Boeing Still Underpriced Despite Recent Rally

The last couple of months have been characterized by a generalized enthusiasm, partly justified by good news and encouraging macro-data, and partly maybe unjustified. As a result of this enthusiasm, the stock market is at all-time highs as we can clearly see from the S&P500.

In such an environment, we would expect to find mostly overpriced stocks and skewed risk/reward situations. Nevertheless, we believe that there is still room for fundamentals-based long ideas, although the stock market might be (overall) overpriced.

One industry which experienced a remarkable rally, outperforming the S&P500 by 2.5% YTD, is the aerospace & defense sector, as we can clearly see looking at the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index.

^DJUSAE data by YCharts

If we look at some specific players in the industry, the gap with the S&P 500 with the same time horizon, gets even wider. In particular, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is up by 12.8% YTD, outperforming the index by almost 9% YTD.

^SPX data by YCharts

We would be more inclined to say that Boeing is overpriced rather than underpriced, especially if we look at the P/E in the last 5 years we can clearly see that the stock is trading close to its highest market valuation multiple with a P/E of 23.47.

BA data by YCharts

However, in order to find out whether the stock is really mispriced, we need to look at the story of the airline industry and the company itself.

Airline industry outlook

The civil aviation market generally grows 1%-2% faster than GDP. Accordingly, based on the expected GDP growth in the next decade (2%-3%), airline passenger traffic is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 4%-5% and air cargo at an annual rate of 4%.

According to IATA (IATA.org), 2017 will be the 8th straight year of airline industry profit, with a global net profit of almost $30bn.

Although declining from the cyclical peak of 2016, this still represents an healthy 4.1% margin. The biggest impact on the outlook for 2017 will be higher fuel costs, which represent almost 20% of the industry's cost structure. Fuel prices in 2017 are forecasted to increase to $65/barrel from $52/barrel in 2016.

However, despite higher fuels costs, 2017 will be the third consecutive year in which airlines achieve a ROIC (7.9%) which is above the WACC (6.9%).

Helping to push up air travel demand is the emergence of the middle class, especially in China, India, South Asia and Africa.

This has led to a surge in worldwide revenue, with three main consequences:

Increase in tourism Expansion in route networks New aircraft orders

New aircrafts orders, together with increasing retirements (according to the demography of airlines' fleets), has been particularly evident 2 years ago and has caused the aerospace cycle to peak.

Aircrafts in service are expected to increase significantly in the next decade, and new orders will be the main driver for future demand.

Changes in the aviation model

One major trend which will shape the industry in the future is the switch toward the so-called "Point-to-Point" model.

The traditional "Hub-and-Spoke" model

According to the old model, airlines serve routes through big connecting hubs, where passengers can connect to smaller routes in order to reach their final destination. This model requires high-capacity aircrafts on the high-demand routs, in order to save operating costs, mainly exploiting economies of scale.

Delta Air Lines pioneered this system at its hub in Atlanta, and it is still the most common system for long-range focused airlines such as Emirates.

Advantages:

The small number of routes may lead to more efficient use of transportation resources

Centralization of complex operations

Disadvantages:

It increases travel time, especially considering the connection-time

Less flexibility due to centralized operations and complex route scheduling

The Hub constitutes a systemic point of failure (e.g. a delay in the hub can affect the whole network)

Higher costs in operating the Hub (big airports charge higher prices)

More fuel consumption per passenger (due to longer distance traveled to reach destination)

The innovative "Point-to-Point" model

The new model implies that airlines deliver service without connecting hubs, using direct flights and facing a lower demand, but taking advantage of smaller planes, which are easily scalable. This is system is actually quite difficult to implement, since small planes can generally serve only short-range routes. That is the reason why this model has always been more popular among short-range low costs airlines such as Southwest or Ryanair in Europe. However, it is also used, to some extent, by United Airlines, Flyscoot, Jetstar and Norwegian Airlines for longer routes.

Advantages:

It reduces travel time since it does not require connections

Lower airport-costs for airlines (small airports are cheaper)

Less fuel consumption per passenger (due to the shorter distance traveled to reach destination)

Disadvantages:

It might be difficult to connect low-demand points

Reduced frequency of flights

Difficult to implement for long distances, since small planes have shorter range (and it does not make sense to use big planes for low-demand routes, since they are not scalable)

There are 2 main key drivers that will determine which model will be more profitable in the future:

1. Economies of scale in the airline industry.

The question here is whether economies of scale are a monotone function or not. In other words, whether the rule "the bigger the aircraft, the cheaper the cost per seat per mile" is always satisfied or whether there is actually a structural limit. The intuition here is that inefficiencies, time to onboard the aircraft and higher airport-costs might offset the benefits of economies of scale.

2. Range of medium-size aircrafts.

The main reason why long routes are served with high-capacity aircrafts is that small and medium planes have generally a limited range, so the routes that they can serve are shorter compared to bigger aircrafts. With the 787, Boeing proved to be able to build a relatively small plane (250-350 seats depending on the configuration) with an incredible range. Moreover, the range increase is not just the result of bigger fuel-tanks, but mainly of a superior fuel-efficiency: about 20%, thanks to more efficient engines, better aerodynamics and lighter weight (50% composite materials, vs. 30% of Airbus A350).

In conclusion, the "Point-to-Point" model, which is set to become the new aviation system, will require more aircrafts as the route networks expand and will sustain future aircrafts demand, especially for ultra fuel-efficient aircrafts.

Boeing Growth Story

In 2016 BA reached 94,571 mio in total revenue, down by 1.6% vs 2015, mainly due to 777 program cuts.

Commercial Airplanes

Commercial Sales in 2016 were slightly lower mainly due to significant 777 production rate cuts, which will be partly offset in 2017 and completely in 2018 thanks to higher 737 production rates. Also the 747 is being produced at a slower pace but it is already a small revenue contributor. The 787 program is the second biggest contributor after the 737, and will be a significant driver of future sales growth, especially with the introduction of the 787 Dreamliner.

Defense, Space & Security

Regarding the defence segment, it is 2.9% down vs 2015 due to lower production rates. However, it should remain relatively flat in the next years, unless there will be major changes in the federal budget or significant geopolitical issues.

Backlog

The company is facing a huge amount of orders, mainly due to air traffic expansion and increasing aircraft retirements (due to demographic jumps in airlines' fleets).

The orders cycle peaked in 2014.

Nevertheless, although the backlog has slightly declined, it is still an healthy x 4.85 vs Revenue, and is expected to pick up in the next years.

As a result, BA can actually concentrate its efforts on production plans and operations improvements.

Production Improvements

As the book-to-bill normalizes, BA is focusing on execution, confident that with a large backlog large production plans are justified, especially given the defense cost cuts which free up resources.

Production rates for the 737 are expected to grow at a sustained pace (likely 49-50/month in 2020), subsidizing more rigid production lines.

Moreover, BA has extensively introduced new automated processes. The most relevant improvements can be seen in the new Everett facility where the 777X wing fabrication takes place. Although the trend toward automated manufacturing is nothing new, we see an acceleration in this direction, especially in the 737 final-assembly plant and new processes for assembling the 777's fuselage (FAUB).

This acceleration has been triggered mainly by the extensive use of new composite material, which characterizes new generation airplanes, such as the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner.

The approach "designing for manufacturing", together with increasing automation, will improve efficiency, resulting in higher production rates and higher margin for most programs. Last but not least, efficiency will naturally increase as new products get fully embedded in the production line and new lessons are applied.

Valuation

Considering the near-record backlog, the supportive demand from the airline industry in the future, improvements in production and better product mix, BA is set to improve significantly profitability and to generate higher shareholder returns.

The orders cycle is over, having a safe backlog the company can undertake initiatives to improve execution even further.

The introduction of the 787 Dreamliner and 737 Max will also improve product mix and cash generation, allowing generous payout ratios.

Projections

Intrinsic Valuation

In the DCF I assumed a quite conservative perpetual growth rate of 1.5% for the TV (potentially you can also use an EV/EBITDA multiple, which might be more stable, but I do not like mixing intrinsic and relative valuation).

Based on the DCF-Methodology, the 12-month price target is about $200, offering almost a 15% upside potential.

Relative Valuation

P/E Multiple

First, I simply apply a P/E of 20 to my forecasted 2017 EPS.

Considering that the stock is now trading at a P/E of 23, a multiple of X 20, although is higher than the average S&P500 P/E, is a prudent assumption and is consistent with the aerospace and defense industry in normal conditions.

It is worth noticing, that applying the current P/E multiple of 23 to the 2017 estimate EPS, the implied share price would be much higher, between $207 and $230.

P/FCF Multiple

Then, I do the same thing with the P/FCF, I apply a P/FCF multiple of X 14 to my forecasted FCF per share in 2017. Although now the valuation range is slightly lower, it still represents almost a 10% upside potential.

Bottom Line

Comparing the intrinsic and the relative valuations, the implied share price using a X 20 P/E is slightly lower. However, as I indicated in the sensitivity table, using the current P/E multiple the implied share price would be much higher. This discrepancy between the 2 methodologies, considering the X 23 P/E case, is not surprising given the overall high levels in the stock market.

Nevertheless, although we can safely reject an implied share price of $230, we believe that the $200 12-month TP is a reasonable conclusion, and that the stock price will eventually converge as production improvements and cash generation capabilities get priced. The current X 23 P/E seems to be the result of the recent rally in the stock market, rather than the result of new expectations about higher profitability.

In conclusion, even if a correction brings down valuations, there is still a remarkable upside potential as new initiatives and production plans increase margins. Hence, I see the X 20 P/E as the lower bound, rather than the base scenario, implying a risk/return skewed in favor of investors.

Moreover, investors who want to gain exposure to the air traffic expansion through aerospace stocks, will likely go for BA, since it is still much cheaper than its biggest competitor, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

BA PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the recent rally, BA does not seem to be overpriced, and can still offer an good 15%-20% upside potential supported mainly by the following 5 arguments:

Remarkable backlog, which justifies undertaking new initiatives to improve efficiency. Expansion of air traffic, which will sustain demand for fuel-efficient aircrafts. Future increase in production rates, especially for the 737 and 787 (in 2-3 years) which are the biggest contributors. Good shareholder return, as the cash generation sustains the buyback program and dividends. Lower valuation than Airbus.

The major risks, which might prevent BA from reaching the TP are:

Economic cycle, which is the main driver for air traffic. Terrorism affecting airlines. Reduction of the federal budget (affecting the military segment).

Appendix

I include the main parts of the model for accuracy purpose.