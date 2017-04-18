Another Bad Day: Overdue Correction Continues

Growing fear. Need to work off overbought conditions since the election. Valuations are extreme and Leaders are breaking down.

Yesterdays low volume rally was unimpressive. Today's selloff is more indicative of an overdue correction.

Thesis: Valuation levels, overbought conditions, leaders breaking down, a return of fear, and selling on higher volume present a confirmation an overdue correction is here.

Yesterday's Rally:

Seemed impressive except that the volume was actually below average for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Few analysts mentioned this obvious divergence. Institutions were not aggressive buyers yesterday.

SPY Price data by YCharts

My general market view:

This is a bull market until proven otherwise. However, it is one of the most expensive markets based on fundamentals I have ever seen due to Fed Policy (see below). However, due to distortions in global bond markets, TINA (there is no alternative) provides a bid for equities on a daily basis. And volatility has correspondingly been in steady decline. This bull market is very vulnerable. However, it is still a bull market.

At least twice a year the market enters a correction phase. As such, one can hedge or profit in these instances. I would expect a 5-7% correction as we have gone too far, too fast over the past 3 months. Recommendations are given as such.

Economic Backdrop:

Incredible growth in debt (ie - consumer credit) facilitated by easy money fed policies. Now that interest rates are rising, debt levels could pinch consumers and slow the economy.

Fear (NYSEARCA:VXX) is creeping back into the market:

Investors have been extremely complacent in the current run. Fear is a good sign in a healthy market. And a typical year will have at least a couple of corrections.

VXX data by YCharts

Short-term Overbought Market:

Since the election, we've had this large move in the major indexes (NASDAQ:QQQ) that is clearly unsustainable in the short-term. And the lack of any fear as evidenced by the decline of the VIX index has been nearly unprecedented in spite of geopolitical events and valuations.

SPY Annualized 3 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Leaders Breaking Down:

The financials and Goldman, Sachs (NYSE:GS) have been the leading group for most of the market's strong run since the election. Now that we see this divergence, it is confirmation of a change in sentiment.

GS Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Strategies:

Hedge Portfolios:

For investors in the S&P 500 I would look to sell the May $236 calls on the SPY index for $1.65

Sell 5/12 SPY $236 Calls for 1.65

Buy 5/12 SPY $240 Calls for .34

Credit Received: $1.31

If the SPY is at or below $236 in 25 days, the investor receives the full credit.

If one is more concerned about a correction:

Play the downside: SPY

Buy the $230 MAY 12 Puts for $2.09

Sell the $220 APRIL 28 Puts for $1.19

Net cost: $.90

B/E: $229.10

If the SPY falls to $224 (a 4% drop in 25 days), the investor would profit by $5.10 or 566% on the initial $.90 investment.

Conclusion:

Today's reversal confirms market sentiment has shifted. Fear is returning to the market. An overbought condition is being worked off. Strategies to protect portfolios or profit are offered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Options involve risk. Investors should consider their risk tolerance and goals. Ideas are for educational purposes.