Aratana Therapeutics: A Risky But Lucrative Investment In Cats And Dogs

It is difficult to value Aratana Therapeutics, but even assuming very poor revenue over the next years, the company is at least fairly valued right now.

Galliprant and Entyce both have the potential to become blockbusters in the animal health market, and the company has many more products in the pipeline.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) is a small-cap (or even micro-cap) biotech company that was founded in 2010 and went public in 2013. The company is focused solely on pets (mostly cats and dogs) as there seems to be a gap in innovative treatments for serious or chronic conditions in dogs and cats. In the United States, about 65% of all households have a pet. There are about 86 million cats and 78 million dogs, and according to an Aratana Therapeutics investor presentation, the yearly expenses in the United States for pets were $60 billion in 2016. The animal expenses are increasing from year to year and have doubled since 2002. But Aratana Therapeutics is operating in the animal healthcare market which is not as huge but has at least a market volume of $29 billion worldwide. The United States represents about one-third of the global animal health market while Europe represents another third of the global market.

There are not really any doubts that the overall animal health market is huge, but the more important question is: How big is the market for Aratana Therapeutics? First of all, we have to recognize that Aratana Therapeutics is competing with already established companies like Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) - a former subsidiary of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) till 2013 - or the animal health divisions of very big companies like Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) or Boehringer Ingelheim. Most of these competitors have far more financial and technical resources than Aratana Therapeutics as it is a rather small company with 88 employees right now (23 of them in research and development).

Three products: Galliprant, Entyce, Nocita

But more important than the overall market and the potential competitors is a closer look at the potential market for the three products that were granted approval in 2016 by the FDA (so far only for use in dogs in the United States). These three products are Galliprant, Nocita and Entyce. Two of them are already commercially available. For Entyce, PETX recently announced that market launch will probably be not before late 2017. In the following section, we will take a quick closer look at these three products.

Galliprant

Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) is for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. Galliprant is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and these are the most widely used pain relievers in animals. It blocks the EP4 receptor, which is the primary mediator of canine OA pain and inflammation. NSAIDs like Galliprant are just one of several ways to control pain, and of course, there are many different products already on the market. The following table shows some FDA-approved NSAIDs for dogs:

But Galliprant differs from other NSAIDs as it is a non-COX-inhibiting prostaglandin receptor antagonist, and obviously, veterinarians are looking for an alternative for dogs that don’t tolerate COX-inhibiting NSAIDs. The product is available in the United States since January 2017. Outside of the United States, Elanco Animal Health - a subdivision of Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) - has the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, market and commercialize grapiprant products.

Nocita

The second already available product is Nocita, a long-acting local anesthetic formulation of bupivacaine to provide local post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. Nocita is providing up to 72 hours of post-operative pain relief for cranial cruciate ligament surgery with one dose. I am not a vet, and it is therefore rather difficult for me to evaluate if Nocita is better than already existing similar products, but I can’t see any edge that Nocita is providing when competing with similar products.

Entyce

The biggest expectations certainly rely on the third already approved product: Entyce. Entyce (capromorelin oral solution) for appetite stimulation in dogs. There is a large number of underlying conditions that can cause inappetence like dehydration, fever, pain, nausea or systemic or chronic diseases, but so far with no approved drugs to stimulate appetite, clinicians were using drugs extra-label to treat inappetence. As Entyce is a first-in-class product and can fill the need for a product to treat inappetence. Hopefully, Entyce will be commercially available by the end of the year.

The pipeline

But aside from those three already approved products, Aratana Therapeutics has a pipeline of over 10 products which focus on four different subdivisions: pain, cancer, viral disease and allergy. Among others, there are four products PETX is especially focused on during the last earnings call:

AT-002 : The indication is for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease. In 2017, a pivotal target animal safety study under FDA-concurred protocol was initiated.

: The indication is for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease. In 2017, a pivotal target animal safety study under FDA-concurred protocol was initiated. AT-003 : Designed for post-operative pain management in cats (similar to Nocita). Results from a pivotal field effectiveness study are expected by mid-2017. If safety and efficacy are proven, PETX plans to expand the Nocita label to include cats.

: Designed for post-operative pain management in cats (similar to Nocita). Results from a pivotal field effectiveness study are expected by mid-2017. If safety and efficacy are proven, PETX plans to expand the Nocita label to include cats. AT-014 : A treatment of canine osteosarcoma (license agreement with Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)). PETX has completed enrollment of dogs in the pivotal field safety study, and the company anticipates conditional licensure in the second half of 2017.

: A treatment of canine osteosarcoma (license agreement with Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)). PETX has completed enrollment of dogs in the pivotal field safety study, and the company anticipates conditional licensure in the second half of 2017. AT-016: An adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the potential treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs. PETX expects Vet-Stem (exclusive license agreement with Aratana Therapeutics) to initiate the pivotal target animal safety study in 2017.

According to a company presentation from 2015, in pet therapeutics, it takes only about five years of development (but about 10 years in human medicine). Investors therefore don’t have to wait a full decade, but only till 2020 before revenue is generated by products that are right now in early stages of development. Another pleasant side effect is the low development cost of "only" about $10 million on average. The development costs for human biosimilars are about $1.3 billion. Even if a product reaches blockbuster status, the generated revenue isn’t enough to cover the cost for R&D, but if PETX reaches blockbuster status with one of its products (meaning a revenue of about $100 million in animal therapeutics), the R&D costs are covered easily.

Revenue Estimates

It is usually rather difficult to determine the intrinsic value of a company without any earnings as traditional valuation methods like the P/E ratio are of no use and such companies are also affected with high uncertainties about the future revenue. To make matters worse, the company doesn’t provide any guidance for the next quarters or the next fiscal year, and the revenue for 2016 (about $38.5 million) isn’t a good orientation because only $318,000 were from product sales. As we have far too few information about the 10+ pipeline products, I will not even try to estimate any kind of revenue or current value of these products, but only focus on the three already approved products.

Nocita: About 20 million dogs undergo surgery every year in the United States, but there are only about 0.5 million cranial cruciate ligament knee surgeries every year in the United States, and Nocita has so far only been approved for post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery, and PETX is not allowed to promote the use of Nocita in other surgeries (the company believes that studies could convince the FDA to extend the product label to cover other surgeries in cats and dogs). The Nocita sales in the fourth quarter were quite modest. The target audience is rather small as there are only a few hundreds of surgeons performing that type of knee surgery. And secondly it seems rather hard to change the behavior of surgeons. Hence the sales for Nocita could stay weak for the next quarters. Right now, I would calculate the expected revenue for Nocita very low.

Galliprant: According to market research, there are about 14.7 million dogs that are diagnosed with osteoarthritis each year. 9.7 million of them are treated and about 2.4 million are treated with NSAIDs for more than 20 days. The current market in the United States is $357 million ($177 million for acute pain and $180 million for chronic pain). A PETX survey states that 94% of veterinarians were extremely likely or very likely to use Galliprant assuming competitive pricing, as they are looking for an alternative for dogs that do not tolerate COX-inhibiting NSAIDs. Depending on the weight of the dog, the treatment costs are between $1.00 and about $6.40 a day. As dogs are often treated for more than 20 days, the monthly costs could be as high as $192. Usually no insurance covers the costs, but I think the price is acceptable for people who really love their dogs. In the earnings call, Steven St. Peter sounded very confident that Galliprant will beat Aratana’s own expectations:

"Elanco has communicated to us that distributors have already shipped GALLIPRANT to more than 5,000 clinics in the first month. That is a great outcome. As a reminder, there are approximately 25,000 clinics in the United States. We believe that most of those clinics have prescribed the existing OA therapies for decades. So to get 5,000-plus clinics to order a new therapeutic in the first month is impressive."

The executives of the company sounded very confident that Galliprant could reach blockbuster status (in animal health, we are talking about sales of about $50-100 million each year). These numbers are just for the United States right now, but Galliprant is also submitted for European approval - a market of similar size as the United States.

Entyce: In the United States, there are more than 10 million dogs that are presented to their veterinarian with the symptom of inappetence. There are about 4.1 million dogs treated for the condition (2.3 million for acute inappetence and 1.8 million for chronic inappetence), but as we already wrote above, only with drugs extra-label. In another survey by PETX, 87% of veterinarians stated that they are extremely likely or very likely to use Entyce in chronic conditions, which is 40 days of therapy per year. 63% of veterinarians said they would use the product in acute conditions, which is four days of therapy per year, assuming competitive pricing. The executives at PETX are confident that Entyce will also become a blockbuster and not just Galliprant.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Based on these estimates for Galliprant, Nocita and Entyce, I am going to calculate the intrinsic value using a DCF analysis. A first step is to estimate the expected revenue for the next years and calculate earnings from there. In an investor presentation from November 2015, Aratana Therapeutics showed a few long-term goals: By 2020, the company expects to be in line with industry leaders and reach a gross margin of 65%; and it also expects an operating margin of 25% and an EBITDA of 33%. Hopefully, PETX will also be in line with industry leaders regarding net income margins, and we can look at similar companies for reference in our calculation.

To measure up to the high level of uncertainty, I provide two different calculations - a bear-case and a bull-case scenario. For the bear-case scenario, I assume that no product will reach blockbuster status and that revenue from other products (besides Galliprant and Entyce) will stay rather small. For the bull case scenario, I assumed that Entyce as well as Galliprant will reach blockbuster status (Aratana Therapeutics seems extremely confident it will happen) and a few other products will also contribute to the annual revenue in future years. After 10 years, I assumed the company will manage to grow 5% annually, and as usual, I used a 10% discount rate. We therefore get a range between $4.94 and $14.22 as a realistic intrinsic value for PETX.

Conclusion

PETX has at least theoretically the potential to become one of Peter Lynch’s famous ten, twenty, or fiftybaggers (and hence the capability to reward investors). The company is at least fairly valued right now (or maybe even significantly undervalued, depending on the point of view) and has a P/Bv of 2.2 right now (which is very low compared to the industry average of 5.8 as well as compared to the S&P 500 average of 3.0). On December 31, 2016, PETX had about $88 million in cash and cash equivalents, but only about $26 million in total debt (D/E of 0.29). The fact that such a young company has very little debt and almost half its market cap in cash reserves makes me as a potential investor very optimistic. According to MarketWatch, there are four Buy and one Hold recommendations right now with an average target price of $10.00.

But a word of warning at the end. Aratana Therapeutics is one of those companies you should invest only a small part of your portfolio in and only do so if you are patient and have strong nerves. I am tempted to say that PETX offers growth potential with limited downside risk, but I won’t. If you invest in PETX be prepared for a 5%, 10% or even 20% drop because it could easily happen, and in the short term, the stock can be extremely volatile, but over a longer time frame, I think it provides a lot of value.

