It's Not Time To Buy Amgen

Thus, I would look for a better entry point later in the year.

Under a worst-case scenario, Amgen is overvalued by approximately 14% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 19% (EBITDA Multiple Method).

DCF Analysis shows Amgen is undervalued by only between 7% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 5% (EBITDA Multiple Method).

Despite a recent 10% pullback, I don’t think that Amgen’s valuation is attractive.

Despite a 10% pullback from 52-weeks high of $184 during the last couple of weeks, a valuation check suggests Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) risk/reward proposition is still not compelling.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company using a DCF method to demonstrate why I believe Amgen is fairly valued.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that Amgen isn’t trading at an attractive risk/reward.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my view on 2 key elements of Amgen’s investment case:

About Repatha, I don’t think the clinical data from the outcome trial (FOURIER) will be sufficient to drive a meaningful improvement of formulary coverage for this drug. It’s true that the drug has achieved its primary and secondary endpoint and in particular it has demonstrated a 20% benefit on true MACE (cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction or stroke), but I don’t think these results will be sufficient to change the PBMs restrictions to the drug. As reported on Fierce Pharma, streets analysts weren’t impressed by the results, and I agree with this view:

Repatha's 15% risk reduction on the primary endpoint—a composite that included cardiac death, hospitalization and revascularization procedures—means that preventing a CV "event" will be costly, Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal said in a Friday note. At a cost of $7K/year, this translates to $958K per event saved," Gal wrote. "Thus, in our view, payers will continue to restrict access to the drug. Barclays analysts weren't impressed, either. "We view this news as negative, with the results unlikely to drive significant expansion of the PCSK9 class following heavy restrictions among payers who believed the increased cost relative to current care standards (i.e. statins) not [commensurate] with the benefit," the analysts wrote in a Friday note.

A great analysis of the FOURIER results can be found here.

I believe Street's expectations are too optimistic about the resilience of 2 key Amgen’s franchises, Enbrel, and Neulasta.

About Neulasta, Amgen has been able to preserve this drug from biosimilar competition in Europe and the US. Two potential competitors, Apotex and Sandoz, have received CRLs (Complete Response Letters) from the FDA, while in Europe, the patent will expire in August 2017 for the big 5 European Countries. Despite that, a lot of players are still working on potential biosimilars for Neulasta, including Sandoz, Apotex, Pfizer, and Richter. So I think it’s reasonable to model conservatively that the company could face biosimilars competition for Neulasta in 2018 or 2019. Thus, I model 15% erosion annually for Neulasta since 2018, accounting for a mix of market share and pricing erosion. A good overview of the clinical development for this drug could be found here.

Lastly, I’m skeptical about the ability of Amgen to preserve its market share for Enbrel. This drug will face huge competition over the coming years, with potential biosimilars for its two key competitors, Remicade and Humira, which will be approved over the next 3-4 years. In addition to that, despite the drug is still not facing biosimilar competition, Amgen announced few quarter ago that they will not be able to retain any pricing power for Enbrel in 2017, given increasing restrictions by the PBMs. I think the worst is coming for Amgen related to its Enbrel franchise, thus I model 20% erosion annually for Enbrel since 2019, accounting for a mix of market share and pricing erosion

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBIT Margin and FCF:

Sources: Bloomberg and my own valuation model.

As you can see, these estimates are below consensus in terms of sales growth for 2018-2020 and I also assume a lower EBIT margin compared to sell-side estimates.

Sources: Consensus comparison vs. my own valuation model.

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies.

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD:

I used fair assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate and I assumed a WACC of 8% that is in line with biotech peers.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Amgen is undervalued by only 7% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 45%), assuming unreasonable estimates for WACC and a perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD

This analysis reveals a similar result for Amgen. The company looks undervalued by only 5%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 11X, which is a reasonable assumption because it's below the peers' multiple (i.e. 12.5x EV/EBITDA 2017) but above Amgen's historical multiple, as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Amgen is trading slightly below its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation) as shown by the following analysis.

Amgen’s Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis). Source: Bloomberg.

Amgen's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (relative analysis vs. peers). Source: Bloomberg.

Lastly, a sensitivity analysis on this EBITDA Multiple Method shows the implied perpetuity growth in my valuation of AMGN is about 0.8%, which looks like a reasonable expectation.

Source: Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about -1/-2% in 2018-2022, which is below consensus. The key reason behind this assumption is that I consider a worst-case scenario in which Amgen's Enbrel and Neulasta franchises will face a heavy market share and pricing erosion for the launch of multiple biosimilars in their therapeutic area. In addition to that, I assume a worst case scenario of Repatha’s peak sales of only $1B.

I assume a peak EBIT margin for Amgen of only 50%, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 9x EBITDA exit multiple, below Amgen's historical multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2020 revenue is 12% below consensus and my estimate for 2020 EBIT is 19% below consensus.

Sources: Consensus Comparison & My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst-case scenario, Amgen is overvalued by approximately 14% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 19% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Amgen is not trading at an attractive risk/reward.

Assuming that the management will achieve results slightly below consensus for the next couple of years, the company looks fairly valued.

In a worst-case scenario, with pessimistic assumptions for the outlook Repatha, Enbrel and Neulasta the downside risk should be around 15/20%, which doesn't look attractive compared to the lack of upside in the base case.

