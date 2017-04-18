ContraFect: More Dilution In Store

As a result of missteps and failures, the company will likely pursue another round of funding through shareholder dilution in the near future.

Investing in small-cap biotechs is never an easy endeavor. Investors face tremendous risk from lack of efficacy in clinical trials, cash burn leading to dilution of current shareholders, potential inadequate safety profiles, and operational pitfalls from a young company learning and growing. ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX), a micro-cap biotech pursuing a novel approach to treating infection, has been experiencing some growing pains and has shown investors first-hand the difficulty of bringing therapies never before studied in humans to trial.

Background

ContraFect is a small-cap biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases. The company has developed a break-through approach to combating bacterial infections by utilizing lysins. Lysins are enzymes produced by bacteriophages that digest the cell wall of bacteria immediately upon contact. Traditional antibiotics rely on bacterial cell division and metabolism to occur in order to produce their desired effect and as a result are susceptible to resistant strains. Lysins differ from traditional antibiotics in that they kill target bacteria immediately upon contact and have a highly specific binding domain, that are highly specific for given species of bacteria (i.e., Staph aureus, pneumococcus, etc.). This narrow spectrum allows lysins to kill the intended harmful target bacteria, while avoiding healthy, desirable bacteria. ContraFect has identified a wide range of bacteria specific lysins and have been able to produce synthetic purified lysins, which have shown tremendous potential in earlier studies. Lysins represent a new class of medicines with the potential to change the way drug-resistant bacterial infections are treated.

ContraFect's lead program

ContraFect's lead drug, CF-101 treating Staph aureus, entered Phase 1 trials in April 2015. It was seen as a huge hurdle, because up to this point lysins had never been studied in humans as a therapeutic therapy. Phase 1 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CF-301. It was a 4 dose-escalating trial with an independent data safety monitoring board reviewing its safety profile after each of the 4 doses. On December 15, 2015, the data safety monitoring board found no clinical adverse safety signals and gave its recommendation to continue the trials unchanged after every dose level.

This was a huge win for the company as they had plenty of preclinical evidence showing the efficacy of CF-301, but needed to show a clean safety profile before moving forward to Phase 2. In mid-2016 ContraFect met with the FDA and the Medical and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to outline steps forward to initiate Phase 2 trials by the end of 2016 and provide topline results by 2Q 2018.

Trouble Brewing

When the company failed to begin Phase 2 trials by the end of 2016, it sent up red flags. Shortly after, on January 6, 2017, the company announced their investigational drug product lot did not meet manufacturing release specifications and as a result pushed the Phase 2 start date back until mid-2017.

This development was troubling on a number of fronts. Generally speaking, a company will move from Phase 1 into Phase 2 in about 6-9 months. ContraFect was already behind the curve with their initial 12 month delay in starting Phase 2 trials. As a result of drug batch not meeting prescribed purity levels, ContraFect was forced to again delay the start of Phase 2 trials. Now the company hopes to begin trails by mid-2017. This is an 18 month gap between ending Phase 1 and beginning Phase 2. This is an eternity when a company has no revenue generation capability and does nothing but burn shareholder cash.

In the company's proxy statement, released March 28, 2017, it shows managements desire to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock of the company from 100 million to 200 million. Currently the company has 41.6 million shares of common stock outstanding and 27.2 million shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. With roughly 5.4 million held for management incentive plans, it puts the total close to 74.2 million and dangerously close to the threshold of 100 million. Because of the company's failure to move into Phase 2 trials as planned, the company will not have adequate funds to last through completion of Phase 2.

Cash Burn and Dilution

The company ended 2016 with $35.2 million. With a quarterly cash burn ranging from $6.5-$8 million, the company can fund operations through the start of 2018. This puts sharesholders in an unenviable position to once again face dilution. Investors will remember, the company raised $35 million through common stock and warrants in July 2016. Most of this cash has been squandered as a result of the company failing to meet drug product manufacturing specifications. Now management is forced once again to raise funds in the not too distant future, which will again dilute current shareholders.

Best case scenario, Phase 2 will begin in mid-2017 and complete in 4Q 2018 or 1Q 2019. This means the company needs another $30-$35 million just to fund Phase 2 to completion. With the current share price at $1.75, the company may issue another 20 million shares to ensure adequate funding. Management will likely accomplish this through a blend of common stock and warrants, but the end result is significant dilution to current shareholders.

Take Away

Missteps in the world of biotech can have compounding consequences to shareholders. ContraFect's inability to move CF-301 into Phase 2 has been painful to watch. No trials should ever take 18 months to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. It's a giant red flag. With a proxy vote scheduled for May 2 to approve increasing the authorized number of shares to 200 million, it's clear another public offering is right around the corner. Biotech companies are notorious at burying the lead, by coupling common stock offerings with a glimmer of good news. Shareholders should expect another round of dilution in mid-2017 when the company hopefully initiates Phase 2 trials.

Even with the missteps over the last 18 months by ContraFect, I still believe there is a glimmer of hope. The science behind the company remains sound and in vivo studies have shown remarkable efficacy.

Animal models generally aren't reliable indicators of success in humans, but when treating bacterial infections, if the drug kills the bacteria, it should do so in any host.

Biotech heavy-weights Baker Brother and Cormorant Asset Management both established large positions in ContraFect during the back half of 2016. While these positions were likely established during the secondary offering in July 2016, before Phase 2 was pushed back, it shows large investors believe ContraFect could eventually become a powerhouse in treating infectious diseases.

I'd recommend any investor looking to establish a position in ContraFect to hold off until the next round of funding is announced. With an already depressed share price it's likely the next round of funding will be painful for current shareholders and give new investors a much better entry price. ContraFect was a speculative investment before the missteps and now should only be viewed as an extreme spec play until the company can get back on track.

