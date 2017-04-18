CBRE Acquires Mainstream Software For Facilities Management

CBRE is acquiring software companies that it has a previous relationship with to bring their proprietary advantages in-house.

Mainstream has created facilities management software that CBRE and others use to increase their operational efficiency.

Quick Take

Real estate service company CBRE Group (CBG) has acquired Mainstream Software for an undisclosed amount.

Mainstream has developed software that helps facilities managers such as CBRE operate more efficiently.

CBRE has been acquiring software companies in a strategy to upgrade its digital offerings to real-world clients.

Target Company

Twinsburg, Ohio-based Mainstream was founded in 1989 by Peter Wallace to create a software system to help facility managers to dispatch a service request to the correct maintenance person.

Below is a brief demo video about Mainstream’s system:

(Source: Mainstream Software)

Called CrossForm Global, the system operates as a mobile and web-based SaaS technology solution for facilities management operations.

CrossForm is truly global, with more than 90,000 users in 50 countries worldwide.

Notably, CBRE facilities managers were already customers of Mainstream prior to the acquisition, so CBRE was familiar with the system and its capabilities.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

CBRE did not disclose how much it paid to acquire Mainstream. Since as of December 31, 2016, CBRE has $831 million in cash and equivalents, it is likely that it had ample resources with which to acquire Mainstream.

CBRE management stated that “Mainstream’s proprietary technology further enhances CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) offering in the area of digital and technology-enabled services.”

Since CBRE provides a range of facilities management services to enterprises, the system provides ‘enhanced service levels and operational savings” to its clients.

As GWS President Matt Werner stated, “Mainstream’s technology has delivered excellent results for our clients, colleagues, and supplier partners consistently for 15 years.”

The deal is part of a push by CBRE to acquire technological advantages in its operations and investment services portfolios.

I recently wrote an article about another CBRE acquisition, CBRE Acquires Floored For Real Estate Visualization Tech. In that article, I highlighted how CBRE was moving to differentiate itself in real estate services by acquiring digital technologies as part of its “Digital Enablement and Technology” initiative.

CBRE like Floored so much it hired its CEO Dave Eisenberg as SVP of its new Digital Enablement group for their leasing business. The company had already been using Floored’s 2D and 3D floorplan visualization system, much like it has been using current acquisition target Mainstream’s software.

So, it appears CBRE has developed a preference for bringing software that its employees choose to use for their daily work, and across multiple business lines, in-house and within the firm. As I wrote in my previous article on CBRE, I believe management has gotten the message that proprietary technology promises to assist the company in competing for real estate services worldwide.

A (potentially) bigger opportunity is the Internet of Things, or IoT. This sector, which connects the offline world of things with the online world of data and analysis continues its rapid growth trajectory. IoT will affect any business that moves atoms in the real world, and so it is with CBRE.

It will be interesting to see management’s next acquisition moves in leveraging the digital transformation of the world around us.

