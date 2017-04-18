Start Sipping On Boston Beer Company At 52-Week Lows

Forget the anxiety of trend forecasting in the alcoholic beverages market and look at the fundamental story: a debt-free, profitable sin stock with an iconic brand.

The lack of dividend and craft beer craze priced the stock for perfection as if it were a growth stock, when it belongs with its sin stock peers.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) represents an opportunity to invest in a solid brand for fair value. It is a defensive "sin stock" beset by some short-term problems, making it a potential attractive bargain in a sector that has gained popularity the past few years.

What are the benefits of investing in this sector? Regardless of the economic climate, humans should continue to smoke, drink, gamble, and shoot, and probably more so if things are bad. This is the premise of a well-known pure play on this thesis, the so-called "Barrier Fund" (MUTF: VICEX), and a good reason for investors to look at companies in these sectors, if their morals permit them to.

The fund kept pace pretty well with the SPY was the norm until November, when the broader US market was buoyed by a wave of risk-on excitement after the unexpected election result. The trade in the broader sector looks to have fallen out of favor, so it is a good time to identify long-term candidates if you are looking for this type of exposure.

The reasons for avoiding Boston Beer Company now are well-known. The stock sits at 52-week lows. The company reported a slight decline in its sales and issued very wide, weak guidance in February. If that wasn't enough, founder and chairman Jim Koch's selling of his controlling/voting shares, a source of downward pressure on the stock for the last two years, has continued through March and April.

While nothing illegal has happened, this cashing out at record highs looks terrible. Because it has mainly happened with the buyback program (class B shares were converted to class A shares, which were then bought back) authorized by the board, it was clearly not in the interest of shareholders who paid north of $150 for the stock. I consider this the biggest red flag. Others dislike the stagnant revenues and lack of growth catalysts in the name. The bear case has been laid out by other SA contributors like Lord Baltimore, Courage and Conviction Investing, and Brandon Dempster, and they provide great further reading for those seeking to do due diligence.

Just want to highlight Boston Beer's terrible performance here, from its own 10-K, in case you think I don't know this is covered with warts:

Source: 2016 10-K

However, I'm going to argue that the company still has value if its short-term problems can be overcome, rather than pile on with the shorts. When we look at the company next to some major competitors, the sell-off looks exaggerated:

Company P/E Debt to Equity 3 year sales growth Price to Free Cash Flow Boston Beer 20.42 - +21.6% 17x Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) 23.87 1.7 +51% 42x Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) 10.35 1.6 +16.1% 26x Anhauser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) 165 2.63 +5.3% 36x

Source: My calculations from Google Finance.

Boston Beer has grown its revenues at a respectable clip compared to its peers in the medium term, especially considering that it is the sole among them to have done it without taking on debt to fund acquisitions. Though the cash flow from selling alcoholic beverages is steady and reliable in general, the cash flow generated by these three companies is valued much higher than Boston Beer's. When I consider that they all have substantial debt service obligations, except for Boston Beer which has none, I wonder how much more downside can possibly be priced in at this point.

Boston Beer's $900M sales are small compared to Molson Coors ~$5B, AB InBev's ~$45B, and Constellation's ~$7B. Still, the stock only trades for 2x that amount, while these other companies with similar underlying business fundamentals (and much higher debt loads) are trading at much dearer valuations:

TAP PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

For the sin of having flat to slightly declining sales, Boston Beer has gone from trading right in line with its peer group to trading at a steep discount.

Scale and cachet

Some may take issue with me comparing a relatively small company like Boston Beer to multinational behemoths like AB InBev and Molson Coors. After all, it couldn't possibly have the scale of these companies, which have already consolidated dozens of beer brands. Yet in the most recent year, Boston Beer's supposed annus horribilus due to the 10% overall revenue decline, the company posted a 51% EBITDA margin. This is below AB InBev's (60%) but better than Constellation Brands' (48%) and Molson Coors' (40%). Boston Beer's revenue, EBITDA, and EPS are nearly identical for year-end 2016 as they are to year-end 2014, when the stock traded for double what it does now.

Source: 2016 10-K

Does this company really deserve a 50% decline in its stock price?

Probably not, but this is not about numbers. The market perceives Boston Beer as a broken story. The company's main brand has an identity crisis in the current environment. Samuel Adams, one of the original craft beers, needs to maintain the perception that it is one. It will never seduce Budweiser or Coors Light drinkers with its premium price, but its strong brand recognition and mass produced (by craft beer standards) product ensure that it will continue to be shunned by beer nerds.

Forbes magazine reported in a year ago that there were 4,269 craft breweries in America (source). That number is confirmed to have passed 5,000 in 2016. Beer is made from 4 ingredients: Barley, hops, malt, and water. What do you think these new entrants trying to cash in on a "craze" all have in common? That they are late to the party, and probably none of them will gain the brand recognition that Sam Adams has. You might think Boston Beer is vulnerable with 1.5% market share, but that gives it tap space, shelf space, and brand recognition few, if any, of these 5,000 beers are going to see.

Last week in Miami, I was in a Shell gas station that advertised having 800 craft beers in stock. Many of these were single 24 oz. bottles priced between $9.99 and $18.99. No matter how discerning the new army of beer sommeliers (who still only make up a tiny portion of the beer drinking market) think their taste buds are, how many of these companies have a sustainable long-term business in such a crowded market place? Specifically, when a 12-pack budget is consumed on the 1st drink?

Boston Beer, meanwhile, is making the same money it did two years ago and is valued a lot cheaper because of this 5,000-headed competitive force:

SAM data by YCharts

The company last traded at an 8.8 EV/EBITDA multiple in 2013, reaching as high as a ridiculous 28 in early 2015. This figure is worth considering, again when you place its evolution next to the competitions:

TAP EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

While an investor may wish to put their money with the similarly valued, ten times larger Molson Coors based on this metric alone, it does not tell the whole story. The leverage in the three other companies' businesses means that stock investors are capturing a far greater economic profit on Boston Beer's shares than the three others. As we have seen, nothing in the business has fundamentally changed in three years except the stock's valuation being cut in half. This means cash return on invested capital (one of my favorite metrics, because it is very hard to manipulate) is at a five-year high.

SAM Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

The other players all pay between a 1% and 2% dividend, but I think this benefit is negated by the leverage, and consequent higher risk, on their balance sheets.

Sleeman - A case study

As a Canadian, I will admit two things: 1) I love beer and 2) I'm much more familiar with my home market than the American one. But I think those who think that Boston Beer has no future because it is stuck between high-volume conglomerates and hipster localized upstarts underestimate how much room there is in the marketplace. Several independent breweries making popular brands in Canada have been taken out by conglomerates over the years. Four examples are: Alexander Keiths (by Labatt, now part on AB InBev, 1971), Creemore Springs (by Molson Coors, in 2005), Granville Island (by Molson Coors, in 2009), and Sleeman (by Sapporo (OTC:SOOBF), in 2006).

Sleeman's and Alexander Keith's have been around since the 1800s; Creemore Springs was established only since 1987, making it similar to Samuel Adams. Moosehead is another Canadian brewery that continues to remain independent to this day, and it competes successfully for shelf space to this day even though it makes a 5% lager that is practically indistinguishable from Budweiser or Pabst Blue Ribbon. In 2005, Sleeman's last full year as a public company, it reported $29M EBITDA (Source: SEDAR). Sapporo paid $400M or 13x this number for it in 2006 (Source). Sleeman also had debt on its balance sheet.

The point is that small, successful beer brands may cross tough periods, but with Samuel Adam Boston Beer has the size, profitability, and balance sheet to be attractive to slow-growing big players for a long time. Koch is loath to give up the company but he also is lucid about what's happening in the market. Judging by his recent NY Times op-ed, written just 10 days ago, he is more worried about the AB InBev-Molson Coors duopoly's effect on consumer choice than the latest founder of an 11% Double IPA's threat to his company. If current trends persist, however, his company may have to be absorbed by one of the hated "multi-national conglomerates" or risk becoming a shadow of its former self, much as the equally successful Sleeman once did in Canada.

Conclusion

Many commentators have already mused that this may be the first stage of failure for Boston Beer given the lay of the land in the US beer market. Digging through some numbers, I have tried to establish a contrarian case. This is mostly based on a compelling valuation; Boston Beer continues to earn decent margin with no leverage compared to its much larger, indebted peers. I have also noticed that mid-size players continue to command shelf space and market share in Canada. This often continues post-acquisition with the brand intact. Despite Jim Koch's desire to be a champion of American craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, I believe alternatives will be examined absent a corporate turnaround and that there is a margin of safety at the current valuation. I would initiate a small position on this company but understand it is high risk; a stop loss is prudent when a market hates a company this much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may short Boston Beer Inc puts in the next 7 days