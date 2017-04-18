GNC Holdings (GNC) on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

Amy Greene

Good morning everyone and thanks for being with us. During the call today, we'll talk about the performance of the ONE New GNC during the first quarter of 2017 and how that shapes our view of the coming year. We'll walk you through financial results we released earlier this morning and then open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I must, as always, remind you that everything we cover during today's call including questions and answers is subject to forward-looking statements that are included in our 10-K.

Let me now turn it over to Bob Moran, our Interim CEO.

Robert F. Moran

Thanks, Amy, and good morning everyone. When we talked at this time last quarter, GNC had just opened its stores as a new and fundamentally transformed business model, one that is designed around the customer, leverage our core strength and competitive advantages, and is built to deliver meaningful profitable growth.

Looking at the first quarter results from the ONE New GNC, we are encouraged and excited by the progress of the business. Our goal was to bring consumers back to GNC with simplified competitive pricing, compelling loyalty programs, innovative and exclusive products, and a dramatically improved customer experience.

It's clear that customers are coming back to our stores. In the first quarter, transactions in our Company-owned stores were up 9.3%, the strongest growth this Company has seen in years. We were particularly encouraged by how transactions and customers conversions ramped throughout the quarter, and while up across the board, the original pilot markets are continuing to outpace the rest of the chain that were converted at the end of December.

We are also pleased with our GNC.com business, which while down 7% is a significant improvement compared to the down 49% that we experienced in the fourth quarter. We are encouraged with this performance and continue to aim for positive comps from this group in the back half of the year.

We believe that there were a few factors that helped to drive growth at GNC.com. First, our Amazon.com Marketplace is outperforming our sales expectation and is leading with strong sales of GNC branded products. Secondly, during the quarter, we invested in an online marketing campaign that we believe generated a significant return on investment and helped to elevate our share of voice during the quarter. And lastly, the expanded assortment of products available online also helped to drive sales.

But most encouraging is the performance of our new myGNC Rewards loyalty program which puts us in a strong position as we head into the rest of 2017. We now have 5.4 million members enrolled in the new myGNC Program; and in the first quarter, loyalty customers shopped more frequently. We are pleased that we are seeing former Gold Card members signing up for the new loyalty program while also attracting large numbers of new members.

On average, our members visited stores 1.5 times this quarter. When you consider that the typical member of our old and outdated Gold Card visited just four times in an entire year and that myGNC Rewards members are tracking to come six times a year, you see what the new program is capable of delivering.

We launched the PRO Access program in late March and already have almost 100,000 new members. The program, which combines traditional benefits like free shipping and points incentives with more premium offerings tailored to individual interests, purchase habits, and needs, is resonating with our core and most profitable customer segment, the health enthusiast.

But the true power of myGNC and PRO Access is capturing the e-mail addresses, which coupled with the customer data makes customized marketing much more cost-effective and efficient than it was for us in the past. Under our prior Gold Card program, while we had approximately 6 million members, we had only workable e-mail addresses for only 30% of them and customized communication with them through direct mail, which was much more expensive than targeted e-mail campaigns.

Our new program requires e-mail address for each member so that we can now communicate in a more cost-effective and timely manner, now that we're using the rich data we get from our new loyalty programs to narrowly target offers, recommend regimens and solutions and incent behaviors based on customers' specific detailed shopping habits and patterns. In an industry where consumers are looking for trusted advice, something that just can't get online with mass competitors, personalization matters and creates significant opportunities for our business.

Let's talk about pricing, which is a foundational element of the ONE New GNC strategy. As you know, we moved from multiple levels of pricing to a known value-added price strategy at the end of Q4, and we believe the change is helping fuel positive transaction trends. Today, we are sharply priced in categories that shape customers' perceptions and we are able to take some margin in areas where there is much more flexibility.

We're also significantly reducing the number of buy one and get one offers, which while they drove higher average ticket also had the potential to encourage pantry loading, in favor of 'percent off' promotions that capture consumers' attention, drive traffic frequency, and promote trial.

When we compare this year's first quarter to the prior year period, there are several marked differences. We had more than 20% reduction in the average number of SKUs on promotion, a greater than 80% reduction in the average number of items on BOGO during the period, and no all-store BOGO days compared to 10 in the prior year period.

Change at this level is never easy, and in the short term we are feeling the impact on basket size into our margins due to the investments that we have made in price and promotions. Getting customers back in the store is the first critical step and is exactly what we are doing. From here, we have plenty of opportunities to increase average ticket.

We continue to train associates in solutions-based selling, supported by technology and in-store marketing, which should be on display by early May. We're building and promoting additional regimens and we are adding new Grab-n-Go product offerings to the assortment. These initiatives all have basket building power and we expect to gain traction on that front beginning in the back half of the year. We believe that the incremental training the pilot markets received helped them transition the customers over to the new format and that subsequent training will be beneficial to the entire chain.

We are also focused on reinvigorating private-label innovation, which has historically been a competitive strength. This work includes developing new products and formulas that address unmet customer needs and expanding customer brands like Beyond Raw, Mega Men, Women's Ultra Mega, and GNC Probiotics. Innovation is the key to our product assortment and we are working to optimize the assortment and have projects underway to improve product turns, in stocks and right-size inventories in stores, our DCs and manufacturing.

Before I turn it over to Tricia, I'd like to spend just a few minutes on marketing, and specifically on our Super Bowl strategy. Our plan was to launch the ONE New GNC using the Super Bowl, including not just the game day ad but the ongoing campaign, social media outreach, and PR that comes with it. Vox suddenly and inexplicitly pulled our campaign just days before the Super Bowl. We are currently assessing the extent of these damages and we'll then take appropriate action.

As disappointed as we were, we continue to believe we are on the right track as we shift away from brand building and focus on customer acquisition and driving traffic. We are telling customers about the ONE New GNC and inviting them to come back, and as we saw in the first quarter, customers are responding. And while there is still a great deal of work to do, we feel good about the trends that we're seeing and believe we have created a business model that can deliver results.

With that, I'll hand it over to Tricia for a look at our first quarter numbers.

Tricia K. Tolivar

Good morning, everyone. During the first quarter, we saw continued strength in transactions, offset by softness in average basket due to both investments that we have made and price and the lapping in promotions that occurred during the prior year period. Importantly, we believe that the positive transaction trends point to the consumers' receptiveness to the changes we have implemented as part of the ONE New GNC.

For the quarter, our consolidated revenue decreased 3.6% to $644.8 million. Revenue was down by 3.8% year-over-year in our U.S. and Canada segment during the first quarter and at 7% in our International segment, while Manufacturing/Wholesale revenue excluding inter-segment sales decreased 8.6%.

Excluding gains on refranchising in both periods and the legal charge related to the outcome of litigation, adjusted EPS was $0.37 this quarter compared to $0.69 in the prior year period. First quarter same-store sales including GNC.com decreased 3.9% in domestic Company-owned stores, with the biggest declines coming from protein, vitamins, weight management, and food and drink, which was partially offset by strong performance from the health and beauty and performance supplement categories.

As we defined in the earnings release, same-store sales exclude sales of all membership programs, so the Gold Card and PRO Access sales have no impact to comp. It's product only. We shared the previous eight quarters, in 2016 and 2015, under our revised definition in our earnings release.

Last quarter, we had a 49% decline in GNC.com sales as we better aligned online and in-store pricing and promotions. With that work behind us and the added benefit of our launch on the Amazon Marketplace and our investment in an online marketing campaign, we saw a decrease of just 7.2% in the first quarter of 2017 and are encouraged by this performance. And as Bob said, we believe that this will help GNC.com achieve positive comps in the back half of the year.

In domestic franchise locations, same-store sales decreased 4.6% during the first quarter. For the quarter, transaction and average basket were up 4.2% and declined 8.4% respectively.

Our International business grew during the first quarter, with a 3.8% local-currency same-store sales helping drive a 7% increase in revenue and a 10.9% growth in operating income. We are beginning to see some improved business trends in Mexico, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Revenues in the Manufacturing/Wholesale business, excluding inter-segment sales, declined 8.6% for the quarter. Third-party contract manufacturing continued to increase, up almost 1% for the first quarter. Sales to wholesale partners decreased 19.3% compared to the prior year period, due primarily to a rationalization of SKUs sold to a warehouse, the Wholesale Club partner. And inter-segment sales decreased 2.7%, primarily due to lower GNC branded product sales in the U.S. and Canada.

First quarter gross profit as a percent of sales was 33%. Compared to last year, we experienced softer gross margins in the first quarter, driven by deleveraging and occupancy costs associated with negative same-store sales and by lower domestic retail product margins, partially offset by the recognition of the remaining $23 million in deferred revenue associated with the Gold Card program and prior year deep discount on excess vitamins.

Backing out the benefit of Gold Card revenue, net of coupon redemptions, our gross margin for the quarter would have been 30.6%, which is significantly below we believe our gross profit margin will be for the full year. We believe that a more normalized level for the remainder of 2017 is in the 31% to 33% range, improving as we move through the back half of the year and begin to see the benefit of margin enhancing programs we have put in place that are designed to shift product mix and our costs.

Excluding a legal charge related to a U.K. license agreement, SG&A in the first quarter was 24.6% of sales. That's up a bit from where we've been in the past due to increased marketing costs to support the media campaign around the ONE New GNC launch and online advertising.

During the first quarter, we saw a strong 3-to-1 return on the dollars we invested in online marketing, and as such have continued to invest in the second quarter. If we continue to see the return, we may make the decision to allocate incremental dollars behind online marketing in the back half of 2017.

Let me take a few minutes to go through some of the changes that we are seeing in the business since the introduction of the ONE New GNC. As Bob told you, our pricing and promotional strategies are proving their worth in bringing customers back to GNC. We are pleased with the cadence of strengthening transactions at Company-owned stores through the first quarter, with January up 7.5%, February up 7.8% and March up 11.7%.

After several years of consistent transaction declines, largely self-inflicted due to the consumers' perception that we were over-priced as the old pricing model was confusing, we are very pleased that the consumers are coming back to GNC.

As we look at the rollout of the pricing and segregate the stores by time of launch, there are three different groups of stores; the original 249 pilot stores launched in September; group two, the 228 stores converted in October; and the rest of the chain at the end of December.

So the first quarter, the original pilot group experienced a year-over-year 14.8% lift in transactions, offset by a 12.9% year-over-year decline in average basket, resulting in a flat same-store sales. In the second group of stores that converted to the ONE New GNC in October, for the first quarter we experienced a 13% increase in transactions year-over-year, a 10.1% year-over-year decline in average basket, resulting in a 1.7% increase in same-store sales. Lastly, in the rest of the chain, those stores that converted on December 29, 2016, for the first quarter we saw an 8.8% increase in transactions year-over-year and a 11.8% drop in average basket, resulting in a same-store sales decline of 4.1%.

As we have discussed on prior calls, we made a conscious choice to invest in price and believe it was fundamental to getting customers back into the stores and to remove the perception issues about the price/value proposition that GNC offers. We are aware that it will take time to change perception and recover basket but believe that we are on the right path and are encouraged by what we are seeing. We are pleased that the pilot stores continue to generate transaction results which are better than the rest of the chain, continuing the trends that began at the launch of each pilot.

All three groups saw a slowdown in basket recovery and transaction growth during February as we lapped a particularly aggressive promotional [campaign] [ph] in the prior year period. And Bob mentioned in his comments, the prior year quarter was fairly heavy with all-store BOGOs, four days in February and six days in March. The BOGO events tended to drive average basket size, the extent of future transactions and frequency.

In the second and third quarter, there are several periods of all-store BOGOs that we have to anniversary. In the second quarter, there were six all-store BOGO days in May, six days in June, and in the third quarter there are also six days in September. We estimate that on average each all-store BOGO drove approximately 700,000 in incremental sales per day.

As Bob mentioned, we're also very pleased with the improved customer conversion trends that we've been seeing. Prior to the December 29th launch, pilot stores in malls and strip centers, both saw conversion list of 13% and 7% respectively. Since the implementation of the new pricing, both pilot markets and the rest of the chain stores are continuing to see improvements in conversion.

As we stated in the first quarter, based on these trends and our focus on improving average ticket, we believe our same-store sales will sequentially strengthen over the course of fiscal 2017 and still expect them to turn positive in the back half of the year.

Looking at the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with $46 million in net cash from operating activities. We invested $14 million in capital expenditures and generated $33.4 million in free cash flow. As we indicated last quarter, for fiscal 2017 we are still planning fewer new store openings and less spending on IT and still expect CapEx to be approximately $34 million, a $25 million reduction from the prior year. Further, we expect 2017 free cash flow to be in excess of $250 million.

As we discussed last quarter, we plan to use cash that previously would have been allocated to our dividend or in prior quarters to share repurchases to lower our debt levels, focusing first on paying down our revolver. This is a sharp departure from our previous strategy but we believe it is important to invest in the successful turnaround in the business. It's our intention to move towards a long-term adjusted leverage ratio of approximately 3x, with rent capitalized at 5x, and to take a disciplined approach to inventory management and capital expenditures. Working capital initiatives should drive incremental near-term debt reduction opportunities.

At the end of 2016, the vast majority, more than 95% of our stores, generated positive cash flow and are EBITDA positive. Like other retailers in the market, we will continue to re-evaluate our real estate portfolio and make changes we feel are in the best interest of the Company and our shareholders.

As we said last quarter, this is an entirely new business model. We are managing and modelling it completely differently than we have in the past. We're very excited about the progress that we have made in a short period of time, but with any new business, we believe it is prudent to see additional results and trends before we give detailed guidance.

As we said last quarter and continue to believe, we still expect to return to positive same-store sales and begin to see quarter-on-quarter margin rate and dollar benefit in the back half of the year. As we get through a full annual cycle, we should begin to see those improvements drop to the bottom line. As we have mentioned in the past, it takes a 2% same-store sales comp for us to see benefit of operating leverage.

With that, I'll turn it back to Bob for some quick closing comments.

Robert F. Moran

Thanks, Tricia. I think it's clear that with first quarter of performance from our new business model behind us, we are encouraged by the trends that we're seeing. We have changed this business in a fundamental way, and while there is still work to do and investments to make, we're confident that the ONE New GNC can and will deliver meaningful results for our shareholders. Operator, let's open up the call for questions.

Sean Stephen Kras

Of the 5 million customers that joined the Rewards program, how many were previously Gold Card members?

Robert F. Moran

This is Bob Moran. Actually it's 5.4 million, so let's keep that going. But it was about 30% was Gold Card members.

Tricia K. Tolivar

Identifiable Gold Card members.

Robert F. Moran

Identifiable Gold Card members.

Sean Stephen Kras

Okay. And maybe can you tell us a little bit about what you have learned about the myGNC Rewards members that were not previously Gold Card members, what are these folks buying in the stores and how frequently are they purchasing and things like that?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So the Gold Card members – excuse me, the new myGNC Rewards members are coming into our stores and we actually talked about how their frequency is about 1.5 times in the quarter alone. So that frequency, if you go back and look at the patterns of buying of our historical Gold Card members, they would only come four times per year. So if we assume that this frequency levels that the new members in this myGNC Rewards program continues throughout the rest of 2017, we are on a trajectory to have consumers come six times per year, and their spend frankly is higher than what the Gold Card customer was spending. So we're seeing very positive behaviors coming out of these new members.

Sean Stephen Kras

And just a clarification on that, are the folks who were previously Gold Card members, are they coming back in excess of 1.5 times, are they also sort of in that range?

Tricia K. Tolivar

I don't have that answer right in front of me, but my expectation is that they would be – their frequency will be consistent with what we are seeing, but I don't have that specific data.

Sean Stephen Kras

Okay. And then just one more for me, Tricia, you alluded to the opportunity to work with product partners to lower costs, I'm just wondering if you could give us a sense of maybe the size of that opportunity and is this something we could start seeing in the numbers this quarter?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So we are in discussions with our partners, their relationship is very important to us and we'll continue to work those throughout the year, and I would expect to see improvements in our margins in the back half as those negotiations and dollars materialize in the results.

Sean Stephen Kras

Got it. Thanks guys.

Chris Horvers

A question, I'm trying to peel back the comp and see what the underlying trend is here. Clearly, you are showing very nice traffic and momentum during the quarter with the earliest converted stores. Can you talk about the timing of the advertising campaign? Did that sort of coincide with that acceleration in traffic during the quarter and how do you think about the sustainability of that? And then secondly, remind us of what – if I was an existing Gold Card member and let's say I still had six months to go on my membership at the end of December, I got auto-converted into new program, did I get a coupon and did that encourage me to come back or was that coupon used on that transaction the next time I came in the store? Just trying to get a sense of how much those two factors perhaps helped the overall comp and traffic.

Robert F. Moran

Chris, this is Bob. Let me kick off with the ad campaign. We started off in January with about 700 million marketing impressions, which obviously was to kick-start the program, and then it was go post a lead to the Super Bowl, which obviously we got kicked out about six days beforehand, which did have an impact on it. And if you think about the Super Bowl, it's one of the classic viewing sites we are actually advertising and watching the commercials become sort of an art. So we missed that on that and we had to go to a Plan B.

So we got marketing impressions but not as strong lift as we would have gotten from the Super Bowl. And the momentum is still carrying through March, but that was really the big push, it was really the first quarter. The push now is really to our associates and the conversations that they are having with the customers as they come in the store, and we are continuing to do marketing but not at the level of January and February.

But on the – you asked about the question about Gold Card members. Yes, we did give a coupon to Gold Card members; one, to recognize their value to us, and also recognize how we could include them into the ONE New GNC. And I think that was well-received by a lot of the Gold Card members. And I can't remember what the other question was.

Tricia K. Tolivar

So, on that point on the Gold Card members, to give you some perspective, Chris, that we only had $1.4 million in coupon redemptions related to that campaign, and that was disclosed in the earnings release. So it's a very small part, although it was important to the launch to make sure we appease the Gold Card customer and thank them for their purchase and rewarded – compensated them for that. It didn't have a significant impact on the transaction counts that you are seeing.

So one other thing, I just want to reinforce, that we did change our same-store sales reporting. So if you were to look apples to apples comparison to how we reported in the past with Gold Card, same-store sales would have been down 6.5%. But we think it's critical to focus on product comps, and really the reason behind our change is to match what we believe is important from a key performance indicator perspective, and we did a lot of research on how others are treating membership programs and we modelled ourselves against Costco in our approach at how we are looking at comps and focusing on product comps going forward.

And Bob talked about this from a marketing perspective and how we can leverage going forward. We have this 5.4 million myGNC Reward members and we are able to leverage their e-mails much more effectively through a CRM basis to drive the traffic going forward.

Chris Horvers

Understood. And then just a cleanup question on the gross margin, should we think about the benefit to gross margin, is it the net $4 million or is it the gross $24 million as it relates for this quarter related to the membership change?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So in the quarter, there is a benefit of $24 million that will not replicate in future quarters. And if you adjust the gross profit margins and exclude it, it will go from 33% to 30.6%.

Chris Horvers

Okay, so it's not the net $4 million, it's the gross $20 million?

Tricia K. Tolivar

If you look year-over-year, it's in that $4 million impact, but that $24 million will not replicate in second, third or fourth quarter.

Chris Horvers

Understood. Thanks very much.

Shane Higgins

I first just wanted to drill down, I think Bob, you said you guys had about 100,000 PRO Access members so far, and can you just remind us when – I believe you guys rolled that out at the very end of the quarter, so I guess that's for the first couple of weeks, how is that trending relative to your expectations? And what's kind of, I don't know if you want to give the exact target for the year, but kind of what's your expectations in terms of the membership fees that could be generated from that program and how much of the Gold Card membership fee income do you think that could replace?

Robert F. Moran

You are right, Shane, we did kick it off at the end of March and we did that purposefully because as we were layering in the new GNC and really going from the old GNC to the new GNC, we really didn't want to burden our sales associates with too many conversations. So one, we wanted to kick off the pricing, we wanted to kick off the myGNC free rewards, and then couple that with the PRO Access at the end of March.

So two weeks prior, we went through extensive training, we were in progress that we have about 100,000 at this point in time. The target at the end of the year, we haven't disclosed, but it's ultimately down the road and we think it's going to take a year, we'll end up getting to a point where we can match up to the revenues that we have from the Gold Card.

And again, these are the customers that really are health enthusiasts that spend more and visit us more. So we are very excited about adding that program on. The features that we have today, it's a dynamic program, it's meant to keep on adding features to it, and as we add features, obviously we're going to have stronger conversations as we go through it.

We are having a lot of success, in about 50% of the stores, and obviously right now we are concentrating on the other 50% to help them understand the program better and go in and maybe change some of our conversations that we have to have with our consumers. But we feel that right now we are very happy with where we are today and where we are expecting the progress through the end of year.

Shane Higgins

Okay, I appreciate that color. And just switching gears real quick to the balance sheet, I don't think, Tricia, you addressed this, but your net debt to EBITDA increased a bit by my math, I think it was around 4.6x at the end of the quarter. Could you just provide an update on where you stand with respect to your covenants today and if you guys have had any discussions with your lenders about potentially extending your revolver or term loan just to maybe give you guys some additional headroom while you execute your new strategy?

Tricia K. Tolivar

Sure, Shane. So I believe we're at 4.7x and we are closely monitoring our cash flows and our projected cash flows are sufficient to meet our needs and don't give us any concern with our existing agreements. We are in compliance and anticipate that we will remain in compliance throughout 2017. But we certainly are monitoring the market and we intend to approach the market with something in the near-term to address our upcoming maturities.

Shane Higgins

Okay. So just to be clear, you guys don't expect your financial covenants to impact your operating flexibility in any way over the next few quarters?

Tricia K. Tolivar

We do not.

Shane Higgins

Okay, thanks. I'll yield.

Peter Benedict

First question, just Bob, talk a little bit more about strategies to build basket, and obviously the transactions are coming back, but is it more about training in stores, I think you alluded to some things around technology coming to stores in May, maybe expand on that, and are there any adjacent categories that you are considering as you think about how the store might look going forward?

Robert F. Moran

It's good question, Peter. Yes, definitely the opportunity we have, we want to utilize some of our competitive advantages, which is our backroom, and our backroom is about our science, our quality of products and our knowledge of the products, and then coupling that with what we consider to be optimum regimens, is really key to our conversations with the consumer. And if you think about this, with the myGNC and also the PRO Access, we have incredible insight to what customer is buying, but then we can fit them into optimum regimens and through that we can incent through our CRM program how do you get one more item into or towards that optimum regimen or solutions that you're trying to do.

Continued training is incredibly important, and that's something that we will continue to do, and we've found that in the past our training was around how do we sell more Gold Card, now our training is about how to be a trusted advisor, how do we give you solutions to your needs, be it running a marathon to not sleeping through the night or recovering from cancer treatments. These are things that we are trying to do. We are building bundles to support the regimens.

We are also focusing on Grab-n-Go type of products that basically are in the register, they are basically 9.99, very attractive as we do that. We're looking at our products and obviously we got new innovation coming in and new products coming in through the course of the year that will be very exciting, that will also drive conversations.

And again, the key here is the conversation between our associate and our customer. And I've said before and what we say here in the Company, our most valuable piece of real estate is the three feet between one of our associates and one of our consumers, so that we can actually have that conversation, we could become a trusted advisor and we can recommend solutions to their needs. And if you really think about our competition, when you go to the aisle, it's about self-selection and self-selection is not the only thing our consumers are looking for. They are really looking for somebody that has experienced it or have seen somebody experience what they are looking for and a change in their lifestyle.

We think this is very exciting and can't do it overnight. When you're changing a culture that selling Gold Cards or explaining a pricing proposition that's really difficult to understand to now where we are talking about regimens and lifestyles changes, it takes a little bit of time and you can see that in the pilot stores. As we are picking up momentum in the pilot stores, not only more transactions, more frequency, but we're starting to work on that basket in those areas, and we're pretty excited about what we're seeing.

So, a lot of work to be done, a lot more to add, and I hate to say it, the hardest part of this was, will the consumers come back, and we're seeing that the consumers are coming back. Now we are back to retailing 101. How do we add one more item to the basket? And I think we are very capable of doing that.

Peter Benedict

That's helpful. And I think you alluded to technology coming in May. I mean, can you expand on that?

Robert F. Moran

We have invested in the stores with new registers and also tablets, and obviously as we are working on putting content in to support our sales associates, because it's impossible to know every single ingredient or every single benefit of every single product, and what we want to do is help them with the tablets with that type of content so they can actually add value to the conversations that they have, and use our backroom expertise which I think is far superior than anybody else out there.

Tricia K. Tolivar

And part of what's coming in May is additional marketing collateral in-store to help support those discussions around solution-based selling and regimens, [indiscernible] other displays to help assist the associates in the selling process with the consumer.

Peter Benedict

Okay, that's helpful. And then just my other follow-up question just around the competitive environment and any response that you've been seeing in the market to your new pricing posture, and I mean what comment can you give us around that?

Robert F. Moran

The only changes we have seen, I mean in the specialty area we have seen competitors doing lot more BOGOs, which we are shying away from because we felt that during the BOGO, the added value, the days before and the days after, they took value away. So when you kind of added up the whole process, it didn't really add a lot of value. But we're starting to see a little bit more promotional activity within the competitive landscape, but we intend to respond appropriately. And we are getting smarter with our promotions. Instead of doing broad based rush, we're looking at categories that actually drive traffic and that are meaningful to the customer, and especially with the pricing perception, I think that's critical as we go forward.

Peter Benedict

Okay, it makes sense. Thanks very much.

Joshua Siber

It's Joshua Siber on for Simeon. I'm curious, what percent of the sales from Q1 came from the new customers versus existing customers? And of the existing customers, are they buying the core products that you have always had or some of the newer products that you're just introducing?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So there's a good balance between new and existing customers in our sales results. There is a little bit of an opportunity to assess the data more because we have 5.4 million members in our myGNC Rewards program, nearly as many members as we had in our Gold Card program historically, and creating that connection to those myGNC Rewards members, were they in fact truly Gold Card customers in the past.

So what we have seen with the data that we have is that there is a significant number of new customers and there is a healthy balance of new and existing, and the existing customers appear to be spending in a similar way that they have in the past in similar categories.

Joshua Siber

Are you still working with Dunnhumby to mine the data?

Tricia K. Tolivar

We are not working with Dunnhumby per se but we are certainly using their methods in-house. So we have developed that expertise by partnering with Dunnhumby for a number of years and have brought that in-house over the past several months and are leveraging it in a very similar way.

Joshua Siber

Okay. My follow-up question relates to the Amazon Store front. Curious what your expectations are for online and store cannibalization and what the product margins look like relative to the rest of the store?

Tricia K. Tolivar

What we find with our omni-channel customers is we actually see that they spend more in store when they are omni-channel. So it boosts both the brick and mortar experience and the online experience. And specifically with Amazon, we are seeing a very high mix of GNC branded products. The consumer shopping on Amazon is looking for GNC and those products have very high margins. So we are able to leverage that on the store front with Amazon.

Joshua Siber

Are you seeing these customers buy on GNC.com as well in addition to the shopping on Amazon or are they exclusively on Amazon?

Tricia K. Tolivar

It's too early to tell at this point but we'll continue to monitor the data.

Joshua Siber

Got it. Thank you.

Curtis Nagle

Just a quick one on free cash flow, I was hoping to clarify the number, I think you said $250 million this year, and if that's the case, what are the primary drivers? It looks like that would imply a pretty significant acceleration.

Tricia K. Tolivar

So the free cash flow, I did say $250 million. It's the combination of working capital improvements and operating results.

Curtis Nagle

Could you be a little more specific in terms of I guess which buckets within working capital?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So we do have an opportunity to rationalize our inventory levels. So our inventory per store amounts are the highest they've been in years. In the first quarter, we wanted to be very mindful of our in-stock. So we did accelerate inventory to make sure that we were meeting the demand that we were seeing from the transaction levels. But we do see opportunity to segment stores and reallocate inventory into the appropriate places, which would result in reductions in average inventory per store and working capital improvement by the end of 2017.

Curtis Nagle

Understood. And then I guess are there any opportunities on accounts payable?

Tricia K. Tolivar

Certainly always looking for opportunities on accounts payable and that would be part of discussions with the vendors that are ongoing.

Curtis Nagle

Got it. All night, thanks very much.

Stephen Tanal

I guess just to follow-up on that last one first, other than elevated inventory in 1Q, is there anything else that you would sort of describe as sort of unusual with respect to kind of the run rate in cash generation? Obviously $33 million and we are talking about $24 million of deferred Gold Card fee revenue. Like is there something else we should be thinking about there that would imply kind of like $9 million underlying operating figure?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So there isn't anything else underlying. So certainly as we sell more PRO Access memberships, those drive cash flows in the back half of the year, and improvement in the business itself in addition to the improvement in PRO Access sales is what drives the improved performance.

Stephen Tanal

Got it. And then just advertising at $12.3 million per quarter, is that a fair run rate or is that a bit elevated given the relaunch? Where should we think about that going quarterly?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So the advertising and the $12.3 million that we referred to was actually an increase in advertising over the prior year, and $6 million of that was related to the launch of the ONE New GNC, the combination of the Super Bowl investment that we reallocated into other areas, and around $6 million in an investment in online marketing that we mentioned that had a 3-to-1 return.

So, as we look at those results and what that means going forward, advertising historically has been around 2.5% of sales. I would say, our spend would be at least that on a go forward basis, and as we learn more about online marketing and see those results, it's possible that that could increase as we proceed through the second, third and fourth quarter.

From an online marketing perspective, we heavily invested, as I mentioned, $6 million in the first quarter and we are pleased with the results, and we have elected to continue that investment in April and we'll closely monitor and adjust the investment up or down based on the returns as we go into 2017.

Stephen Tanal

Got it, that's helpful. And just lastly, as we kind of look at the relaunch impact kind of by bucket or stores, which was great and helpful to think about, and the transactions are obviously great across the board, but it seems like the overall comp is pretty different by group of stores and most recent set being the toughest, the first set a little softer than the second set. What do you make of that, how do you think about the ramp and how would you characterize the different outcomes here by group of stores?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So certainly our most recent stores haven't had the benefit of more time on the program. So the pilots had an additional two to three months at least on the program, so their customers are coming more often. The transaction list and the pilot locations are five points or more above the rest of the chain. And so you can see where's the momentum that continues to build.

The other piece is that there is a significant investment in basket. So, as the stores, back to what Bob said, as the stores continue to demonstrate Retail 101 behavior, and we will see that improve. So our expectation is, the rest of the chain will model itself out with time very similar to what the pilot stores were experiencing.

Certainly training will help that, but keep in mind that in February, all-store BOGO in the prior year had an impact on all of our stores from a comp perspective, a basket perspective and a transaction perspective, and also keep in mind that there are two six-day BOGOs, all-store BOGOs in the second quarter that we are anniversarying too. So that will have an impact on our results as we move through Q2.

Stephen Tanal

Got it. Okay, thanks a lot.

Sean Naughton

Good morning and thanks for the breakout on the retail sales and the online data, it's helpful, on the comp side. But just I guess when looking at that and I take a look at your kind of domestic retail business on a three-year stacked trend, it appears there's very small kind of improvement from Q4, only about 30 basis points, and I would have expected some potentially higher numbers given the marketing campaign and maybe an extra selling day from Easter. So any explanation there, am I looking at these correctly, anything I should be thinking about as I think about modelling moving forward?

Tricia K. Tolivar

I would really focus on transaction list. So the transaction, Q1 transaction increase was 9.3% over the prior year. Those types of transaction lists are something we have not seen in years and years at GNC. So understanding that we made an investment in basket but we have training and programs in place to help drive that in the back half, so I would focus on the transactions and how that's changed dramatically from the fourth quarter, so we were down 6.5% in Q4 and up 9.3% in Q1, and then the opportunities that we have in basket to drive positive comps in the back half of the year.

Sean Naughton

Okay. And then any clarification on whether or not Easter shifting out of Q1 into Q2 was a benefit for you guys?

Tricia K. Tolivar

It certainly was some benefit to us and it's less than a point, but it has an impact.

Sean Naughton

And then any comment on how that impacted transactions for the month of March? So you gave the numbers going from 7.5%, 7.8%, then to 11.7%.

Tricia K. Tolivar

There is some impact but it does not explain the increase that we see from 7.5% to 11%.

Sean Naughton

Okay. And then I guess you also provided some interesting details on the 249 stores that you rolled out in September, for a flat comp in the first quarter. Any commentary on how those 249 stores performed in Q4?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So those stores in Q4 had positive transaction growth amounts and declines in basket. They hadn't reached a net positive comp yet in Q4 but they were – what we're seeing in the rest of the chain is very similar to what we saw in the pilot markets in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Sean Naughton

So if I just summarize that, so the Group 1 stores improved in comp from Q1 from Q4?

Tricia K. Tolivar

That is correct.

Sean Naughton

Okay. And then just last question on the online segment, obviously a very nice improvement from Q4 into Q1, how much of that overall improvement was just driven by the Amazon Marketplace, and then I think somebody else asked about the contribution margin from that business relative to the overall business, but is that better than your own GNC.com business?

Tricia K. Tolivar

The Amazon Marketplace business is very new. So we launched the site in January and it is contributing to closing the gap in the declines in GNC.com. But we have also done a number of other things with our GNC.com program. We have added and expanded assortment. So there is 3,000 or more SKUs have been added. We invested in the online marketing, which both benefits dotcom and the brick-and-mortar locations. And as you mentioned, we introduced our marketplace and FBA on Amazon Store Prime, eligible in February. And all of those together are helping us close the gap and give us the belief that in the back half of the year, as we mentioned in the call, we'll return to positive comps in the GNC.com business.

Regarding margins on Amazon, I mentioned earlier, we have a high penetration of GNC branded sales. So that yields quite high margins on our Amazon business, and this certainly proves to make very good economics despite the toll there is associated with participating on Amazon.

Sean Naughton

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Bob Summers

Just to dig a little more into the comp bucket, so clearly as a group the pilot stores are comping positive with the second group more productive than the first. I guess is it fair to say that you learned something in the first set of stores that made the second better? And then second, with respect to the remaining stores, as you look at the progression, how does it compare to that second set? Is the path similar or is there anything in the dispersion of performance that would give you any concern?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So to start with your last question, there is nothing in the performance that we're seeing that gives us any concern. The rest of the chain that launched in December 29th is performing similarly to the pilot locations. And while there are variances and differences between the two launches, September and October, we haven't identified anything in particular that's causing one to differ from the other. While there are differences, they are not significantly different. And what the rest of the chain needs is just the benefit of more time that those pilot locations have. So, continued improvement and momentum in the transaction comps, and that's expected as we move through 2017.

Bob Summers

Okay. And then you talked about the success of Amazon Marketplace. Are there any metrics that you can put around that or maybe frame it as to how you are executing against both what you think are the near and longer term opportunities?

Tricia K. Tolivar

There aren't any other specific metrics that we'll share at this time, except to say that we are exceeding our expectations and we are pleased with the opportunities and what it will be able to do for us in the back half of 2017 and beyond.

Damian Witkowski

Question on the retention or conversion rate, the 30% that's identifiable from the paid Gold Card to the free Gold Card, and where does that rank in terms of what you were thinking initially? I mean, that seems pretty low. What are you doing to kind of get it to a higher number and what do you think that number ultimately may be?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So the 30% conversion is tracking where we expected. Certainly we'll have the benefit of time to see that improve. But what we are very pleased with is the frequency of the people that are coming and in the past they came four times per year, our new members are on a path to come six times per year. And while we have specifically identified a conversion of 30% of our existing Gold Card members, there is a possibility that there are My Free GNC Rewards members that were old Gold Card members that we have yet to link that data.

Damian Witkowski

Okay. And then you mentioned the environment getting more competitive. Just curious, A, what do you think is driving that? I mean is it that the overall market is slowing and at once trying to grab a bigger share of a shrinking pie or – and more importantly, where is it coming from, is it coming from the specialty independents or is it coming more from the bigger rivals?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So where we are seeing the more competitiveness is in the specialty area. They are really watching our price and reacting in a very promotional way. We are not finding that our space in general is becoming tighter. So, all of our estimates indicate that we have got mid to low single digit growth, so 5% to 6% growth in the industry as we move forward, and in the specialty space it's 6% or more and projected to be that through 2020.

Damian Witkowski

And then just lastly, can you talk about mall locations versus your other locations on a same-store sales basis, just performance, how it compares to overall?

Tricia K. Tolivar

So the transaction list we are seeing in the malls and the strips are very similar, and the conversion rate in the mall locations is actually higher than in the strip locations. So we are seeing good momentum from all our real estate types.

Robert F. Moran

I just want to thank you for your time. We are very excited in what we have accomplished and actually even more excited for what we think is going to happen in the back half. We will continue making investments in our associates, especially in our training and in our conversations, but looking forward 90 days from now to look at our Q2 results and be able to talk a little bit more about all the things that are transpiring for the back half of the year. Thank you very much.

