? All interesting questions; here's a hint. Point is, we might be sitting on the cliff of the commercial real estate market as we know it.

Looking at the extremes, a possible economic turmoil could quickly clear company's entire equity in a matter of days; classifying 5% of the loan book as uncollectable will halve CHFN's net assets. Bankruptcy of a key customer or weakening of the local economy could have a disastrous and irreversible impact on the company's value.

Moving focus to the company's fundamentals, a possible reason for the mispricing is lack of analyst coverage combined with negligence when investors interpret the results. CHFN is covered by a single sell-side analyst who rarely adjusts his estimates. The company does not perform conference calls and information is only disseminated in the form of template press releases. At the same time, the typical daily volume is in the 30-40k range, implying relative ease if one attempts to build or offload medium-size position (hence the actionability of the short thesis; spreads during the session get too wide from time to time, but at least shares are traded on .01 increments). As further sell-side coverage is unlike (due to the company's size and hesitance to start with a Sell/Hold ratings), appearance of activist short sellers or attention coming from current investors divesting their stakes (one can spot a lots of active managers on the shareholders' list) are the most likely scenarios that will get the ball rolling.

Update: Peter Ruiz from Sandler O'Neill just initiated coverage, assigning a Buy rating and a $23 price target presumably providing support to the price and chance to enter and build a position at even higher level.

Earnings miss could easily knock down the price of any company and CHFN makes no difference. Focusing on company's Q2 results, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) delivered disappointing figures for the same period a few days ago, recording no growth in either its net interest margin or commercial/residential real estate loan book. The analyst's expectation is that Charter Financial will deliver EPS of ¢27, implying a minor decline in core income coupled with a small efficiency improvement and dismissal/adjustment of all non-recurring Q1 items. Historically, the quarter has been weak, but it might be partially due to corporate events taking place during the time. My personal estimate is in the ¢24-25 range. However, considering the size of the company, any one-timer could have a material effect on the final figure, turning the earnings essentially into a coin flip.

Finally, usually I don't look at charts, but look at this beauty! It tried once, it tried twice, and now it is time to go back home.

What are the risks for the bear thesis?

First, there's a chance Charter Financial Corp. to be taken over in a round of industry consolidation. As CompleteBankData noted in his article back in August, there are no regulatory constrains for the willing buyers anymore. As he puts it:

59% of post-converted mutual holding companies are bought out (above book) within the next two years of the post-conversion moratorium expiration.

Considering CHFN's price appreciation and broader uncertainty about financial industry's future, such scenario is unlike. It certainly puts a floor to CHFN's value and maybe justifies a slight premium, which will quickly evaporate once the economic environment worsens. Moreover, following CBS's acquisition, the possibility for significant optimization and hence synergies is limited.

Another spur of optimism across markets and the fixed-income investors in particular might steepen the yield curve, boosting bank's profitability. The risk/reward is appealing as banking equities appear priced for perfection while reality proves otherwise.

Lastly, given company's small loan book, any significant deal/client could bolster CHFN's earnings. The argument, however, works in both directions.

Valuation: Searching for the right price

Again, starting with the basics, Charter Financial is trading at a significant premium to both its recent historical multiplies and peer averages (as provided on company's website). Adjust for the extraordinary items and goodwill and the short thesis looks ever more appealing. Correction in the company's P/B due to inability to cover its cost of capital and significant portion of goodwill comes with 20-50% downside potential (further details on the cost of capital below). The P/E alone is 23% above the peer median even before accounting for Q1's spike. The price per operating income (expressed as net interest income) is also at a historic peak.

The cost of capital computation is a tricky and probably contributed to the existence of the investing opportunity in the first place. According to most data providers, Charter's beta is 0.44. Damodaran suggests industry-wide beta of 0.47. Considering company's new capital structure and latest market dynamics, I doubted these figures and did the work myself.

Based on five years of daily data, Charter's beta coefficient is indeed 0.45. However, models' explanatory power (Adjusted R2) is considerably lower compared to the company's peer statistics. The possibility of slate price caused by lower liquidity and lack of interest across the investment community is a plausible explanation of the data observed. Therefore, accounting for the levered capital structure and benchmarking with the industry's averages, a prudent beta estimate should be in the 1.3-1.5 region. Taking a cautious approach and setting it at 1.35 yields cost of capital of 8.32% (using current US 10Y Treasury yield and Damodaran's implied equity risk premium estimates). Assuming EPS of $1.2 going forward (which is an optimistic scenario) implies ROE of 8.85%. Theory states that if ROE equals the cost of capital, the bank should be trading at book value. Therefore, based on this simple computation, Charter's price is currently overshooting its intrinsic value by more than 40%!

Aiming for a more precise estimation that fully reflects my underlying assumptions, I valued CHFN's equity through excess return model. Hypothetical balance sheet and income statement are presented below:

As usual my inputs are colored blue; the majority of the lines are omitted as not considered material to the presentation. The full model is provided to Seeking Alpha's premium users so they can plug their estimates and arrive at a fair value.

Based on these figures and arbitrarily adding $30M safety net to the terminal value, CHFN's fair value sits at $14.57, implying 30% downside potential ($12.54 and 36% downside without the $30M adjustment):

Conclusion

Charter Financial Corp. presents a compelling short opportunity as the share price significantly overshot the company's intrinsic value and now lags behind the latest market developments (namely the modest correction across the industry). Mediocre operating performance masked through exceptional items and cooling-down credit markets are a ticking bomb to current investors who will be caught off-guard once the short thesis begins unfolding. Moreover, even if the economic expansion continues in the foreseeable future spurring optimism across the fixed-income markets, the short thesis's losses appear limited as current price reflects significant operational improvement and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHFN, IBOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long TCBI.