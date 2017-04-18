Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Welcome to the storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +46 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 14. A storage report of +46 Bcf would be compared to +6 Bcf last year and +35 Bcf for the five-year average. We did not publish a storage forecast last Friday due to the holiday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 4 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of 50 Bcf.

For the week ending 4/14, the storage report will be undoubtedly bearish relative to historical changes in storage. The weak year-over-year comparison comes on the back of bearish weather implied demand and lower year-over-year power burn, while offset by higher LNG export and lower US gas production. Mexico gas exports were weaker week-over-week last week resulting in a drop in structural deficit.

As fundamentals currently stand today, structural deficit has dwindled to just 1 Bcf/d as Mexico gas exports are below 3 Bcf/d on the back of pipeline maintenance, while weak power burn demand is offset somewhat by very weak US gas production.

In fact, US gas production today took another leg lower dropping below 70 Bcf/d and down 1 Bcf/d+ from yesterday's level. Most of the decline came from the Northeast with the other portion coming from Gulf of Mexico.

Looking ahead, injection forecasts for the next several weeks show a market that's not as tight as we've seen in the previous months due to the drop in structural demand, but once pipeline maintenance is finished and additional structural demands like Cove Point LNG is brought online, structural deficit is expected to widen considerably.

