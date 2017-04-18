First Defiance Financial Corp's (FDEF) CEO Don Hileman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 18, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Tera Murphy - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations

Don Hileman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Thompson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Daniel Cardenas - Raymond James

Tera Murphy

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for today’s 2017 first quarter earnings conference call. This call is also being webcast and the audio replay will be available at the First Defiance's website at fdef.com.

Providing commentary this morning will be Don Hileman, President and CEO of First Defiance; and Kevin Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared comments on the company’s strategy and performance, they will be available to take your questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that during the conference call today, including during the question-and-answer period, you may hear forward-looking statements related to the future financial results and business operations for First Defiance Financial Corp.

Actual results may differ materially from current management forecasts and projections as a result of factors over which the company has no control. Information on these risk factors and additional information on forward-looking statements are included in the news release and in the company’s reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Mr. Hileman for his comments.

Don Hileman

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the First Defiance Financial Corporation's first quarter conference call. Last night, we issued our 2017 first quarter earnings release. Now we'd like to discuss the first quarter results and give you look into the remainder of 2017. At the conclusion of our remarks, we'll answer any questions you might have. Joining me on the call this morning to give more detail on the financial performance for the quarter is our CFO, Kevin Thompson.

We are very pleased with the continued movement toward our strategic goals. In the first quarter, we made notable progress in executing our strategic goal especially with the close of the Commercial Bank's shares transaction which added $369.5 million in total assets and added $12.3 million in cash, $285.7 million in total loans and $308 million in total deposits to First Defiance. We are very pleased with the results of the integration and I thank all the Commercial Savings Bank and First Federal Bank members for their hard work and dedication to making the conversion a success. I am also pleased to announce that in the first part of April we closed on the addition of a full-service employee benefits consulting organization Corporate One Benefit, which will add approximately $2.9 million in annual insurance revenues. This acquisition compliments First Insurance Group, our agency and its overall book of business. As for net income for the first quarter of 2017 on a GAAP basis was $5.1 million or $0.54 per diluted common share after merger related cost of $0.27 per share compared to $7.2 million or $0.79 per diluted common share in first quarter of 2016. Our overall core performance this quarter excluding merger and conversion related expenses remain strong and starts the year off on a positive note. We experienced year-over-year and a linked quarter annualized core net loan growth of 7.1% and 2.7% respectively. However, we are satisfied with the overall growth as the first quarter growth trends tend to be seasonally weaker. Our ability to grow our loan portfolio is a key piece of strategic plan. The lending environment is very competitive with rate and structure pressures relating to terms and conditions and an uncertain economic environment.

We did not see any significant movement in local market rates after the Fed hike. Despite this environment, it is encouraging for us to see contributions from across our entire footprint and to end the quarter with a solid pipeline up from yearend and we believe we are on track with our annual goal of upper single digit loan growth. This coupled with stronger confidence from segments of our clients concerning economic stability and the economic environment lead us to believe we have positioned ourselves for continued disciplined loan growth for the remainder of 2017. We are also very pleased with our margin improvement this quarter over the first quarter of 2016 on a linked quarter basis. The growth in both our net interest income and our noninterest income revenues on a quarterly basis is result of contributions from our core business strategy.

Noninterest income was driven primarily by BOLI income insurance revenues and service fees. Kevin will provide more color on the BOLI income in a few minutes. We saw a slight increase in the year-over-year mortgage banking revenues while we saw a decrease on a linked quarter basis. Total noninterest expense increased from the fourth quarter of 2016 primarily due to merger and conversion related cost but we did see an increase in core compensation and benefits. The credit quality metric showed continued overall improvement this quarter from the first quarter of 2016. Nonperforming assets declined to 0.7% from 1.03% in the first quarter of 2016. Nonperforming loans decreased to approximately $2.6 million or 15% year-over-year to $15.1 million, approximately 71% of the nonperforming loans continued to make schedule payment.

We also had a decrease of $1.5 million or 13% of restructured loans. We also satisfied with the level of 30 to 89 days delinquencies at 0.19% of loans for the first quarter of 2017. Overall, we expect to see stable to improving asset quality trends across the board in the near term. We'll continue to focus on asset quality through reducing the nonperforming and classified asset levels in the future leading to improvements in our overall nonperforming asset resale.

In regards to our capital management plan, we are also pleased to announce 2017 second quarter dividend of $0.25 per share representing a 14% increase in annual divided yield of approximately 2%.

I'll now ask Kevin to provide additional financial details for the quarter before I conclude with an overview. Kevin?

Kevin Thompson

Thank you, Don. Good morning, everyone. Again as Don stated, net income for the first quarter $5.1 million, $0.54 per diluted share. And this includes $0.27 per diluted share from an impact of merger and conversion expenses and $0.02 per diluted share reductions resulting from a repositioning in our bank owned life insurance portfolio. This compares over the result overall to prior year first quarter results of $7.2 million or $0.79 per diluted share. When we peel back the numbers, we are very encouraged by our operating results in the first quarter and our outlook for 2017.

Turning to the details and starting with the balance sheet. First quarter growth in our loan and deposit balances was predominately due to our acquisition of Commercial Savings Bank or CSB, which added $285.7 million in loans and $308 million in deposits. Organically loans grew about $30 million and deposits increased about $84 million, which included some run up right at quarter end that we would expect to moderate growth expectations for the second quarter.

Total net loans finished with quarter up 23% from a year ago which included 15.9% from CSB and 7.1% organic growth, while deposits were up 26.9% from the prior year with 16.5% from CSB and 10.4% for organic growth. First quarter average balances were only impacted by the CSB acquisition for the last five weeks or about 40% of the acquired balances. So we'll see an increase in averages again next quarter from the acquisition. And CSB's 93% loan to deposit ratio combined well with our balance sheet to keep our earnings assets make strong, our deposit cost low and our margin profitable, which leads me to the income statement.

Our net interest come was $21.6 million for the first quarter of 2017, up from $20.5 million in the linked quarter and up $2.5 million from the $19.2 million in the first quarter last year. The increase over the prior year includes the addition of CSB for the last five weeks of the quarter. Our margin this quarter was 3.81%, up five basis points from last quarter and up one basis point from 3.80% in the first quarter last year. On a linked quarter basis, our yield on earnings asset was up six basis points as our loan portfolio yield rose to 4.41% and our overall mix improved with the addition of CSB.

Our cost of interest bearing liabilities was up one basis point on a linked quarter basis impacted slightly by both rate and mix. As stated earlier, with the addition of CSB, our earnings asset mix and margin remain strong and steady as we continue to grow our balance sheet and our interest rate risk remains basically neutral and well balanced for our expectations of continued action by the Fed.

Total noninterest income was $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, up from $8.3 million in the linked quarter and up from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2016. The first quarter 2017 includes $1.5 million enhancement gain on a BOLI purchase while first quarter last year included a $131,000 of securities gains plus $317,000 of net gains on the sale of OREO. In addition, the first quarter is generally when we receive our contingent insurance commissions which were very good this year totaling $1.2 million versus $799,000 a year ago. So excluding these non-core and seasonal items from each year, noninterest income was up year-over-year about $460,000 or 6.2%. Service fees, trust income and mortgage banking were all up while base insurance commissions declined versus the first quarter last year.

Regarding mortgage banking. Revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $1.7 million, down $190,000 from the linked quarter but up $199,000 from the first quarter of 2016. The first quarter mortgage banking originations were $48.9 million compared to $63.4 million last quarter and $51.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. Gain on sale income was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $1.2 million on a linked quarter basis and $994,000 in the first quarter last year. In addition, the first quarter included a positive valuation adjustment to the mortgage servicing right of $33,000 compared to positive adjustment of $241,000 last quarter and a negative adjustment of $21,000 in the first quarter of 2016. At March 31, 2017 First Defiance had $1.3 billion in loan service for others. The mortgage servicing rights associated with those loans had a fair value of $9.7 million or 72 basis points of the outstanding loan balance of service. Total impairment reserves which were available for recapture in future periods, totaled $489,000 at quarter end.

As per noninterest expense. First quarter expense is totaled $23.1 million, up from both $18.2 million in the linked quarter and $17.3 million for the first quarter 2016. The increase this quarter was mainly due to expenses attributable to the merger and conversion of CSB which totaled $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, and which will primarily in compensation and benefit expense and other expenses. The first quarter 2017 also included about five weeks of operating expenses for the addition of CSB. Comp and benefit expense in the first quarter 2017 was up $4.2 million from last year mainly due to $2.8 million of merger cost plus higher cost for health benefit plan, incentive compensation, merit increases and new staff primarily as a result of the CSB acquisition as well.

Other noninterest expense was $4 million in the first quarter 2017, up from $2.9 million in the same quarter last year, mainly due to $667,000 of CSB merger expenses. As per income tax expense. This quarter included $1.7 million expense in connection with the surrender of a BOLI policy. This expense was nearly entirely offset by the $1.5 million enhancement gain on the new BOLI purchase with the difference being more than made up by the end of the year and improved performance.

Regarding asset quality. Provision expense in the first quarter of 2017 totaled $55,000 compared to a credit provision of $149,000 last quarter and $364,000 provision expense in the first quarter last year. The first quarter of 2017 included net charge-offs of four basis points compared with net recoveries of two basis points last quarter and net charge-offs of two basis points in the first quarter a year ago.

Our allowance for loan was at March 31, 2017 was $25.7 million, up $81,000 versus March 31 last year. However, the allowance to total loans ratio at March 31, 2017 was only 1.15% compared to 1.33% last quarter and 1.41% a year ago. The decline in the ratio was primarily due to the addition of the acquired CSB loans which were discounted and recorded at fair value with no allowance. Excluding the CSB acquired loan, the allowance to loan ratio would be 1.32% and only one basis point down from last quarter end.

At quarter end, the allowance coverage and nonperforming loan was a 171%, up from 145% at March 31, 2016. While impacted by the accounting for purchase loans, we expect the allowance to loan percentage to continue to reflect strengthening asset quality. As for the asset quality numbers, nonperforming loans increased slightly this quarter to $15.1 million, from $14.3 million on a linked quarter basis partially due to the CSB acquisition, but was down from $17.7 million at March 31, 2016. Our OREO balance increased this quarter to $705,000 from $455,000 last quarter but was down from $1.1 million in the first quarter last year.

Overall, nonperforming assets ended the quarter at $15.8 million, or 0.54% of total assets down from $18.8 million or 0.80% of total assets at March 31, 2016. Our troubled debt restructured loans this quarter were $9.8 million, down from $10.5 million last quarter and $11.3 million a year ago.

Looking at our capital position. Total period-end stockholders equity finished the quarter at $354.2 million reflecting the acquisition of Commercial Bank shares and thus well up from $280.4 million at March 31, 2016. Our capital position remains strong with quarter and shareholders equity to assets of 11.9%, down just slightly from 12.06% last year. The bank's total risk based capital ratio is approximately 12% at quarter end March 31, 2017. Our healthy capital position continues to support our growth and shareholder value enhancement strategies.

So in summary, we have solid balance sheet. The acquisition of CSB is in the books and fully integrated. Our operating profitability is strong and our outlook remains very positive. That completes my financial review. And now I'll turn the call back over to Don.

Don Hileman

Thank you, Kevin. The core overall results in the first quarter of 2017 and our important progress has positioned us for success in 2017. We continue to focus on several key areas that we believe is important to improving financial performance and driving greater shareholder value. These areas include core balance sheet growth with the focus on loan growth and deposit growth. Overall revenue growth, expense control and improved asset quality. We look to make continued and steady progress in all these areas in 2017. Asset growth is off to a good start in the first quarter due to the acquisition and organic growth. And we also anticipate additional growth from the acquired branches and believe improvements in loan demand, added by further improvements in the economic environment will carry through the 2017. As we've discussed before, we have look to strategically grow our overall position in the metro markets of Fort Wayne, Toledo and increase loan production in Columbus, Ohio. And we are seeing increased activity in these areas.

We still believe the growth rate in the high single digit is just appropriate for the remainder of the year. While the lending environment remains very competitive as previously noted, we feel we can realize loan growth without making significant concession in rate and other terms due to strong process relationship building and quality client focused service. This has been a model that we believe in. We understand it, it will be challenging the drive growth in loans and maintain yield management to market rates move higher and we see consistent view to sustainable economic growth. We are very focused on relationship management pricing and believe our delivery and service model is effective and is contributing to the strong margin performance. We are seeing our customers strive, the changing pattern in transaction and service on the retail side. This shift along with changing customer demographics will have an impact on our business model.

We continuously look to enhance our electronic and mobile capabilities giving our customers more choice as how to bank with us and are responding to their request unveiled during our research. As a result, we've expanded our smart ATM network and look to further expand their capabilities in 2017. We spend both time and resources to gain understanding of the needs of our current clients and potential clients as new client relationships are essential. We are looking to better understand the needs and behaviors of millennials as market research indicate this is an increasingly important segment of the population. This group is distinct in their needs and the use of banking product and services and we must be prepared to service this generation.

And concerned with this, we are taking a closer look at how our customers interact with us both inside and outside the branches. We are pleased with the increases in activity in both electronic and mobile transactions including online account opening, mobile devices, electronic payment and use of mobile wallet features and look to grow this further in 2017. The digital delivery environment is changing an accelerated pace and we are committed to providing our clients retail and business client a quality towards the product and services. As a banking behaviors of our clients change, we will focus on adapting our service and sales model for a more convenient, better client banking experience for all our customers. We will also have continued focus on growth in our insurance and wealth management revenues as part of our overall strategic plan. This was evidenced by the recent insurance acquisition. We believe these revenue sources will help us in our ability to grow noninterest revenues in an environment with added pressure on NSF and deposit fees. The ongoing improvement in credit quality is encouraging and reflected by low charge-offs in the overall lower and nonperforming asset ratios. We are focused on and committed to improving our results relative to our peer group. We are very pleased by our recent financial performance and looked to constantly drive our performance to initiative that we believe will help us obtain our goal of being a consistently high performing community bank. We understand the head rooms and challenges ahead including economic regulatory and operational factors. We believe we can accomplish our goals through a balanced approach and a long -term focus on shareholder value. We remain confident in our strategy and in the people we have dedicated executing it. We feel that performance of the organization reflects our focus on shareholder value and at the same time our commitment to be a strong community partner in areas we serve by not only donating funds to a voluntary hour, but creating valuable partnerships with new organization. This in our mind is a community bank difference. We strongly -- we remain strongly committed to all our customers and shareholders and we appreciate the confidence you have in placed in us to make First Defiance a company to be proud of.

Thank you for your interest today. And at this point we will take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Damon DelMonte from KBW. Please go ahead.

Damon DelMonte

Hey, good morning, guys. How was going today? My first question is could you just kind of give us a little bit of an update on the -- I know the merger integration and how that’s going as far as system conversion and personnel and signage and things like that. Are you -- how far along are you in that process?

Don Hileman

We think we are done. And we had very successful system conversion same weekend at close. A few little things needed to be cleaned up but those are all completed at this point. All the personnel adjustments have been completed, signage and all that were done at the closer of the transaction. So we are feeling really good about where we are at this point with all that integration behind us, Damon.

Damon DelMonte

Okay, great. And then kind of building on that as we look at the expense base going forward, I know you didn't have a full quarter of the impacts from your expenses on here but Kevin could you kind of give us a little guidance as what we could expect for a range for a quarterly expenses going forward?

Kevin Thompson

Sure. Obviously the $23 million that we had this quarter was bloated by the one time cost which was about $3.6 million. So just kind of taken that down gets you in the mid 19, we did have as Don indicated little bit some higher cost unexpected in some of our compensation areas related to some incentive cost with our strong results. But if you kind of take the operating expectations from adding CSB in that for a full quarter probably gets you in the $20 million - $20.5 million range.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. That's helpful. All right. And then the margin, it increased this quarter 381 I think it was like 376 last quarter. How much of that was related to the accretable yield from the transaction?

Kevin Thompson

Not much at all, Damon. In fact, it would be less than a basis point. I think the overall loan mark to portfolio was about $5 million I want to say the accretable portion, in fact under $5 million and was a $100,000 for the quarter that was recognized. So not a big impact at all.

Damon DelMonte

Okay, great. And then I guess just lastly, could you just talk a little bit more about the benefits consulting acquisition that you included in the release? Can you maybe put some color on the size addition potential financial impact?

Don Hileman

Yes. So employee benefits consulting group, so they focus on that that added about 30 some percent to our total revenues for the agency. We are expecting about $2.9 million in annualized revenues from that acquisition to really fits in well with our overall book of business at the agency and add some additional stable we believe revenues on the noninterest income side. So it's all -- real pleased with it, it consistent with our pattern of strategic plan to grow that business. And we were able to build on this quarter so --

Damon DelMonte

And did you guys just focused in Ohio or are they elsewhere in the midwest?

Don Hileman

With insurance, they are going to go wherever they can make a sale but it's primarily going to be in Ohio markets. And we are going to match it up with wherever our footprint is now. They are located in our market.

Our next question comes from Daniel Cardenas with Raymond James Please go ahead.

Daniel Cardenas

Good morning, guys. So a couple of follow up questions on the Corporate One Benefit. Can you give us maybe a little bit of color of what the expenses are going to look like for this? And is that built into that $20 million to $20.5 million quarterly run rate you suggested Kevin?

Kevin Thompson

It's a good question. It was a first acquisition here as I would think about it. That would probably push us maybe certainly to the top end of that. And maybe a little bit over with the $2.9 million in revenues. I mean let's just take 25%, 30% yes EBITDA type ratios kind of get to around $2 million, divide that by 400,000 or 500,000 so maybe tuck that on top of what I said earlier. That's a good classification, Dan. Thank you.

Daniel Cardenas

All right. And you have locked up all the key personnel in Corporate One, correct?

Don Hileman

Yes.

Kevin Thompson

We locked them up for a three year period.

Daniel Cardenas

Okay. And then looking at the loan growth maybe a little bit of color as to the pipeline I know Q1 can traditionally be soft but how the pipeline is looking coming into the second quarter?

Don Hileman

Yes. They jumped up pretty good and we are pleased. I think the strongest pipeline might be it one kind of across the south is -- our southern market is the strongest. I am just looking at some numbers here that we add by our market areas, Dan. And I think in the south, Columbus we expect to be pretty strong and look like we get some stuff in the Fort Wayne and our western market is going to be strong again as well. Probably our weaker market is north as we start to build out where we want to attack that. But I think our all other markets are going to have pretty strong pipeline going into the second quarter here.

Kevin Thompson

Our pipeline from last couple of quarter is probably yes close to 40%.

Daniel Cardenas

Okay, that's good. That's good.

Kevin Thompson

Yes. We are pleased with that.

Daniel Cardenas

And as you look at the categories. I mean is there any one particular category that's dominating the pipeline? Is it C&I? Is it CRE?

Kevin Thompson

It is who we are.

Daniel Cardenas

CRE, got you. All right, perfect. And then congrats on the quick integration of your last deal. Does this mean that you guys are ready to another transaction?

Don Hileman

You know I'd say if the opportunity is there I am I think our team is want to catch their breath but I think organizationally we will be -- we think we are ready. Yes, it was good experience for us to -- we hadn't done one for a quite while and I think we've got some lessons learned of how we could do things better differently and going forward to so --

Daniel Cardenas

Got you, okay. And then tax rate, what's good tax rate to assume for you guys after the rest of this year? Kind of state what we saw in Q1?

Kevin Thompson

Well, on a core basis we are generally probably I think a little over 30%, 30.5% or so seem to be where I am thinking. That's not up, yes, not on a tax equivalent basis. It's just core basis.

Tera Murphy

Thank you for joining us today as we discussed our quarterly results. We appreciate your time and interest in First Defiance Financial Corp. Have a great day.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

